Melissa Rolfe, Garrett Rolfe’s Stepmother, Fired From Job at Equity Prime Mortgage

Melissa Rolfe, the stepmother of former Atlanta, Georgia Police Officer Garrett Rolfe, was fired from her job at Equity Prime Mortgage LLC.

The termination has sparked outrage on social media, where some people claimed that Melissa Rolfe was fired because of her association with the former officer, who was criminally charged in the shooting death of Rayshard Brooks. Here’s an example of the kind of tweets being written in response: “Do NOT use @equity_prime or do ANY business with this HORRIBLE Company.”

However, in a statement, the company denied that claim but indicated that Melissa Rolfe’s views had created a hostile work environment. Equity did not specify what those views were. Here is the company’s statement, which it released late in the evening on June 18, 2020.

As an employer, it is imperative to maintain a safe environment for all employees. Melissa Rolfe’s termination was a direct result of her actions in the workplace and violation of company policy. While working with Melissa as she transitioned to a leave of absence granted by our organization, we discovered she violated company policy and created an uncomfortable working environment for many of our employees. As an HR director, she ultimately lost the confidence of her peers, leadership, and many employees who no longer felt comfortable engaging with her. We value diversity of thought and respect Melissa’s personal views and the views of all employees; however, when those views create a hostile working environment, we must make difficult decisions to part ways.

The company was not more specific. The company also tweeted, “EPM is dedicated to being an organization that strives for diversity and equality. We are guided by the 23 fundamentals of the EPM Way to be an advocate for financial empowerment in the communities we serve.”

EPM is dedicated to being an organization that strives for diversity and equality. We are guided by the 23 fundamentals of the EPM Way to be an advocate for financial empowerment in the communities we serve. pic.twitter.com/ag7wkZLl13 — Equity Prime Mortgage LLC (@Equity_Prime) June 18, 2020

Here’s what you need to know:

Tucker Carlson First Reported That Melissa Rolfe Had Lost Her Job

Here’s the segment where Tucker Carlson revealed the stepmother of the ex-Atlanta officer’s firing: pic.twitter.com/CkOj0hTTmb — Emily Larsen (@emilyelarsen) June 19, 2020

The news that Rolfe’s stepmother had lost her job was first reported on Fox News by host Tucker Carlson. You can watch that segment above.

Rolfe is no longer listed on the leadership page for Equity’s website. An archived version of the website gives this biographical information for Melissa Rolfe:

Melissa Rolfe

Human Resources Director Melissa was born and raised in Cobb County, Ga. She is married with three grown sons and one grandson. She is honored to be your Human Resource Director and hopes to put over 20 years of experience into furthering the EPM way. She will be using her degrees in Human Resource Management and Business Management to partner with team members to make them feel appreciated, respected and heard. Her belief is that staff is the greatest asset at EPM and they need a healthy, happy, fun work environment that promotes personal and professional development.

The Facebook page Marjorie Taylor Greene for Congress shared a message on June 17 that she said she received from Officer Rolfe’s family relating to the Support Officer Garrett Rolfe’s defense fund. That message refers to Melissa Rolfe, showing that Rolfe’s stepmom was active in his defense.

“Hi Marjorie,

Please share the official fundraising page for my son.

https://www.georgialeo.org/post/apd

Thank you,

Melissa Rolfe.”

Here are some of the reactions to the news on Twitter:

“Hope Equity Prime Mortgage has lots of cash on hand. They are going to pay alot to Melissa Rolfe….”

“@Equity_Prime Absolutely deplorable. I hope Melissa Rolfe owns your sorry subprime company when this is all over.”

“@Equity_Prime Absolutely deplorable. I hope Melissa Rolfe owns your sorry subprime company when this is all over.”

READ NEXT: The Murder of Black Lives Matter Protesters Oluwatoyin Salau.