Colton Allen: Indiana Man Posts Video of Confederate Flag & Noose on His Truck

Colton Allen is a Bedford, Indiana, man who posted a video of his pickup truck showing a confederate flag sticker on the back with a noose hanging over the tailgate. Allen posted the video after someone left a note on his windshield saying, “f*** you.”

The video, originally posted on Snapchat by Allen’s friend, Brady Headrick, went viral after it was shared on social media by former NBA player Rex Chapman on July 12. Rapper and “Law & Order: SVU” star Ice T reposted the video with the caption, “racist clown of the day.”

Allen, 19, could not be reached for comment by Heavy about the video.

Here’s what you need to know about Colton Allen:

1. Allen Says in the Video ‘I Honestly Don’t Understand Why They Are So Upset’ & Says the Noose Is His ‘Dog’s Collar’

Man from Indiana doesn't think the noose on the back of his Confederate truck is racist pic.twitter.com/8UgczAKtV1 — Fifty Shades of Whey (@davenewworld_2) July 12, 2020

Allen can be seen in the Snapchat video holding up a hand-written note on a piece of paper that says, “f*** you,” after it was left on his pickup truck when he was in a parking lot in Bedford, Indiana. When Allen arrives at the truck he tells the camera, “I’m excited, my nerves are up, this is my first one so far,” about the note left on the truck. Allen holds up the paper to the camera as his friend, Headrick, says, “show us what they’re hating on.”

Allen then walks to the back of the red truck and reveals a confederate flag sticker on the tailgate. A noose can be seen in the video hanging over the flag-emblazoned tailgate. After Headrick says, “what are they hating on Mr. Colton?” Allen responds, “I honestly don’t understand why they’re so upset.” Headrick adds, “Yeah I don’t really see why.”

Allen grabs the noose and says, “that’s my dog’s leash.” Headrick adds, “It’s just hanging there so if you need to pull somebody out,” as he lifts up the noose. Allen says, “you never f****** know.” Headrick then says, “not like it would be a noose or anything, that’s racist.” A smiling Allen says, “that’s totally racist,” as the video ends.

2. Multiple People in Bedford, Indiana, Took Photos of Allen’s Truck

Along with the note left on Allen’s truck, multiple people in his hometown of Bedford, Indiana, took photos of his truck and posted them on social media, asking for people to figure out who owned it in order to expose them. Reuben Murr said in a Facebook post, “This people is the trash living in Bedford Indiana! Yes, a confederate flag and a noose hanging out the back bed of the truck. Anyone know who owns this? Let’s make him famous…”

Murr said he saw the truck parked at Walmart. After he posted the photo on his Facebook page, one of his friends tagged Allen in the comments and Allen confirmed it was his truck. Allen replied to Murr’s post saying, “You guys can come see me.”

A Twitter user posted a photo of the truck and a vulgar note and said he was the one who left it on Allen’s truck. He tweeted, “Ohh s***… So if you remember my post from yesterday. I left this note, check out his response in the tweet below.”

Ohh shit… So if you remember my post from yesterday. I left this note, check out his response in the tweet below. pic.twitter.com/cQp6QohGBz — Bazooka Tooth | BLM (@realInfectious) July 11, 2020

Another Bedford, Indiana, native wrote on Twitter, “So some hate speech jerk wad from my home town thought it was funny to put a noose hanging off the back of his confederate flag truck. His name is Colton Allen and I think we need to make sure everyone knows who did this. #bedford #racistexposed #HateSpeech #indiana.”

3. Allen Is a Graduate of Bedford North Lawrence High School

Allen graduated from Bedford North Lawrence High School in 2020, according to his Facebook profile. Before he made his Facebook profile more private, his Facebook page included several memes and posts about his right wing views and his support of President Donald Trump.

One meme shows protesters, including Black people, with the caption, “Impeach Trump before we all end up with jobs.” Allen also shared a meme that shows a photo of Trump and says, “even in heaven there’s a wall, a gate and rules to get in.” Another Facebook post by Allen is a meme that says, “Worry about your character and not your reputation. Because your character is who you are and your reputation is only what people think of you.”

Several social media users have said they contacted the manufacturing company where Allen supposedly works in Bedford and learned that he was fired after the video went viral on social media. Heavy has not been able to confirm whether Allen was ever employed at the company or if he has lost his job.

4. Allen Said on Facebook He Was in the Army Reserves & Was Trying to Enlist in the Marines

On his Facebook page, which has now been made more private, Allen said he was in the U.S. Army Reserves. He also posted that he was trying to enlist in the U.S. Marines. Allen wrote in the “about me” section of his Facebook profile, “f*** ISIS.” His profile also says he works a the United States Army.

Allen’s status with both the U.S. Army Reserves and the U.S. Marines was not immediately clear. The Department of Defense did not respond to a request for comment from Heavy about whether Allen is actively a member of the armed services or whether his enlistment in either branch is continuing. The Army and the Marines have not commented about the viral video. In the video, Allen is wearing a U.S. Marines shirt that says, “Pain is weakness leaving the body.”

One of Allen’s friends, James Davis, tried to defend Allen against commenters who were attacking him before he restricted his page. Davis wrote in a now-deleted post he would “defend him on the flag,” but said “I done told him the noose was disrespectful and needed to be (taken) off his truck.” Allen added, “but everyone wants to jump on him and shame him on (Facebook) well he has his rights and freedoms just like everyone else if you people don’t like what he posts scroll on by.

Davis, who said he wouldn’t de-friend Allen, added, “if some jack wagon takes a pic of his truck and puts it on social media with his plate number showing is a real piece of crap for posting the pic with is plate number visible.” Davis said if he found the person who posted the picture of the truck, “(their) plate number and vehicle will be posted all over social media like they did his people need to go on and stop (bullying) and trying to shame him grow up people leave him alone.”

5. Indiana Authorities Are Investigating a Black Man’s Report That a Group of White People Threatened to Lynch Him With a Noose on the Fourth of July

About 30 miles away from Bedford, authorities are investigating a Bloomington, Indiana, man’s report that a group of white people attacked him at Lake Monroe in Monroe County on the Fourth of July and threatened to lynch him with a noose. The incident, which is not connected to Allen, happened just days before the video and photos of Allen’s truck went viral.

Vauhxx Booker, a Bloomington civil rights activist, said on Facebook he was “assaulted, injured and threatened with a noose.” He said he heard a member of the group attacking him say, “white power,” during the incident. Booker wrote on Facebook, “I don’t want to recount this, but I was almost the victim of an attempted lynching. I don’t want this to have happened to me or anyone. It hurts my soul, and my pride, but there are multiple witnesses and it can’t be hidden or avoided.”

Protests have been held in Bloomington while the incident is investigated. During a July 6 rally in the Indiana city, a 66-year-old white woman, identified by police as Christi Bennett, drove her car into protesters, injuring a man and a woman. Bennett was later arrested and charged with criminal recklessness and leaving the scene of an accident, authorities said.

READ NEXT: Cop Who Threatened to Shoot Protesters Kills Fellow Officer: Police