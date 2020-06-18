WATCH: Taco Bell Manager Fires Man For BLM Mask

Former Taco Bell employee Denzel Skinner shared a video on Facebook where he was fired by his manager for wearing a mask that supported the Black Lives Matter movement. The manager, whose name wasn’t immediately known, said he had to be terminated because “politics” could not be brought into the workplace. As shown in the video, Skinner, who worked at a Taco Bell in Youngstown, Ohio, maintained that BLM isn’t about politics–it’s what he stands for.

Taco Bell manager firing an employee for supporting BLM :/ #RIPTacoBell pic.twitter.com/pFd6Wn4u2f — elijah daniel (@elijahdaniel) June 18, 2020

“I’m getting fired ￼from my job because i have a black lives matter mask on #TacoBell 3551 Belmont ave pls share,” Skinner wrote on June 8.

The full video is more than 30 minutes long, but it started to go viral on Twitter June 18 after it was shared by rapper Elijah Daniel, also known as Lil Phag. It was edited down to a 58-second clip.

“You just fired me because I have a Black Lives Matter mask on. You just told me I have to go home because I have a Black Lives Matter [mask on],” Skinner says in the clip. The manager can be heard in the background saying, “You told me you weren’t going to take it off.”

“I’m not! ‘Cause I’m standing up for what’s right. I’m not taking it off,” Skinner says back, noting he was told he could wear whatever mask he wanted.

The manager told him the mask had to be “plain” and that Skinner couldn’t bring “politics” to work. “Bro, I’m not bringing politics in. This is what I’m standing for. Like, how is this considered politics?” he asked.

The manager responded with another question: “How is it not, Denzel?”

Ultimately, Skinner refused to take the mask off. “OK. Well, there’s nothing I can do for you. I’m just trying to do my job,” she said. Skinner said it was his job to stand up for what he believes.

The video then picks up at a different part of the conversation, where the manager says, “You just don’t get it.”

“You don’t either,” Skinner tells her. “Because if you did this wouldn’t be a problem.” The manager said she personally didn’t have a problem with it, but it was a “company thing.”

At the end of the clip, she asks, “[Would you be OK] with letting somebody wear something that said something about white people?” she asks. “I’m not against what you stand for either but I have to do what the company says to do.”

“Taco Bell manager firing an employee for supporting BLM :/ #RIPTacoBell,” he captioned the video. It was viewed nearly 600,000 times. The hashtag #RIPTacoBell became one of the top-trending topics on June 18 as people started to boycott the fast-food chain and share recipes so they could make their favorite Taco Bell items at home.

