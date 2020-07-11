Utah School District’s Early Crisis Plan Included ‘Template Letter’ for Deaths

Parents and teachers discovered that one version of the reopening plans for the Canyons School District in Utah included a recommendation that crisis communication employees have a “template letter” ready in case a student or teacher died. The reference went viral on social media. While it’s not unusual for an organization to have a crisis plan in place in case someone dies, the inclusion caused worry among parents. A newer version of the district’s plans does not have that reference. Heavy has reached out to the Canyons School District for comment.

A Reopening Proposal from June 30 Recommended Template Letters In Case Someone Died, Parents Shared Online

Photos of the proposed guidelines from a June 30 reopening plan went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Amy Thompson, one of the many people who shared screenshots of the proposal, wrote on Facebook that the authenticity of the document was confirmed by Elizabeth Payne, who is on the school board for a neighboring district.

On Facebook, a number of people shared that they saw the June 30 version before it was taken down. They said they found the document as part of the Canyons Board’s back-to-school proposal. That version no longer appears on the webpage.

A link that a number of people posted as going directly to the PDF now only brings back an error message.

On Twitter, several people saved the original PDF and posted it on separate webpages.

student, teacher" on p.4. Disgusting. #teacher #teachertwitter #IncludeTeachers @BrookeBCNN View the PDF (deleted by the district!!!) here: https://t.co/1SNK1sbRsg — Chelsea (@hipstirrup) July 11, 2020

You can view the full PDF that was shared on Twitter here. Heavy has not been able to personally verify the PDF, as it was has been taken down from the school district’s website. However, the PDF does match the screenshots that are circulating and that a neighboring school district member confirmed. And it’s identical to the district’s current reopening document except for a few changes, including the “template” mention — which is now removed.

The document with the “death template” that’s gone viral is labeled as a June 30 version for the reopening recommendations. Here are screenshots of the first four pages of that version:

The part that people were concerned about was on page 4 under Crisis Communication (the last screenshot in the group.) It lists a number of proposals for Crisis Communication under the heading of “District Recommended.” Among those proposals is a closure letter for parents, closure information for employees, Skylert message, exposure letter, distance learning plan information, template for a web item, template for social posts, and “Template letter for death of a student, teacher.”

A former teacher in Utah commented on the inclusion back on July 6.

She wrote, in part: “Teachers are scared. We love our students and we want them to be safe. But our current state and district plans do not keep our students, our communities, or us SAFE… My local school district recognizes this and has a “template letter for the death of a student, teacher” ready to go. (Page 4 –https://web.canyonsdistrict.org/…/canyons-board-administra…/). Unfortunately, our local schools have their hands tied until the State School Board makes changes to it’s re-opening plan.”

It’s not unusual for a school district or any large organization to have a template letter or other plans in place for an unexpected death as part of their crisis communications plans. In fact, Canyons School District has a Crisis Response Manual published for 2017-2018 (long before COVID-19) that includes an entire section about procedures in case a student dies.

So it’s not unusual, but parents and others have still expressed unease on social media about the inclusion.

The Canyons School District’s Newer Plan Does Not Include the Template Letter

The Canyons Board of Education is reviewing the latest version of our proposed back-to-school plan on Tuesday, July 14. This version has been updated to reflect new guidance from state officials. https://t.co/jYb032wFZ5 — Canyons District (@canyonsdistrict) July 11, 2020

On July 11, the Canyons District said on Twitter: “The Canyons Board of Education is reviewing the latest version of our proposed back-to-school plan on Tuesday, July 14. This version has been updated to reflect new guidance from state officials.”

Canyons has not publicly commented on the template mention, and Heavy has reached out to the school district for more information.

The Canyons School District released an updated plan on July 9. You can find it by going to this link, clicking on Executive Study Session and Board Meeting (July 14), then clicking on View the Agenda.

If you then scroll down far enough, you’ll see #7D: “Canyons School District opening school action plan proposal.”

Click on that, and you’ll see two links to the proposal in its current form, updated on July 9. The July 9 PDF is currently here.

A few minor things have changed since the June 30 version. Here are the screenshots for the first four pages for the July 9 version.

One of the biggest changes is that the template letter in case a student or teacher dies has been removed. Under Crisis Communication it now simply reads:

Be prepared for locally-driven crisis response communications In consultation with local health, pre-write/draft statements for varying situations regarding outbreaks, positive cases, etc. Plan to include messaging to counter stigma and discrimination

The updated plan is being presented to the Board of Education on Tuesday, July 14, according to Canyons School District. A final version is expected to be ready before school starts on August 17.

The school district wrote on its website:

The new version of the plan, drafted with input from nearly every academic and operational department in Canyons District, teachers and families, includes some changes made after receiving new guidance from state government, education, and health officials. The updated proposal — the final version of which must be submitted to state education officials by Aug. 1 — is subject to change based on decisions by state and local government leaders. While the intent is to return to classes in the fall, the District is planning to provide online options. According to CSD’s current proposal, families who are not comfortable sending their children back to school, either for health or other personal reasons, will have the option to participate in CSD online learning. The plan calls for the District to issue online-enrolled students a device, plus arrange for connectivity, so the student can participate fully in online learning.

You can read the full agenda for the July 14 meeting here. A closed session will be held at 4:30 p.m., followed by a business meeting that starts at 7 p.m. local time.

The agenda notes: “If you would like to participate remotely during the patron comment period of the meeting of the Canyons Board of Education, please send via email your name and phone number to communications@canyonsdistrict.org by 5:00 p.m. the day of the scheduled meeting. In the email, please indicate the item or topic you wish to address. The Canyons District Office of Public Communications will then send you an email message with detailed information regarding how to access the teleconference system that will be used to facilitate the patron comments.”

People Are Posting Their Thoughts Online About the Letter Template’s Inclusion

A number of people are talking online about the letter’s inclusion.

Wendy Fry wrote a public post and explained: “Schools have always had to have some sort of emergency plans for various situations. Included in those plans was always some sort of “serious illness” crisis plan (in my mind, that always meant some sort of bad flu or stomach flu season). Unfortunately, sometimes a death of a teacher/staff member or student occurs and there needs to be a plan for what to do, such as how you notify students and staff, which counselors and clergy and other support you can call in, etc. As a teacher, sadly, we’ve had to use our plan a few times across the several districts I’ve worked at.”

One person responded: “This is absolutely heartbreaking.”

Heavy has reached out to the Canyons School District for comment.

