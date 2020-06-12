Nashville Autonomous Zone: Free Capitol Hill Rally Seeks a Second CHAZ

With all the attention that the Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone has gotten, people in other states are considering trying their own attempt. An early attempt in Portland to create an autonomous zone was abandoned, but now people are looking into creating a Nashville Autonomous Zone. City officials and police, however, are not planning to clear out like officials did in Seattle. At this time, it’s not known who is organizing the event. The Tennessee Holler was one of the first sites Heavy could find that shared the post online and they said it was sent to them by activists that they know well.

A ‘Free Capitol Hill’ Rally Is Happening in Nashville Friday Night

On Friday night, June 12, a Free Capitol Hill rally is happening starting at 5 p.m., according to a graphic that is being shared on social media. The event is taking place at the Legislative Plaza.

The graphic reads: “Free Capitol Hill. Come prepared with food, water, tents, chairs, art, music, drums, noisemakers, pots & pans, +any other way to express yourself. Reclaim the Plaza for the People of Tennessee.”

The sign says it’s taking place at the “Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone (Formerly Legislative Plaza.)” You can see where the Legislative Plaza is located in the map below.

The sign also calls to “remove racist statues,” “demilitarize the police,” “fire Chief Anderson,” and “defund the police.”

Fourteen members of the Metro Council drafted a resolution calling for Nashville Police Chief Steve Anderson to resign, Fox 17 reported. The ACLU-TN also backed the resolution draft. The resolution is being held as the Council members wait to see how Anderson and Mayor John Cooper respond, Fox 17 reported.

It’s not clear who is organizing the event, which is being dubbed by some people on a local subreddit as a call to create a “CHAZ South” of sorts.

The Governor & State House Speaker Say They Won’t Allow an Autonomous Zone in Nashville

Gov. Bill Lee has said that he won’t allow an autonomous zone to be created in Nashville like it was in Seattle, Fox 17 reported. In a full statement, Less said:

We encourage Tennesseans to exercise their First Amendment rights and have seen many examples of peaceful protests across our state in recent weeks. As demonstrations continue, we will continue to protect Tennesseans’ right to peaceful assembly, while also reassuring citizens that lawlessness, autonomous zones, and violence will not be tolerated. Further, Tennessee law expressly prohibits camping on state property not expressly designated as a campground area, and that law will be enforced.

Nashville House of Representatives Speaker Cameron Sexton backed up Lee in a similar statement. He said:

I fully support the rights of all Tennesseans to peacefully assemble. However, there is a difference between peaceful assembly, and lawlessness or unlawful camping, occupying, and autonomous zones on state property. The General Assembly enacted laws after Occupy Nashville making it a Class A misdemeanor to occupy state property. I agree with Governor Lee’s decision to enforce our current laws, and the House is fully prepared to enhance this type of lawlessness to a felony before the 2020 legislative session concludes next week.”



Any attempts to occupy state property will be viewed as a Class A misdemeanor, based on laws started after Occupy Nashville, Sexton said.

Kris Mumford, Metro Nashville Police spokesman, told Tennessean that the police were aware of the rally and were working with other departments to monitor the situation.

A Representative from Tennesee, Rep. Mark Green, also said he would not support a second CHAZ in the city.

Peaceful assembly is a Constitutional right that I've gone to war to defend, and will continue to fight for. But if the organizers of this "Free Capitol Hill" rally intend to recreate in Nashville what we've seen in Seattle, that's anarchy. /1 — Rep. Mark Green (@RepMarkGreen) June 12, 2020

The Tennessee Holler Said the Event Information Was Sent to Them By Activists They Know Well

At this time, it’s not quite clear how many will be attending the rally or who is organizing it, Tennessean reported. One of the earliest shares about the event on Twitter and Facebook appears to be by The Tennessee Holler. They said on Facebook that it was sent to them by activists they know well.

NASHVILLE – TOMORROW evening (Friday) 5PM there’s a “Free Capitol Hill” rally to “reclaim the area formerly known as Legislative Plaza for the people” “Come prepared express yourself”

👇🏾👇🏽🗣🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/Hnb17tKBCO — The Tennessee Holler (@TheTNHoller) June 11, 2020

About an hour after this was shared by The Tennessee Holler on Twitter and Facebook, the Women’s March Tennessee shared the same graphic on Facebook, but also didn’t mention the source or the organizers.

The Tennessee Holler later wrote: “To be clear — this is not our event today. It was sent to us by activists we know well and we’re passing along.”

Justin Jones, a local activist, said he would be joining the event but did not indicate to the Tennessean who was planning it.

Will be joining today. The Tennessee governor/ legislature will not listen to the demands of the people. It seems like we’re at an impasse and reached a point where people must hold public space until demands are met. https://t.co/yFDkaO1sst — Justin Jones (@brotherjones_) June 12, 2020

The day after the Free Capitol Hill event, a March for Justice is planned at 5 p.m. at the Legislative Plaza.

