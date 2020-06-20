When & Where Is Trump’s Tulsa Rally? See Time, Map & Capacity Details

President Donald Trump is coming to Oklahoma for a rally in Tulsa on Saturday, June 20. Even the night before the rally was to begin, crowds were already beginning to form outside. The rally is already getting a lot of attention in the news, so you can expect a big turnout, along with some protesters too. Here are all the details you need about this rally, including a map, times, parking details, capacity, prohibited items, and more.

Map & Times for the Tulsa Rally

Time & Date: The rally will start at 7 p.m. Central on Saturday, June 20. Doors will open at 3 p.m. Central. Because Trump is expected to draw a crowd, don’t wait until the last minute if you want to get a seat inside.

Location & Map: The rally will be held at the BOK Center on 200 S. Denver Ave in Tulsa.

Here’s a map of where the BOK Center is located:

How to Attend: You can sign up here and register up to two tickets per mobile number. The tickets don’t guarantee a seat: seats are still first-come, first-served. Some people who can’t get inside may stay outside for an overflow event. Officials have also said some overflow will go to the Cox Business Center, KJRH reported.

How to Watch: Many live stream videos on YouTube will be available. You can watch the rally in the video below.

LIVE: President Trump in Tulsa, Oklahoma

Fox News has a live stream below.

Live: Trump holds MAGA rally in Tulsa, OK

PBS has a live stream below.

WATCH LIVE: Trump holds rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma

The rally has already been generating controversy because it’s not requiring any social distancing or masks. Some experts are concerned, since the coronavirus may spread better during indoor events, such as the rally. In fact, Anthony Fauci and Deborah Birx had advised Trump against holding the rally, The Hill reported.

The BOK Center Has a Capacity of More than 19,000

This could be a massive rally for the Trump campaign. The BOK Center (Bank of Oklahoma Center) has a seating capacity of about 19,199 for a central stage setup. For a basketball setup it’s 17,839, and it’s 17,096 for a hockey setup. For an arena football setup the capacity is 16,582, and the capacity is 13,644 for an end stage setup. In 2018, BOK Center was ranked the #7 arena in the United States and one of the busiest concert destinations by Pollstar.

There will be overflow space set up outside for people who can’t attend inside, which is typical for Trump rallies.

Road closures and traffic delays are expected.

If you’re attending the rally, know that there will be security checks. You should not bring large bags, purses, or containers with you. Small purses will likely be screened or checked.

The BOK Center notes that guests will be temperature screened upon entry and masks will be provided. (Trump’s campaign has said masks are a personal choice for attendees.)

The following items are prohibited, BOK Center notes:

Aerosols

Alcoholic beverages

Backpacks, bags, roller bags, suitcases bags exceeding size restrictions (12”x14”x5”)

Balloons

Balls

Banners, signs, placards

Chairs

Coolers

Drones and other unmanned aircraft systems

Electronic Cigarettes

Explosives of any kind (including fireworks)

Glass, thermal and metal containers

Laser lights and laser pointers

Mace and/or pepper spray

Noisemakers, such as air horns, whistles, drums, bullhorns, etc.

Packages

Poles, sticks and selfie sticks

Spray containers

Structures

Supports for signs/placards

Tripods

Umbrellas

Appliances i.e. toasters

And any other items that may pose a threat to the security of the event as determined by and at the discretion of the security screeners

This is a Keep America Great rally. Trump’s campaign site has not listed his next rally.

