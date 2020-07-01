FBI Charges Four Toledo City Council Members with Bribery & Extortion

The U.S. Attorney’s Office in the Northern District of Ohio announced June 30 that four sitting Toledo City Council members and one local attorney are being charged in what the Department of Justice is calling a “bribery and extortion scheme.”

Tyrone Riley of District 1 and Yvonne Harper of District 4, as well as at-large members Garrick Johnson, Larry Sykes and local lawyer Keith Mitchell, are being accused of “soliciting and/or accepting cash, checks, money orders, or other things of value from local business owners in exchange for their votes on City Council.”

According to the news release, the FBI began investigating Toledo City Council in early 2018 and discovered through several sources not named in the release that council members were accepting money in return for votes and legislation.

U.S. Attorney Describes ‘Bribery And Extortion Scheme’

The news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office detailed several interactions between council members and two “businessmen.” Some of the accusations include:

From May 2018 to April 2019, a local businessman “bribed Councilman Tyrone Riley with $2,000 and other items of value” in return for Riley’s support of providing him with a Special Use Permit (SUP) for a curb cut; the news release states that Riley abstained from that vote on the SUP, which passed unanimously. It also states that the same businessman paid a “$700 bribe” to remove the sprinkler system requirement included in that permit.

In April 2018, another local businessman paid Riley $1,000 in return for his support in re-zoning an internet cafe business, which Riley and the rest of the City Council voted for. According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, that same businessman also bribed all four council members, paying Harper $2,000 (plus an additional $320 to her fundraiser), Mitchell $500, Riley $5,000 and Sykes $1,500 to support a SUP to open an internet cafe. That SUP passed the council unanimously.

The case will be prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Michael Freeman, according to the news release.

