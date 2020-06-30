Julia Mann Found Alive: Teen Vanished in February 2020

Julia Mann, the Georgia teenager who disappeared in February 2020, has been found safe, the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement on June 30. Julia Mann is 17 years old. She was last seen in her home in the town of Watkinsville, 70 miles east of Atlanta, on the night of February 20, 2020.

In a press release released on June 30 on Facebook, the sheriff’s office said:

Julia Mann has been located. She appears to be safe and local authorities have been notified. We will not release any further at this time. Please respect her privacy and be respectful to a teenage girl and her family. Thank you for your concern and your assistance in finding Julia.

Oconee County Sheriff Scott R. Berry told the Athens Banner-Herald that Mann was found out of state but did not specify where exactly she was located. The sheriff said that investigators had seen a photo of her which was taken on June 30 and they have verified that it is her.

It’s Unclear if the $20,000 Reward Money Is Going to Be Collected

In March 2020, a $20,000 reward was offered for information that led to Mann being located. The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office said in March 2020 that their officers were being assisted by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation and the FBI. The sheriff’s office also said that the reward money had been raised by local citizens.

Sheriff Berry told local media in March 2020 that investigators believe that Mann left the home of her own free will and that they were fearful she had been “harmed and exploited.” At the time, Sheriff Berry said,” She most certainly has to be in danger by now. She didn’t have any money. I’m just really afraid that maybe she trusted the wrong person.” At that time, Sheriff Berry said that five search warrants had been served and two subpoenas made during the search.

Mann Was Last Seen by Her Grandfather Prior to Going to Bed on the Night of February 20

Mann’s case was featured on a May 2020 episode of NBC’s Dateline.. Mann’s mother, Terrie Clark, told the program, “It’s been an absolute nightmare. We love Julia and we just want to know that she’s OK. We’re so worried.”

Clark said that her daughter was last seen by her grandfather prior to going to bed around 10 p.m. Mann was not at home. Mann’s laptop and cell phone were also missing but authorities said that neither had been used since she vanished. Terrie Clark added her belief that her daughter possibly snuck out for a while that night but did not intend to be gone for so long. In a Facebook post, Terrie Clark said that her daughter’s phone went dead in the early hours of February 21. In the same post, Clark said that her daughter did not have a driver’s license, only a learner permit and that she did not bring her laptop computer charger with her.

Mann’s Mother Said That Her Daughter Struggled With ‘Perfectionism’ in High School

Terrie Clark also said that Mann left behind a key chain gift she had gotten from her 5-year-old sister, Olivia. Mann’s mother said, “Julia is crazy about her little sister. She would never leave her. It’s heartbreaking. Olivia keeps asking for her. And I don’t know what to say.” During the same interview, Clark said that her daughter was attending North Oconee High School and despite having problems with “perfectionism” in the past, she had settled well at her new school. Mann enrolled in the school in January 2019.

In a June 2020 Facebook post, Terrie Clark wrote that if Mann came home her family wanted to “make all of [her] dreams come true.” Clark said that her daughter would be treated as an 18-year-old. In various posts during the ordeal, Clark reiterated that Mann was not in trouble and that her family just wanted her to make contact with them.

