Joe & Jim DeMarco: Trump Supporters Reenact George Floyd’s Death at a Protest

Joe and Jim DeMarco are two Trump-supporting white men who were involved in a reenactment of the murder of George Floyd on the side of the road in Franklinville, New Jersey on Sunday evening, while a peaceful protest marched by. The incident was recorded by many of the protestors, who displayed their shock and disgust at the reenactment. The two men were identified on Monday. The other white men and women standing near them have not yet been identified.

There have been conflicting reports on which of the brothers played what role in the reenactment. Some accounts have placed Joe as the one posing as an officer with his foot on a white man’s neck, while others have pegged his brother, Jim, for that position.

Floyd was killed in May when a Minneapolis police officer named Derek Chauvin kneeled on his neck for over eight minutes. Floyd repeatedly said he couldn’t breathe, and called for his mother, but Chauvin did not change his position. Floyd’s death has sparked global outrage. Millions of people across the world have participated in protests, marching in his name. Many are even calling for sweeping reforms to police training and funding.

Less than a day after the video went viral, Joe DeMarco was suspended from his job as a corrections officer at a New Jersey facility, pending a full investigation of the incident. Jim DeMarco works for FedEx. FedEx has not given a public statement on the matter.

These racists just won’t let up pic.twitter.com/QcsIVt1AZl — 🇧🇧 (@rahm3sh) June 9, 2020

The video above shows a white man (unclear if it is Joe or Jim) as he reenacts Floyd’s death, kneeling on a white man’s neck in the same way Chauvin kneeled on Floyd’s neck. The other white people standing on the property were shouting all the while at the protestors who passed.

At one point, one of the brothers said, “This is what happens, this is what happens, comply with the cops, comply with the cops. He’s dead because he didn’t comply.”

Trump supporters are disgusting. These Franklinville, NJ Trump supporters mockingly re-enacted the George Floyd murder. This needs to go viral! Who is this man? pic.twitter.com/xOOV2F7yNs — Black Lives Matter (@HKrassenstein) June 8, 2020

Several other white men and women stood next to the two men doing the reenactment. They had an “ALL LIVES MATTER” poster, as well as a Trump banner on the back of their pickup truck.

Many Twitter users have stated that the property where the group of Trump supporters were standing belongs to one of the DeMarco brothers, and that this brother sells lumber or firewood on the property. This has not been confirmed, but you can see large pieces of reclaimed wood for sale by the fence in each of the videos, each marked with a price tag.

Joe DeMarco Has Been Suspended From His Job at a New Jersey Correctional Facility Pending an Investigation; His Brother Works for FedEx

On Tuesday evening, the New Jersey Department of Corrections posted a statement addressing the behavior of their employee, Joe DeMarco.

”We have been made aware that one of our officers participated in the filming of a hateful and disappointing video that mocked the killing of George Floyd. The individual has been suspended from their post and banned from NJDOC facilities pending a thorough and expedited investigation.”

