Mary Trump: Judge Temporarily Blocks Tell-All Book’s Publication

A New York State Supreme Court Judge on Tuesday temporarily halted the planned publication of Mary Trump‘s blockbuster tell-all book on her family, Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World’s Most Dangerous Man, Courthouse News Service reporter Adam Klasfeld reported.

Mary Trump, President Donald Trump’s estranged niece, is expected in the book to relate new and damning details about her uncle’s past and profess to being one of the sources who provided the New York Times details on the family’s taxes, the Daily Beast reported earlier this month.

The book — which is likely rankling President Trump as he faces worrying poll numbers versus former Vice President Joe Biden — is scheduled for release on July 28, but now faces an uncertain future.

Here’s what you need to know:

President Trump’s Brother, Roger, Filed His Second Lawsuit Looking to Quash the Book on June 26; He Says Mary Trump Is Violating a Confidentiality Agreement With the Book

Trump’s brother Roger asked for an injunction halting the book’s publication in a New York City court last week, the Tribune reported. The judge in that case rejected the motion because, he said, he lacked jurisdiction, the Guardian reported.

However, last Friday, Robert Trump filed again, this time in New York State Supreme Court. In his complaint, obtained by Courthouse News, Robert argued that Mary would be violating a 2001 settlement agreement signed by members of the family after the 1999 death of Fred Trump, Robert and Donald’s father. He claimed that part of the settlement stipulated that no family member would “publish any account concerning the litigation or their relationship with each other” — unless all the other family members agreed.

His motion looks to permanently keep Trump and the book’s publisher, Simon & Schuster, from releasing the book.

Judge Hal Greenwald Issued a Temporary Restraining Order, Halting the Book’s Publication, on Monday

Although he did not make a final ruling, Judge Hal Greenwald, in Dutchess County State Supreme Court, granted Robert Trump a preliminary injunction on Monday, Klasfeld tweeted. He also set a July 10 hearing, at which Mary Trump’s attorneys need to make the case for not quashing the book.

BREAKING: A New York judge has temporarily BLOCKED publication of Mary Trump's tell-all book “Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World’s Most Dangerous Man.” Background from Friday. @CourthouseNews https://t.co/FaLEylYykH pic.twitter.com/9CO9tMmVM0 — Adam Klasfeld (@KlasfeldReports) June 30, 2020

Greenwald also enjoined Simon & Schuster, as well as Mary, from releasing or publishing even portions of the book, in his order. The judge did not explain his reasoning for the temporary injunction in his order.

Mary Trump’s Attorney, Ted Boutrous, Said Monday He Will ‘Immediately’ Appeal the Decision, Claiming it ‘Flatly Violates the 1st Amendment’

Mary Trump’s attorney, Ted Boutrous, has been vocal in calling the attempts to halt the book violations of the First Amendment, and insisting that the 2001 confidentiality agreement at the heart of it is unenforceable and “absurd.”

“The 20-year-old agreement now invoked by the President’s legal team is invalid and unenforceable for many reasons. The notion that seven members of the Trump family each mutually agreed to be gagged forever from speaking out about their ‘family relationships’ is absurd.” https://t.co/L4DBfUW5bk — Ted Boutrous (@BoutrousTed) June 27, 2020

In a statement to the Daily Beast, Boutrous said he would immediately appeal the decision.

“The trial court’s temporary restraining order is only temporary but it still is a prior restraint on core political speech that flatly violates the First Amendment,” he said. “We will immediately appeal.”

Charles Harder, who is representing Robert Trump, said he would pursue the case to the end and called Mary’s conduct “egregious.”

“We look forward to vigorously litigating this case and will seek the maximum remedies available by law for the enormous damages caused by Mary Trump’s breach of contract and Simon & Schuster’s intentional interference with that contract,” Harder told Courthouse News. “Short of corrective action to immediately cease their egregious conduct, we will pursue this case to the very end.”

Heavy reached out to Boutrous and Harder for further comment but had not yet heard back Monday afternoon.

