Lee Jeffers: Homeland Security Employee Harasses Teenagers in Florida Viral Video

Lee Jeffers has been identified as the white man who harassed teenage girls, one of whom was Black, in a gated community in Florida on Sunday. Jeffers told the girls repeatedly that they didn’t ”belong“ in the development, even though one of them lives there. He also threatened to get them arrested. One of the girls videotaped the incident, and the video has since gone viral.

The exchange between Jeffers and a group of teenage girls took place in Wellington, Florida, while they were in a golf cart and he was in his car. However, the video only starts after Jeffers has pulled over and gotten out of his car.

Breonna Nelson-Hicks, 15, was one of the girls who interacted with Jeffers. Nelson-Hicks is Black. Her grandfather, Tony Nelson, lives in the development. As Breonna and her friends were approaching her grandfather’s house, they say Jeffers pulled over and told them they shouldn’t be there. At one point, Jeffers said, “I don’t care if you take my picture … because you don’t belong in this development.”

While one of Breonna’s friends videotaped Jeffers, she went inside her house to get her grandfather.

Nelson went on to confront Jeffers, which you can see at the end of the video. Since then, Nelson has spoken to the Palm Beach Post about the incident. He said, “It’s not going away. I can’t let it die. … People aren’t understanding what’s going on.”

Here’s what you need to know:

WATCH: Jeffers Tells Girls They ‘Don’t Belong’ in the Development

RETWEET until this man is identified! He harassed a group of black teens in a gated community in the affluent Village of Wellington, here in my county. According to him, "they didn't belong in this development." According to the teens, he threatened to hit them w/ his car. pic.twitter.com/ALynLUvS9E — Commissioner Omari Hardy (@OmariJHardy) June 18, 2020

Jeffers’ interaction with the girls can be seen above. The video started after Jeffers pulled over, so it’s not clear why he stopped to begin with. In the video, Jeffers and the girls interact for about a minute, with Jeffers repeatedly telling them they don’t “belong” in his development, even though Breonna told him she lives there.

At one point, Jeffers asked the girls where they lived. When they refused to answer, he said, “I’m going to call the gate, and have you all arrested.”

”What did we even do wrong?” One girl replied, but Jeffers was already walking back towards his car. At that point, he spoke to another neighbor standing in their yard nearby, but that neighbor’s words are unintelligible. Jeffers replied to that neighbor, “I have to wait…five minutes while they’re strutting around in the road.”

The girls then insisted that they tried to move out of the way for Jeffers, and one girl said he threatened to hit them with his car. When Breonna told Jeffers she was going to get her grandfather, Jeffers replied, “Bring him out right now.”

At that point, a neighbor could be heard telling the girls waiting outside that Jeffers was “not worth it.” The girls thanked her.

Jeffers Defended His Decision to Argue with Teenage Girls by Claiming 15-Year-Olds Are Old Enough to Get Married in Some States

In the latter half of the video, one of the girls reminded Jeffers that he was engaging in an argument with “15-year-old girls.”

Jeffers had an immediate reply for that. “Because you’re 15 years old, you could marry in Mississippi or Alabama,” he said.

“But this is not Mississippi or Alabama,” one girl said in return.

“It’s Florida,” Jeffers said, and then he was confronted by Nelson.

Nelson came out and told the girls to go inside. “Did you threaten these girls?” Nelson asks Jeffers, and Jeffers replies, “I did not.”

Jeffers Works as an Immigration Services Analyst for the Department of Homeland Security

According to his LinkedIn, Jeffers is employed as an Immigration Services Analyst for the Department of Homeland Security. He’s held the position since 2012.

Jeffers’ Facebook says he previously worked as an Operations Support Specialist for the U.S. Postal Service. He went to the University of Hartford, per his Facebook profile.

This is a developing story and will be updated.