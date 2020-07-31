COVID-19 Stimulus Check: Who Qualifies for a Second Round of Payments?

The second round of COVID-19 stimulus checks might arrive in Americans’ bank accounts as early as late August or September, if Congress can vote in favor of the latest stimulus package proposal. But which Americans can expect to receive these payments?

The latest stimulus package was revealed by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell at the end of July. It’s called the HEALS Act (Health, Economic Assistance, Liability Protection & Schools Act) and includes an identical stimulus check proposal as the first one, which came from the CARES Act in March. The HEALS Act, if approved, will have the same eligibility criteria for stimulus checks that the CARES Act did. This is a stark contrast to some of the legislation that Democrats have recently proposed, which would aim to expand the scope of eligibility for pandemic relief.

Here’s what you need to know:

Who Will Receive a Second Round of Payments via the HEALS Act?

Eligibility for a second round of stimulus payments will be based on your most recent adjusted gross income. The general structure of the stimulus check amounts, as established in the CARES Act, is:

Single filers who earn $75,000 or less annually will get $1,200.

Single filers who earn more than $75,000 will see their payment amount reduced by 5% of the amount they earn over $75,000, up to $99,000 as the cutoff point.

Joint filers who earn less than $150,000 a year will get the full benefit.

Joint filers who earn more than $150,000 will see their payment amount reduced by 5% of the amount they earn, up to $198,000.

People who were excluded from the CARES Act will likely be excluded from the HEALS Act, barring any major negotiations or concessions between Republicans and Democrats in Congress. These exclusions are: people without social security numbers, people who file their taxes with TIN numbers, people in prison, and more.

The HEALS Act Will Face Stiff Opposition From Some Senate Republicans, as Well as Senate Democrats

Although the HEALS Act is a Republican-spearheaded package, and has White House support, many Senate Republicans have indicated their disapproval with providing more aid to the American people.

To Fox News this week, Sen. Lindsey Graham told Fox News (per Forbes) that “half of the Republicans are going to vote ‘no’ on any more aid. That’s just a fact.”

This is a developing post and will be updated.