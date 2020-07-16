Bill Stepien, Trump’s Campaign Manager: 5 Fast Facts You Need To Know

Bill Stepien is President Donald Trump‘s newest campaign manager, and he will be working closely with Brad Parscale, Trump’s former campaign manager who will now be the campaign’s senior adviser, according to an announcement that Trump made on Facebook.

Here’s what you need to know:

Stepien Is A Former Top Adviser to Chris Christie

Stepien spent much of his political career in New Jersey, spending more than ten years there and working on various politicians’ campaigns, according to Politico.

Stepien was a former top adviser to Chris Christie when he was the governor of New Jersey, Politico reported. In his role with Christie, Stepien became well-known for helping Christie through “Bridgegate”, a scandal which it was alleged that Christie closed lanes at the George Washington Bridge in 2013 for political revenge.

Politico reported that David Wildstein, the mastermind who caused traffic jams according to transcripts from a criminal trial, said that Stepien knew about his plan before it was implemented. “Mr. Stepien asked about what story we were going to use, and I told Mr. Stepien we were going to use the cover of a traffic study,” Wildstein said.

However, Stepien has vehemently denied any such knowledge or involvement. In 2014, Christie cut ties with Stepien and Stepien faded from the public consciousness before he got involved in Trump’s campaign.

Stepien First Joined Trump’s Campaign In August of 2016

Stepien was a national field director for Trump’s 2016 campaign. According to Courthouse News, Stepien was instrumental in helping Trump win the states of Michigan and Wisconsin, “part of the so-called Blue Wall that some say Hillary Clinton had taken for granted.”

In May of this year, Trump had already promoted Stepien from White House political director to deputy campaign manager.

According to the Washington Times, Stepien has bashed polls that have shown Trump trailing former Vice President Joe Biden by a significant margin. He reportedly sent a memo stating that Biden’s candidacy “has a decided lack of enthusiastic support as compared to President Trump,” adding that media-sponsored polls are unreliable, saying that they are based on cheaper, inferior methods and should rightly be viewed as flawed and non-predictive.”

