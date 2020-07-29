Twentynine Palms Marine Corps Base: Suspected Shooter in Custody

An active shooter alert for Twentynine Palms Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center in San Bernardino, California was sent out at 6:30 a.m. local time on Tuesday, July 7, 2020.

A text message alert was sent out that announced that the MGAGCC was put on lockdown. The text read: “SECURITY ALERT: ENTRANCE TO BASE AND HOSPITAL RESTRICTED DUE TO SECURITY ALERT. PLEASE SHELTER IN PLACE UNTIL NOTIFIED.”

A second text alert said, “Code White. There is an Active Shooter in the A M.C.C. Remain calm. Silence your cell phone. Run, hide, fight. Help is on the way.”

Video of the alert message sent out to MCAGCC employees was also shared on Twitter. The audio message said, “You are at serious risk” and to “lock and barricade the door.”

It’s unknown if anyone was injured or if there were any fatalities during the shutdown. Twentynine Palms Base is the largest marine corps base in the United States. It is adjacent to the city of Twentynine Palms, which is located in southern San Bernardino County. The Twentynine Palms MCAGCC is about 98 miles from the Marine Corps Logistics Base Barstow, which is located in Barstow, California.

The Suspected Shooter Is Reportedly in Custody, But U.S. Marine Corps Has Yet to Confirm

At around 8 a.m. local time, KESQ morning anchor Angela Chen tweeted that the active shooter situation had ended. “BREAKING: a shooting suspect is now in custody at the Twentynine Palms Marine Base. A base spokesperson confirmed active shooter situation started around 6:30 this morning. Officials are speaking with the suspect now. No word on injuries or victims at this point.”

By 9:30 a.m. Chen reported out that this incident was not an active shooter situation. She tweeted that the San Bernardino Sheriff’s Department told her that “Twentynine Palms has told them it’s not an active shooter and are not requesting sheriff’s assistance at this time.”

The U.S. Marines’ official twitter account had also acknowledged the active shooter situation. They tweeted, “We are aware of reports of an active shooter at Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center – Twentynine Palms. More to follow.” They followed that up by tweeting, “Military police responded to reports of gunshots at approximately 0630 and cordoned the area. We cannot confirm a suspect in custody at this time. More to follow.”

Users online with family or loved ones who work at MGAGCC shared their fears and worry about the incident on Twitter. One woman tweeted, “MY BF SAID THERES AN ACTIVE SHOOTER ON BASE IN 29 Palm’s?! UHM HOW @ Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center ??? How.”

There was an Active Shooter Situation at the Naval Air Station Corpus Christie in May

Police Scanner Audio: Shooter at Naval Air Station-Corpus Christi, May 21, 2020Police scanner audio courtesy Broadcastify: https://www.broadcastify.com/ Naval Air Station-Corpus Christi officials reported an active shooter near their North Gate at around 6:15 a.m. Thursday. The base was placed on lockdown immediately and alerts were sent out for students at the nearby Texas A&M Univerisity-Corpus Christi to remain indoors and away from windows. As of around 7:30 a.m., officials reported the shooter had been neutralized. 2020-05-21T15:01:13Z

On May 21, there was an active shooter situation at 6:15 a.m. local time at the Naval Air Station Corpus Christie in Texas. FBI Senior Supervisory Special Agent Leah Greeves said during a press conference that they were “actively working diligently with our state, local and federal partners on this investigation, which is fluid and evolving.”

The suspected gunman, who attempted to speed through a gate at the NAS, but when the gates didn’t open, he proceeded to open fire. The shooter was killed during the incident.

The U.S. Navy Information Office said in a statement the shooter had been “neutralized” by 7:30 a.m. and that state and local law enforcement were investigating. The Navy confirmed that one security force member was injured. THE NAS in Texas has more than 9,700 employees including 1,900 active-duty personnel.

