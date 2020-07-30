Guy Caligiuri: Trump Tweets Support for Long Island Patio Pizza Owner

Guy Caligiuri, a restaurant owner in Long Island, New York, went viral online after President Trump endorsed his pizza shop on Twitter on July 30.

Shortly after Herman Cain‘s team announced the death of the former presidential candidate and CEO of Godfather’s Pizza, Trump tweeted about another pizza business, instead of posting a tribute to Cain, who was diagnosed with COVID-19 after he attended a Trump rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

“Support Patio Pizza and its wonderful owner, Guy Caligiuri,” the president wrote in his tweet. Before Trump gave a shoutout to Caligiuri, the pizza shop owner appeared on Fox News and talked about being targeted after flying a Trump flag in the back of his restaurant.

Support Patio Pizza and its wonderful owner, Guy Caligiuri, in St. James, Long Island (N.Y.). Great Pizza!!! @Varneyco — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 30, 2020

Here’s what you need to know about Caligiuri and his restaurant Patio Pizza:

Caligiuri Said He Was Targeted After Flying a Trump Flag

In an interview with Fox News’ Varney & Co. on July 30, Patio Pizza owner Caligiuri said he and his business were being targeted because he flew a “Keep America Great” flag in the back of his restaurant.

On July 24, a customer went to pick up an order and found that Caligiuri was flying a Trump flag in the back of the store. “She took offense to that,” Caligiuri told host Stuart Varney. “And said she was the administrator of a Facebook page, and she was gonna post it online, and she was gonna drive me out of business.”

Caligiuri said he had “seen a lot” in his 43 years in the business, and would usually ignore such incidents, which Varney described as “cancel culture” in the show.

“But, this woman took it upon herself to–not knowing me, not knowing my family, not knowing my grandchildren… She took it upon herself because she saw a flag in the back to try to put me out of business,” he said in the interview.

The next day, Caligiuri said he began to receive calls and text messages about this customer posting “nasty things” about him and “asking the community to boycott Patio Pizza.” However, Business Insider said the customer’s post only indicated that she wouldn’t go to this restaurant anymore.

Screenshots of the customer’s post were quickly spread among local Facebook groups in Saint James, Long Island, and Caligiuri said customers “from all over Long Island” showed up at Patio Pizza in support of him, according to Business Insider.

“It was like a spontaneous Trump rally in front of my store,” he told Business Insider.

There Have Been Mixed Reactions to the Controversy

After news about the incident circulated, Caligiuri told Fox News that he received support from his local community. People have stopped by and dined in Patio Pizza in the past few days, and some of them shared their support on Facebook.

A woman named Darleen Ragazzi-Cammarata wrote on Facebook that she was “in support of the Patio Pizza and President Trump.” A car with a Trump flag drove by the restaurant on the evening of July 29, receiving a round of applause from diners.

Dee Marie shared a message that she said was from Caligiuri on the Facebook page of Setauket Patriots, and the message received an outpouring of supportive comments, including Jeff Vitkun’s:

I grew up in Saint James. Born 1964. When Patio Pizza came to town, this was my favorite place in all of town to go. Always so friendly, awesome food and I loved their customer picture wall! I now live on the south shore of Suffolk. I miss this place but anytime I’m in the area, I have to stop in just to get a slice or two. This place is nothing but respect and love for it’s community. Tell the Smithtown Mom’s that with all their drama, we will add another big time drama show to TV staring all of them! Patio Pizza, you and your staff rocks! I will be in soon to show my support to you also! Love you guys!!!!

The administrator of the Setauket Patriots page also wrote that there had been a “great turnout of Patriots for our Pizza party to support Patio Pizza.”

Caligiuri told the Business Insider that there had been “an 87% to 100% spike” in his business since the controversy began. However, there’s also backlash on Twitter, and Trump’s endorsement even trigged negative reviews written on July 30 on the restaurant’s Yelp page.

Karyn P. wrote on Yelp that Patio Pizza was “horrible, dirty and the service was subpar,” while some other reviews are more directly related to the president’s Twitter earlier: “Illegally promoted by the president. With 150,000 dead, the president actually had time to talk about this pizza spot, so it must be good? Maybe, but there’s other great spots on Long Island,” Goat C. wrote.

Yelp has issued an “unusual activity alert” on its website and says it’s monitoring Patio Pizza for “content related to media reports.”