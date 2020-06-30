Claudia Conway, Kellyanne Conway’s Daughter, Posts Anti-Donald Trump Messages on TikTok

Claudia Conway, one of Kellyanne Conway’s four children, has been posting anti-Donald Trump messages to her TikTok followers.

Conway, 15, is one of the four children of Kellyanne and George Conway. The couple married in April 2001. She has a twin, George IV, as well as two sisters, Charlotte and Vanessa. Conway and her twin brother celebrate their birthday on October 17. The children were raised in Alpine, New Jersey. Conway previously attended The Lawrenceville School in Lawrenceville, New Jersey. The Washington Post reported in May 2017 that George Conway has hired personal security to keep his family safe.

Conway’s father has been a frequent critic of the president. Previously, Trump has called George Conway “a stone cold LOSER & husband from hell!”

Conway has been active on her TikTok page, where she goes by the moniker, ShortFakeBlonde, to tell people to block her if they support Donald Trump. Conway has also asked her users to post one-star reviews on Trump organization owned businesses. In her bio section on TikTok, Conway writes, “It’s a great day to arrest Brett Hankinson, John Mattingly and Myles Cosgrove.” That’s a reference to the three police officers who are accused of shooting Breonna Taylor dead in March 2020. On her Instagram page, Conway refers to herself as an “activist.” In her bio section, Conway includes a link to a petition that demands justice for Breonna Taylor.

Mom: The first and best role. 💕

Claudia takes DC#InauguralBall pic.twitter.com/bK2bfgcapa — Kellyanne Conway (@KellyannePolls) January 21, 2017

In December 2016, shortly after Donald Trump’s election victory, Conway, then 11, started a petition on Change.org asking, “Do you want us to move to Washington D.C.?” Conway wrote in part on the page, “Please sign this petition and help me persuade my family not to move. We love our community, friends, and nearby family and I wouldn’t want to lose anything.” The page shuddered with 161 supporters.

One of Conway’s friends wrote in the comments section, “You are an absolutely amazing person Claudia and I hope you keep striving to become the person who you deserve to become the amazing person you deserve to be.”

Kellyanne Conway told her alma-mater Trinity College in Washington D.C.’s website in 2006 that it was her desire to send Claudia Conway to a Catholic school. Kellyanne went on, “A REAL Catholic school where the children say prayers, are permitted to celebrate Christmas rather than just winter, and learn the type of respect, discipline, community, and self-reliance that such an environment provides.”

Kellyanne Conway told TIME in September 2017 that she told her daughters that it was okay to support Hillary Clinton. Kellyanne Conway said:

In explaining how I feel about one thing that Donald Trump said or did to my daughters, I would be remiss in not revealing the full conversation, which is also why Mommy, who’s a woman, did not support the first female presidential candidate for a major party.

The president’s counselor added that she told her daughters she “very much” respected the fact the Hillary Clinton was running for president. Kellyanne Conway also said that it showed her children “that in this country, anybody can do anything if they set their mind to it.”

