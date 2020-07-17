Beauty Pageant Winner Stripped of Title for ‘All Lives Matter’ Post: Reports

Jasmine Archer-Jones was the winner of the 2019 Miss Swimsuit UK Competition, who was stripped of her title after she published a Facebook post questioning whether George Floyd was “innocent,” pointing to his criminal record and declaring, “All lives matter.”

A number of UK-based outlets reported Friday that the Miss Swimsuit UK organization cut ties with Archer-Jones after attention was drawn to the Facebook post.

The Instagram page for Miss Swimsuit UK now lists model Kianna Louise as the current queen, while the official website does not identify a queen for 2019.

1. On June 3, Archer-Jones Posted a Lengthy Facebook Rant About George Floyd & the Black Lives Matter Movement

Although it has been deleted, Archer-Jones’ June 3 Facebook post tore into the Black Lives Matter movement and the nationwide protests that have erupted since George Floyd’s killing by Minneapolis police in May. The Metro, a news magazine from the UK, uploaded a screen grab of the post.

At the top of her post, Archer-Jones wrote, “Personal opinion! If you don’t wanna know, don’t read.” She then went on to claim that more unarmed white people died by police shootings so far in 2020 than Black. It’s a point that White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany also made this week at a press briefing, but is considered misleading, because of the proportional populations, the Washington Post reported.

Archer-Jones then complained that “they” — presumably white people — “don’t get to protest, loot, take over social media, create a day for their race or even raise $10.3 million in aid of the person who passed.” The majority of Black people’s deaths “is caused by Black-on-Black crime,” she claimed.

She also said that she had “yet to see hard evidence” that Floyd was “innocent,” noting that video footage showed him doing things that “warrant for the police officers to use whatever means necessary to restrain the person.” Floyd also “supposedly had drugs in his system,” she added, claiming that Floyd’s autopsy results would likely not be released.

Floyd’s autopsy results were released on June 3, Heavy reported. The county medical examiner found that he died by homicide.

2. Miss Swimsuit UK Quickly Disassociated Itself From Archer-Jones, Deleting Her From the Official Website & Instagram Page, According to UK Media Reports

Although Archer-Jones won the title for 2019, she has been quietly scrubbed from the competition’s website, the Sun reported.

According to the outlet’s reporting, a source said, of the organization, “They have posted in support of the Black Lives Matter protest and could not afford to be associated with her.”

Heavy reached out to Miss Swimsuit UK for comment but has not yet heard back.

On the competition’s website, there is no reigning 2019 queen named, although previous winners are listed and pictured. Although the competition’s Instagram page is now private, its description lists Kianna Louise as the current queen.

3. Backlash Swiftly Came Against the Competition from Anti-Black Lives Matter & Conservative Social Media Users

When UK outlets broke the news about Archer-Jones apparently losing her title, a flurry of Twitter and Facebook comments appeared, demanding that she have her title restored.

“You are a complete joke,” wrote one London man on a Miss Swimsuit UK Facebook post. “Taking away a crown of a beautiful girl just because she said something which is actually true. She now lives in USA and is entitled to an opinion. You bunch of pathetic morons.”

On Twitter, some users railed against the so-called “Marxist BLM onslaught.” One user asked, “If she was Black and had a point of view, would she have been stripped of her crown then?”

American right-wing commentator Jack Posobiec posted on Twitter about the incident, saying, “Asking for evidence is racist now.”

The official Miss Swimsuit UK Twitter account, linked to from the official website, appears to have been deleted.

4. Archer-Jones Deleted the Post, But Has Shared Numerous Posts Critical of Black Lives Matter, Including a Conspiracy Theory About George Floyd’s Death

Although the offending Facebook post has been deleted from her page, Archer-Jones also published and shared a number of posts critical of Black Lives Matter and George Floyd on the same day, June 3.

She shared a video of controversial Fox News host Tucker Carlson criticizing Houston, Texas, Police Chief Art Acevedo expressing solidarity with Black Lives Matter protesters. Many followers commented on the post after the news of her title being stripped broke Friday, telling Archer-Jones that they still support her.

She also shared a conspiracy theory about Floyd, which received less charitable responses on Facebook. The post alleged that Floyd’s death was a “false flag” incident, and connected it to the coronavirus pandemic and impeachment of President Donald Trump earlier this year.

5. Miss Swimsuit UK Has Been Silent on the Matter & Its Twitter Account Appears to Have Been Deleted

Miss Swimsuit UK has yet to release a public statement on Archer-Jones’ situation, although people have posted about it on the organization’s Facebook page. As of Friday, the official Instagram page was set to private.

The official website linked to a Twitter account that appeared to have been deleted, as well.

On the official site, the organization says its aim is to “shape the beauty stars of tomorrow, meeting the demand among today’s social media generation for glamorous, accessible role models that they can aspire to and emulate.”

Archer-Jones appears to have locked down her Twitter account. Heavy reached out to her, as well as Miss Swimsuit UK for comment, but had not heard back as of Friday afternoon.

