WATCH: Ventura County ‘Karen’ ID’d as Deborah Baber in Viral Video

Video of die-hard Donald Trump supporter Deborah Baber’s impassioned speech to the Ventura County Board of Supervisors went viral on Twitter. Dubbed as “Ventura County Karen,” the clip of Baber singing “God Bless America” and saying she refuses to wear a mask because she is “not a terrorist” and “not a sex slave” has been viewed over a million times.

“I am not into sadomasochism and bondage. I am not a burglar. I am not a pandering politician like we see here, and here, and here,” she said, pointing at the council members individually. “I am a proud Trump Republican — TRUMP Republican — yearning to be free again. Who are you? Victim or victor?”

Holding up a Trump 2020 campaign sign, Baber said, “If you are offended by anything I have said, by the masses of people, then I am offended by the masses of people who don’t question your wholesale slaughter of our constitutional and inalienable rights. Shame on all of you. Let liberty ring!” Baber then rang a bell and sang “God Bless America.”

HOW IS ANYONE KEEPING A STRAIGHT FACE!? Ventura County Board of Supervisors meeting.

After Baber finished singing, she again rang her bell and shouted, “Let freedom ring!”

In response, a female council member can be heard saying, “Thank you for your comments.”

Baber then identified herself, saying, “And it’s Baber. Deborah Baber.”

Ventura County Council Voted 4-3 in Favor of Requiring Masks in Public Places

Baber’s speech wasn’t enough to turn the council in Ventura County. Residents over the age of 12 will be required to wear masks inside businesses, public transportation, and most indoor stores. Afterward, Baber posted a photo of two council members, with only one seen wearing a facemask and wrote, “At the County Supervisor meeting. Who is more “woke”… bobblehead Chair Kelly Long or socialist Supervisor Lisa Parks? (BTW Parks ONLY put her mask on AFTER she saw me taking pictures!) Pandering politicians!”

Speaking in support of wearing masks, Jesse Wyatt, a pediatrician at Ventura County Medical Center. He said:

Our elected officials, public health officials, physician leadership and citizens of the county have done an amazing job fighting this pandemic. We are in no way, shape, or form out of the woods. This is not a sprint, this is a marathon, and it would be a travesty to see all the hard work and dedication that we’ve shown so far be thrown out the window. … Masks are a simple way to control the virus, and there are no real adverse effects of wearing a mask.

Baber Is the Co-Founder of the Republican Values Center in Ventura County



Baber is not your average run of the mill Trump supporter in Ventura County, she one of the co-founders of the Republican Values Center, who helps sell merchandise such as flag-decorated clothing and MAGA gear that includes watches and 2020 election socks.

Run by four women, all of whom are members of the Republican Women Federated community chapter, Republican Values Center is a dues-paying group that hosts gatherings at a 3,600 square-foot space located in a shopping center 2878 Cochran Street.

The company’s president, Patricia Saraceno, who once served as a Simi Valley area manager for former U.S. representative Steve Knight, hopes their for-profit foundation is the beginning of a grassroots movement. “We hope there is one on every corner,” Saraceno told the VC Star. “The goal is to turn California back to the conservative red state it once was. We like to refer to it as a safe space for like-minded individuals who share the American values.”

