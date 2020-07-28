Gia Fuda Missing: Teen Vanishes After Car Runs Out of Gas

Giovanna “Gia” Fuda is the Washington teenager who is missing in Skykomish. Fuda, 18, was last seen on July 24. Authorities believe that her disappearance is “suspicious.” Skykomish is located just under 70 miles west of Seattle.

The King County Sheriff’s Office said in a tweet on July 26 that Fuda’s car was last seen west of Stevens Pass on U.S. Highway 2. Anybody with any information on Fuda’s whereabouts is asked to call the King County office on 206-296-3311. The sheriff’s office updated their tweet on July 27 to say that investigators were now treating Fuda’s disappearance as “suspicious.” The message said that Fuda’s purse was in her car. Her cell phone was not located but it is not powered on. Another message from the sheriff’s office said that Fuda “could be in eastern Washington. It’s unknown who picked her up.” King County Search and Rescue is involved in her search for Fuda.

Fuda’s car is a 2008 Toyota Corolla with the license plate BRJ6246. Fuda is 5-foot-4 inches tall and weighs 165 pounds. She has long brown hair and brown eyes.

Fuda Was Last Seen at Home by Her Brother Who Thought She Was Going Hiking or Getting Coffee

KOMO News reports that Fuda was last seen at her home by her brother, Dominic, in Maple Valley, Washington, on July 24. Dominic Fuda told the station that he thought his sister was going hiking or getting coffee when she left.

Kristina Fuda, Fuda’s mother, told KOMO News, “It’s a nightmare. It’s really hard to deal with. You want to be positive but it’s so hard.” She added, “We need everyone to just help us find her, because this is not her behavior.” Fuda’s father, Bob Fuda, said, “We just want her back. She’s never not come home. So, when she didn’t come home, immediately we called the police. It’s just not right and obviously it wasn’t.”

According to posts on her mother’s Facebook page, Fuda graduated from Tahoma High School in early June 2020. Fuda was a volleyball player in high school. Fuda’s parents told KOMO News that their daughter was active in a local church group and has many friends.

Detectives Are Worried That Fuda Was ‘Picked Up by the Wrong Person’

King County Sheriff’s Major Crimes Detectives told Q13 Fox that they are worried Fuda was “picked up by the wrong person” after her car ran out of gas.

In a Facebook post, Kristin Fuda said that Fuda has “connections with Motion church, City hall church & Real Life church.” The post said that Fuda “loves frequenting coffeeshop, hiking and visiting The Bellevue Park.” The post also says that Fuda “may be traveling to California.” Fuda’s aunt wrote in a Facebook post, “My niece is on my mind 24/7. Feeling helpless, sad * worried. Praying for your safe return Gia.”

This is not the first tragedy to befall the Fuda family. In April 2004, Fuda’s older sister, Kali, was tragically killed after she was hit by an Amtrak train in Seattle. Kali Fuda was 18 years old. The Everett Herald reported at the time that Kali Fuda was struck while crossing railroad tracks by a passenger train that was traveling around 35 miles per hour. The Herald article notes that Kali Fuda would fix the hair of her younger sister, Gia. Fuda’s sister was referred to as being enthusiastic about hair and make-up. Fuda formerly maintained a beauty YouTube channel.

