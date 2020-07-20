Jonathan Shoop: Bothell Officer Accidentally Killed by Own Partner, Police Say

Jonathan Shoop, the police officer who was killed at a traffic stop in Bothell, Washington, was accidentally shot by his own field training officer, police say.

Bothell Police confirmed on Twitter Shoop’s death was the result of a “tragic crossfire situation.”

We have just reviewed SMART's latest release on the death of Officer Shoop and injuries to Officer Kumcur. The release can be viewed on SMART's website: https://t.co/vcd0ee9FyN

Attached is a message from our City Manager Jennifer Phillips. pic.twitter.com/gYvF5Rc82M — Bothell Police (@BothellPolice) July 17, 2020

“As is documented by SMART and has been reported, this was a chaotic chain of events that occurred over the span of close to only two seconds,” city manager Jennifer Phillips said in the statement.

“The officers were still in their vehicle and were quickly approached by a suspect with a firearm. Based on the investigation updates, it appears there was a tragic crossfire situation that resulted in the death of one of our officers.

“Let us be clear, we believe the actions of the suspect led to this tragic event.”

The statement went on to say that Shoop’s death had “brought our entire community and department to our knees in grief.”

Shoop was a member of the U.S. Coast Guard before joining the Bothell, Washington, Police Department a year ago.

An Official Statement Identified Shoop’s Partner as Mustafa Kumcur

Officer Mustafa Kumcur shot his partner Jonathan Shoop in #crossfire

Henry E. Washington is charged with aggravated murder in the first degree, attempted murder in the first degree and vehicular assault#friendlyfire#Condolences to Jonathan Shoop's familyhttps://t.co/ZWGKh4T0Zr — Linda Marie Lovison (@lilo623) July 18, 2020

The partner involved in the shooting was identified as Shoop’s field training officer, Mustafa Kumcur.

The official police statement details the sequence of events that led to Shoop being shot.

The Snohomish County Multiple Agency Response Team (SMART) said around 9:40 p.m. on July 13th, Officers Shoop and Kumcur stopped the suspect, identified as Henry Eugene Washington, in Bothell Landing for driving his Pontiac without a license plate.

The driver sped away and hit a pedestrian on a scooter before crashing.

“The male driver had already exited the Pontiac and was walking away from the crashed car but, as the patrol SUV stopped facing his car, he changed direction and rapidly approached the driver’s door of the patrol SUV, while holding a pistol, and opened fire,” the statement said.

Authorities had ascertained that “Officer Shoop was driving and Officer Kumcur was in the passenger seat, holding his firearm, as the male approached the driver’s door. While detectives continue working on the sequence of events, it is believed the male fired two rounds into the patrol SUV. One broke the driver’s side window and the other hit Officer Kumcur’s firearm, ricocheted and struck him in the head.

“It is also believed Officer Kumcur fired multiple times with one of the shots striking and killing Officer Shoop in the crossfire.”

MyNorthwest said witnesses claimed the suspect advanced on the officers yelling “come on pig,” and reported that the bullet ricocheting off Kumcur’s firearm “may have helped deflect the bullet from fatally striking Kumcur in the face … but it also may have re-positioned Kumcur’s weapon towards Shoop, causing Kumcur to unintentionally fire on his partner.”

The Suspect Claimed He was Acting in Self-Defense

BREAKING: Henry Eugene Washington, 37, identified as gunman suspected of killing @BothellPolice officer Jonathan Shoop. He also injured another officer and crashed into a pedestrian in a crosswalk, police said. https://t.co/ckmCrbLPlf — Caleb Hutton (@snocaleb) July 15, 2020

Henry Eugene Washington, who was identified as homeless in court documents, but whose mother Carolyn stated he lives with her in Central Texas and works in the construction industry, claimed he started firing at the officers in self-defense “to keep his car and marajuana from being seized,” AP reported.

On July 17, the King County Prosecutor’s Office filed three felony charges against Washington: Aggravated Murder in the First Degree, Attempted Murder in the First Degree, and Vehicular Assault.

He did not appear at an initial court hearing on July 15, citing health reasons.

Authorities said Washington had admitted in interviews with detectives to shooting into the police SUV, hitting a pedestrian, and making a 911 call.

Police said Washington made the call to the Kansas dispatch to advise his family he had shot and killed a police officer.

Heavy reported that Washington had previous convictions in Kansas and Arizona, with convictions in Texas (evading arrest, possession of marijuana, felony drug possession and making terroristic threats) dating back to 2001.

The King County Prosecutor’s Office said in court documents,”the fact that Mr. Washington did not fire the fatal shot is immaterial to his culpability in this crime. But for Mr. Washington’s directed attack on the officers, Officer Shoop would be alive today.”

A Pedestrian Who was Hit During the Incident is Recovering

We talked to a witness who saw the traffic stop/heard the shots fired that killed #Bothell officer Jonathan Shoop. The 20-year-old man was on his scooter, in a crosswalk, and hit by suspect in his car moments before the shooting happened. More on #KOMONews at 6pm pic.twitter.com/QTCJNkSS27 — Suzanne Phan (@SuzannePhan) July 17, 2020

In an interview with KOMO’s Suzanne Phan, Jalen Irvin, a 20-year-old pedestrian on the scene at the time of the shooting, recounted hearing gunshots from the ground after he was hit by Washington’s car at a crosswalk while riding a scooter, and thrown 50 feet into the air.

Irvin received 20 stitches and had a metal rod inserted after his leg was broken in three places.

Irvin told Phan in the interview Shoop “gave his life for his community” and his heart was with Shoop’s family.

