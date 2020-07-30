Dr. Stella Immanuel: White Protester Tells COVID-19 Doctor ‘I’m More Black Than You on the Inside’

Dr. Stella Immanuel, the controversial Houston doctor advocating for the use of hydroxychloroquine to treat coronavirus, was confronted by a masked white man on the steps of the U.S. Supreme Court during a press summit.

The video of the confrontation was shared on Twitter by Blaze TV’s Elijah Schaffer.

“‘You’re not black on the inside, I’m more black than you on the inside’ a #BLM Activist says to first gen African-American immigrant Doctor @stella_immanuel as he attempts to disrupt the White Coat Conference about HCQ in DC. Shows you just how insane the resistance has become,” Schaffer wrote.

“You’re not black on the inside, I’m more black than you on the inside” A #BLM Activist says to first gen African-American immigrant Doctor @stella_immanuel As he attempts to disrupt the White Coat Confernce about HCQ in DC Shows you just how insane the resistance has become pic.twitter.com/1Ps6MRzJ4D — ELIJAH “DEMON SEIMAN” RIOT (@ElijahSchaffer) July 28, 2020

The unidentified man in the video, who wears a facemask and a bandana which says “no religion,” and carries an umbrella emblazoned with the message “build a wall around Trump,” accuses Immanuel of “betraying Black Lives Matter” and adds, “there were people during the time of slavery who enabled the slavers.”

“I’m Black!” Immanuel responds. “You’re white!”

“You’re not Black on the inside, I’m more Black than you on the inside,” the man says.

Immanuel laughs off the comments, fist-bumps the man, and walks away.

“The very first Americans were protesters. Protesters are the very first people to die for this country,” the man yells.

A voice is then heard asking the man what his profession is, to which he replies, “I’m Jesus Christ, you tool. My profession is to save the world from G****** assholes like yourself.”

At the time of the confrontation, Immanuel was visiting the Supreme Court in Washington with a group called America’s Frontline Doctors who were staging a press conference to promote the use of hydroxychloroquine as a coronavirus cure.

The same protester can be seen in an altercation with the crowd and right-wing YouTuber Steven Crowder in a video titled ‘Insane Anti-Trump Protester Goes BESERK On Crowder!’ from 2019.

Insane Anti-Trump Protester goes BERSERK on Crowder! | Change My MindAt the latest 'Trump is Not a Racist: Change My Mind' event, Steven Crowder deals with an insane, violent protester who calls himself "Jesus Christ." Want to watch the full show every day? Join #MugClub! http://louderwithcrowder.com/mugclub Use promo codes "student" "veteran" "military" to get daily access for $69/year! Shop the official #LWC store: http://louderwithcrowdershop.com Follow me on Twitter: https://twitter.com/scrowder Like me on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/stevencrowder Find behind the scenes footage on instagram: http://www.instagram.com/louderwithcrowder 2019-08-08T01:00:04Z

In other videos posted by the media, he has been nicknamed ‘Bruce Almighty.’

Cordial Interview with "Insane Anti-Trump Protester who went Berserk on Steven Crowder"In this video, Zach and Matt interview the "Insane Trump Protester" who recently appeared on Steven Crowder's Change My Mind series, which ended in a physical altercation. Our interview was filmed a few weeks prior. Let us know if you would like us to track down Bruce again to see his side of the story! Watch Steven Crowder's video with Bruce Almighty: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zoTrS1rj2eM Subscribe to keep up with our videos: https://goo.gl/urRspK Recent Videos: Donald Trump Sings "I'm Still Standing" by Elton John: https://youtu.be/NCjeZWDMraQ Rashida Tlaib Physically Removed From Trump Event: https://youtu.be/eKZpB_MYZ04 Every Democratic Candidate's Favorite Curse Word: https://youtu.be/g2MPYqiKQPo FULL HOUSE: Second Democratic Presidential Debate: https://youtu.be/6Xbz79wheTg 2nd Democratic Debate Hype Trailer: https://youtu.be/BPHfzsN8Dec Social Media: Keep up with us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/ZachandMattShow Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/ZachandMattShow/ Reddit: https://www.reddit.com/user/ZachandMattShow Snapchat: https://www.snapchat.com/add/zachandmattshow #BruceAlmighty #StevenCrowder #ChangeMyMind 2019-08-11T07:20:11Z

Here’s what you need to know:

America’s Frontline Doctors Believe Masks Aren’t Necessary to Prevent the Spread of Coronavirus

That Breitbart video from the doctors claiming that Hydroxychloroquine cures the coronavirus has been going crazy in anti-vax, anti-mask, reopen Facebook Groups today. Its at >20 mil views on FB. And that doesn't include all the private groups it's been spreading through. pic.twitter.com/QJ8ocMf3aM — Brandy Zadrozny (@BrandyZadrozny) July 28, 2020

Some of the physicians who belong to America’s Frontline Doctors believe the use of masks cannot prevent the spread of coronavirus, and believe hydroxychloroquine is the only cure, according to recent videos that have emerged.

A summit was held by the group on July 27 to promote the controversial ideology. The doctors gathered in white medical coats on the steps of the Supreme Court in Washington.

The woman who leads American Frontline Doctors has been identified as a Californian physician, Dr. Simone Gold.

Both Gold and Immanuel spoke at the conference. Nigerian news outlet Lagos Today shared video of Immanuel “speaking about the effectiveness of Hydroxyl-chloroquine in treating over 350 patients without any fatality.”

Nigerian Dr ( Dr Stella Immanuel) holds a press conference speaking about the effectiveness of Hydroxyl-chloroquine in treating over 350 patients without any fatality. pic.twitter.com/5tpZtTy0rC — Lagos Today (@lagostodayng) July 27, 2020

Gold said at the conference “American people have not heard from all of the expertise that’s out there all across our country.”

“Americans are riveted and captured by fear at the moment. We are not held down by the virus as much as we’re held down by the spider web of fear.”

“This virus has a cure, it’s called hydroxychloroquine, zinc, and Zithromax,” a press conference participant says in the video. “You don’t need masks, there is a cure.”

NBC reporter Brandy Zadrozny shared a picture of Gold speaking at the conference, stating, “That Breitbart video from the doctors claiming that Hydroxychloroquine cures the coronavirus has been going crazy in anti-vax, anti-mask, reopen Facebook Groups today. Its at >20 mil views on FB. And that doesn’t include all the private groups it’s been spreading through.”

Donald Trump Jr.’s Twitter Account Was Locked Down After He Posted Video of the Conference

Donald Trump Jr.'s Twitter account will have some of its functionality limited for 12 hours after he tweeted a video that ran afoul of Covid-19 misinformation policies, a company spokesperson says https://t.co/Ch1DkZdoke — CNN Breaking News (@cnnbrk) July 28, 2020

Video of the conference, shared on media and social media sites including Breibart, Facebook Twitter and YouTube, was quickly removed.

Twitter restricted Donald Trump Jr.’s ability to tweet after he posted the video, according to CNN.

President Donald Trump also tweeted the video to his 84 million followers, CNN said.

The video can still be viewed on the Bitchute website.

Doctor James Todaro commented on the alleged suppression of dissenting views regarding the use of masks amongst doctors, claiming the ‘America’s Frontline Doctors’ website had been taken down due to censorship.

Wow. It appears Squarespace took down our website today https://t.co/I6T8VoAoCr. We are reaching new levels of censorship. Do people agree with this? pic.twitter.com/K7e5kKZrZd — James Todaro, MD (@JamesTodaroMD) July 28, 2020

Todaro later explained on Twitter that Squarespace took down the doctors’ website because it violated its acceptable use policy “regarding activity that’s false, fraudulent, inaccurate or deceiving.”

Here’s the correspondence from Squarespace for why they took down the doctors website. All under the guise of spreading misinformation. pic.twitter.com/kzcRRxzfbI — James Todaro, MD (@JamesTodaroMD) July 28, 2020

Dr Immanuel asked for people who had successfully used HCQ to come forward in a Twitter entreaty. “WE NEED YOUR HELP. We are being attacked, ridiculed and discredited. We need our patients to SPEAK UP. If you have been cured by this drug, share your story online using this hashtag. #HCQWorks,” she wrote.

WE NEED YOUR HELP. We are being attacked, ridiculed and discredited. We need our patients to SPEAK UP. If you have been cured by this drug, share your story online using this hashtag.#HCQWorks pic.twitter.com/KRjtiPeeH9 — Stella Immanuel MD (@stella_immanuel) July 28, 2020

On her Twitter page, Immanuel refers to herself as a “Physician, Author, Speaker, Entrepreneur, Deliverance Minister, God’s battle axe and weapon of war.” On her Facebook page, Immanuel says that she was born in Bali, Cameroon.

strong>READ NEXT: Teen Holds Gender-Neutral Religious Ceremony