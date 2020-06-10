Man Shot in Face, Killed in Philadelphia Shooting

Six people are injured and one man is reportedly dead after being shot in the face in Philadelphia this morning.

It is the fourth incident to occur at Spring Garden in Philadelphia in the past two weeks.

ABC reported that seven people were shot, one person has died, and six others were in the hospital, following the incident in the courtyard of a Spring Garden Philadelphia Housing Authority apartment complex on the 600 block of Perth Place. Police were on the scene at the apartment complex.

More than 50 Shots Fired at the Scene of “Mass Shooting & Murder”

Breaking: Rare to hear a @phillypolice officer utter “OMG” but they are up to 74 bullet shells&evidence markers now here at latest mass shooting&murder scene in Philadelphia @FOX29philly pic.twitter.com/RlhsUPQBdO — Steve Keeley (@KeeleyFox29) June 10, 2020

Fox 29’s Steve Keeley reported this morning that at least 50 shots were fired at what he called a “mass shooting and murder scene.” Keeley reports that when police arrived on the scene, they found a man shot in the face:

The @phillypolice Crime Scene Unit counts off more than 40 bullet shells at initial scen, then across grass court yard they see more bullet shells and horrifed to find a young man shot dead in the face @FOX29philly pic.twitter.com/nyIvTFPq4Y — Steve Keeley (@KeeleyFox29) June 10, 2020

Keeley also posted photos from the scene showing bullet holes in car windows and flat tires caused by the gunfire. Keeley said nearby residents had bullets holes in the windows and walls of their home:

Bullet shell/evidence marker #73 next to flattened tire just below shot out window&bullet hole in car roof where group was together with their drinks on the car’s trunk. Home close-by has bullet through window&into wall. As awful as this is it could hve been worse. @fox29philly pic.twitter.com/kfQYXrxpKU — Steve Keeley (@KeeleyFox29) June 10, 2020

According to ABC, “Cash was scattered, some in bundles, in the courtyard on the 600 Block of North 8th Street, dice and guns were left behind according to Police. Authorities believe there was some sort of shootout just before midnight with six men and one woman shot, all of the victims in their 20s with the exception of a 58-year-old man.

“Police arrived within minutes and initially believed there were six victims who arrived at Temple University and Jefferson University Hospitals on their own. A 22-year-old man is in a critical condition and five others are stable. When police were investigating the crime scene, they found a man’s body on the 600 Block. He was discovered dead around 2:20 A.M,” ABC reporters said.

Police were looking for witnesses and were trying to determine if cameras in the vicinity captured anything, according to Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small.

“At this time, we don’t know the motive for the shooting. We don’t know if there was a robbery since there’s so much cash laying in the courtyard. We don’t know the motive at this time,” he said.

The Shooting is One of Four to Occur in Just Over Two Weeks at Spring Garden

7 people shot. One man died, another man is in critical condition. More than 50 shots fired in this courtyard in Spring Garden. pic.twitter.com/mIbw6b7FSC — Katherine Scott (@KScott6abc) June 10, 2020

The shooting today is the fourth incident to occur at Spring Garden over the past two weeks.

Police made an arrest and recovered a weapon after a 46-year-old man was shot in the leg seven times on May 23, at the 600 Block of North 12th Street.

Another incident that occurred on May 25 at the 3600 Block of Brandywine Street just before 11 a.m. saw a 51-year-old man critically injured after he was shot multiple times.

And police were still hunting for suspects after a shootout on June 4 which left two people wounded.

That incident occurred on the 600 Block of Franklin Place in Philadelphia’s Spring Garden. According to ABC, “stray bullets struck a 23-year-old woman in her back and legs while she was sitting in front of her home. A 27-year-old man was struck in the leg. Police found 10 shell casings from two separate guns at the scene.”

Last Sunday, June 7, saw a spate of shootings in Philadelphia, with three people killed and two others injured in Mantua, West Philadelphia, and North Philadelphia.

Police were also investigating a double shooting in Philadelphia where a 33-year-old woman was shot in the face on the 2900 block of Waterloo Street on June 7 after 5 p.m.

NBC reported that the number of homicides in Philadelphia has reached the highest levels since 2007 – up 26% from the same time last year.

More information will be posted as this story develops.

