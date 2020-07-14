Jonathan Shoop Dead: Bothell Police Officer Identified

Jonathan Shoop has been identified as the police officer shot at a traffic stop on July 13 in Bothell, Washington.

Bothell Police posted the following statement on July 14:

It is with a very heavy heart that we identify our fallen officer. pic.twitter.com/wbnrlI6dLl — Bothell Police (@BothellPolice) July 14, 2020

It is with a very heavy heart that we identify our fallen officer. Officer Jonathan Shoop was shot while attempting to stop a violator vehicle on July 13th at around 9:40 PM. Officer Shoop died from his wounds at the scene. Jonathan Shoop started his law enforcement career at the Bothell Police Department on June 3rd, 2019 after serving in the United States Coast Guard. Jonathan was a dedicated officer who served the City of Bothell with professionalism and compassion. Jonathan was well-liked amongst his peers and throughout the community. Officer Jonathan Shoop will be dearly missed. Officer Shoop is survived by his fiancé, his mother, and his two brothers. More information will be available in the next few days regarding memorial services as well as opportunities to provide support for the family.

Police confirmed at a press conference on July 14 that one officer was dead, with another officer at Harborview Hospital for treatment.

Initial reports about the shooting emerged early on the morning of July 14. The Bothell Fire Department tweeted that “two officers are down after pursuit in Bothell. At least one patient has been transported to area hospital, conditions are unknown.”

Two officers are down after pursuit in Bothell. At least one patient has been transported to area hospital, conditions are unknown. Additional updates to follow. — Bothell Fire Department (@BothellFire) July 14, 2020

Everett Police spokesperson Aaron Snell said in a press conference, “the shooting and chase began when Bothell officers responded to a traffic stop on Bothell Way Northeast around 9:40 p.m.” After the driver was pulled over, he “led police on a short car chase before he got out and started running.”

Multiple agencies were investigating after the two officers were shot, Sebastian Robertson at King 5 News said.

#Developing Large scene in #Bothell. Multiple agencies investigating after two officers were shot and one was killed. Suspect in custody. pic.twitter.com/G3ARXjBbwm — Sebastian Robertson (@srobertsontv) July 14, 2020

Here’s what you need to know:

A Procession was Held for Shoop Which Included a Police Escort

Q13 FOX Seattle reporter John Hopperstad shared a video of a procession for the fallen officer as his colleagues farewelled him by escorting his body from the city in their cars.

“Procession begins of fallen Bothell police officer. Fellow officers loaded their fallen colleague, draped in American flag, into ambulance and looks like entire patrol division escorting him from the city,” he said.

Procession begins of fallen Bothell police officer. Fellow officers loaded their fallen colleague, draped in American flag, into ambulance and looks like entire patrol division escorting him from the city. pic.twitter.com/k4TYS6VIVx — John Hopperstad (@JohnHopperstad) July 14, 2020

Around 28 patrol officers took part in the procession, Hopperstad reported.

There are about 28 patrol officers on Bothell Police force. Looks like most of them are arriving for the procession of their fallen colleague, shot and killed by a suspect overnight after a chase along Bothell Way. pic.twitter.com/z36r7UIJYN — John Hopperstad (@JohnHopperstad) July 14, 2020

Kalie Greenberg with King 5 said, “the Bothell Police officer killed overnight was just placed into an ambulance along side several officers. Those officers are now preparing for a pr[e]cession.”

#Breaking the Bothell Police officer killed overnight was just placed into an ambulance along side several officers. Those officers are now preparing for a precession. #KING5 pic.twitter.com/pw23czp0lL — Kalie Greenberg (@KalieG_KING5) July 14, 2020

John Hooperstad reported the other officer who was injured at the scene had been released from the hospital, but a pedestrian who had been hit by the suspect during a car chase remained at Harborview.

#UPDATE Some good news.

The other police officer who was injured has been released from the hospital.

A pedestrian on a scooter who was hit by suspect during car chase still in Harborview right now. https://t.co/YyVrBe8nnP — John Hopperstad (@JohnHopperstad) July 14, 2020

King 5’s Sebastian Robertson shared pictures of a “growing memorial” for the shot officer showing people placing flowers on a police squad car.

#Bothell Police Officer placing flowers on squad car outside city hall. Growing memorial for an officer shot and killed last night. @KING5Seattle pic.twitter.com/xrqb5BsV3h — Sebastian Robertson (@srobertsontv) July 14, 2020

More pictures were shared of the memorial, with Nicole Jennings of KIRO FM posting images captured outside Bothell City Hall.

“The memorial to the @BothellPolice officer who was killed in the line of duty last night. This is just outside #Bothell City Hall. Children have written chalk messages of love alongside the dozens of flower bouquets that are being placed here by residents,” she said.

The memorial to the @BothellPolice officer who was killed in the line of duty last night. This is just outside #Bothell City Hall. Children have written chalk messages of love alongside the dozens of flower bouquets that are being placed here by residents. pic.twitter.com/dSBVsOZhlA — Nicole Jennings (@nicoleKIROFM) July 14, 2020

Emergency Services Observed a Minute’s Silence for the Fallen Officer

#BREAKING: The body of the Bothell Police Officer killed in the line of duty has just arrived at the Snohomish County a Medical Examiner’s Office in Everett. #KOMONews pic.twitter.com/B2baGXv3db — Holly Menino (@hollymenino) July 14, 2020

Komo anchor Holly Menino reported earlier that Shoop’s body had been taken to the Snohomish County and Medical Examiner’s Office in Everett. The video shows his body draped with the American flag as it passes through a guard of officers who are lined up and saluting.

Journalist Chris Sullivan reported that emergency responders took a moment’s silence to honor the fatally shot officer.

Emergency responders taking moment of silence over I-5 to honor @BothellPolice officer killed overnight. pic.twitter.com/DLjBhWb3cS — Chris Sullivan (@NEWSGUYSULLY) July 14, 2020

READ NEXT: Black Man ‘Choked’ Outside Washington CVS