Ellen Pao: Former Reddit CEO Says She Knew Ghislaine Maxwell ‘Supplied Underage Girls for Sex’

Former Reddit CEO Ellen Pao has come under fire for a tweet on July 6 saying she had prior knowledge Ghislaine Maxwell trafficked underage girls for sex.

The incident occurred when Pao replied to a tweet which read, “I used to be kinda sad that I wasn’t ever ‘cool’ enough to get invited to some parties that people I know were invited to, but now, I’m super thankful that I’ve never accidentally had a photo of me taken with Ghislaine.”

In response, Pao wrote, “she was at the Kleiner holiday party in 2011, but I had no desire to meet her much less have a photo taken with her. We knew about her supplying underage girls for sex, but I guess that was fine with the ‘cool’ people who managed the tightly controlled guest list.”

As of July 7, the original post appears to still be public.

She was at the Kleiner holiday party in 2011, but I had no desire to meet her much less have a photo taken with her. We knew about her supplying underage girls for sex, but I guess that was fine with the "cool" people who managed the tightly controlled guest list — Ellen K. Pao (@ekp) July 6, 2020

A post appeared on Reddit under r/Epstein on June 6, with the comment, “former Reddit CEO Ellen K. Pao posted on Twitter a few hours ago that she was at a party with Ghislaine Maxwell and everyone there knew Maxwell trafficked underage girls for sex. And no one did anything about it. She deleted the post, set her account to private, and is blocking everyone who shares.”

Daily Beast reporter Lachlan Markay reposted Pao’s original tweet, and wrote, “Ellen Pao, former Reddit CEO and partner at VC giant Kleiner Perkins, says Ghislaine Maxwell attended Kleiner’s holiday party in 2011, and ‘we knew’ about her alleged role in Epstein sex trafficking. Pao has since made her twitter account private.”

👀 Ellen Pao, former Reddit CEO and partner at VC giant Kleiner Perkins, says Ghislaine Maxwell attended Kleiner's holiday party in 2011, and "we knew" about her alleged role in Epstein sex trafficking. Pao has since made her twitter account private pic.twitter.com/6Zgw2qf2FZ — Lachlan Markay (@lachlan) July 6, 2020

Journalist and producer Mike Cernovich also posted the original tweet from Pao’s account.



Cernovich commented, “according to former Reddit CEO Ellen Pao, ‘we knew’ underage girls were sex trafficked by Ghislaine Maxwell, who attended 2011 event. Al Gore attended. No spouses allowed.” He went on to post the names of other celebrities and politicians who had been in attendance at the 2011 event.





Business Insider also reported “Pao set her Twitter account to private Monday morning after sending the tweet.” However, a Google search on July 7 confirmed Pao’s account was public.

One of Pao’s most recent tweet from July 7 addresses a recent Wall Street Journal article on Sequoia Capital, and reads: “$7.2 billion and not a single Limited Partner minded that they seem to have no Black partners or specialists on their team.”

$7.2 billion and not a single Limited Partner minded that they seem to have no Black partners or specialists on their team https://t.co/B39DZOaREQ — Ellen K. Pao (@ekp) July 7, 2020

Her pinned tweet is a quote from author Toni Morrison, which reads, “if you are free, you need to free somebody else. If you have some power, then your job is to empower somebody else.”

"if you are free, you need to free somebody else. If you have some power, then your job is to empower somebody else.”

― Toni Morrison — Ellen K. Pao (@ekp) March 24, 2015

Here’s what you need to know.

Pao & Ghislaine Maxwell Worked in the Same Building

Ghislaine Maxwell 'has secret stash of Epstein's sex tapes' that could implicate world's most powerful https://t.co/oJAC2sufOr — Daily Mail US (@DailyMail) July 6, 2020

Pao is a lawyer who founded a “diversity consulting non profit,” according to The National Pulse. She attended the holiday party of Kleiner Perkins, an American venture capital company, in 2011, after joining the firm in 2005 as a corporate attorney, the Courier Daily said.

She accepted the promotion for junior partner and discarded the offer for a senior partnership position, as she felt the company promoted racism. She ended up filing a lawsuit in 2012 for gender discrimination and retaliation. However, the decision was ruled in favor of Kleiner Perkins. Ellen later wrote a book Reset: My Fight for Inclusion and Lasting Change describing her experiences with the company.

Business Insider describes Kleiner Perkins as “a storied Silicon Valley VC firms that provided early funding to companies including Amazon, Square, Snap, Google, and Twitter.”

Ghislaine Maxwell and Pao “shared space in the venture capital firm,” Courier Daily said, and were working together in 2009, when “Maxwell’s alleged partner and co-conspirator Jeffrey Epstein pleaded guilty for having sex with an underage (14 YO) girl.”

Bloomberg reported on July 6 that Maxwell was “being held in a federal jail in New York City” after being arrested on July 2, and she was “likely to be formally charged and enter a plea on July 14.

A woman came forward in an interview with Fox News in July claiming that as a teenager, she had been raped by Maxwell 20-30 times, with the years of abuse only ending when she became pregnant with Jeffrey Epstein’s baby.

Jeffrey Epstein “died by suicide in a federal detention center in New York while awaiting trial on the trafficking charges last year.”

Pao Addressed the Matter in Subsequent Tweets

Monday, investor and former Reddit CEO Ellen K. Pao admitted in a tweet that she and others knew of Ghislaine Maxwell’s “supplying underage girls for sex” was early as 2011, but said nothing because it “made no difference.” @ekp you and others are the reason nothing changes pic.twitter.com/W7xt4fESBn — ken pereira11 (@KenPereira11) July 7, 2020

In a July 6 tweet, Pao linked to a Daily Mail article published in March 2011 where Epstein’s victims accuse Maxwell of being an active participant in Epstein’s abuse. Pao writes, “to be clear, the press had described her as supplying underage girls for sex, but she had not been charged so I guess it would be more accurate to say we “suspected” v “knew.”

To be clear, the press had described her as supplying underage girls for sex, but she had not been charged so I guess it would be more accurate to say we "suspected" v "knew" https://t.co/N4nBWJxqXt — Ellen K. Pao (@ekp) July 6, 2020

One Twitter user said, “Sorry, but it sounds like you were fine with it.” Pao responded, “Of course I wasn’t. But I was a junior partner on the outside of the inner circle, and what I said made no difference here and in many other decisions.

Sorry but it sounds like you were fine with it too — Duygu (@duygudaniels) July 6, 2020

@afshadd said, regarding Pao’s 2017 book ‘Reset: My Fight for Inclusion and Lasting Change,’ ‘I highly recommend her book Reset, which covers a good amount of her fight in regards to changing these things at both KPCB and Reddit. Reading the book in 2017 added a lot of context to how I interpreted everything going on at Reddit in 2015.

I highly recommend her book Reset, which covers a good amount of her fight in regards to changing these things at both KPCB and Reddit. Reading the book in 2017 added a lot of context to how I interpreted everything going on at Reddit in 2015. — seeking peace (aka leave me alone) @ home (@afshadd) July 6, 2020

READ NEXT: 13-Year-Old Girl Killed in Dog Dispute