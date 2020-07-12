Atlanta Rapper Lil Marlo Dead, According to Lil Yachty: Report

Popular Atlanta-born rapper Lil Marlo died late Saturday night, according to fellow artist Lil Yachty. Heavy has not independently confirmed Lil Marlo’s death as details remain unclear. Lil Marlo, born Rudolph Johnson, was 27 years old.

Lil Yachty took to Instagram to react to Lil Marlo’s sudden death. Lil Yachty revealed that he and Lil Marlo had just worked on a song that morning. He wrote: “We just did a song a 4 this morning smh rip brother [Lil Marlo].”

This is a developing story and it will be updated as more information becomes available.

Lil Marlo, who was signed to the label Quality Control, was known for such songs as “1st N 3rd,” “F**ckem” and “9 + Z6ne = 1’5″.” Lil Marlo was close friends with fellow Quality Control artist and Atlanta native Lil Baby. According to Lil Marlo’s biography on All Music, both rappers broke onto the scene together in 2017.

Lil Marlo never considered getting into the industry until multiple people around him said that he should become a rapper. According to All Music, Lil Marlo used his experiences on the streets to earn success quickly. His All Music biography breaks down many of the career-shaping projects Lil Marlo was a part of:

He took part in a slew of Quality Control releases issued during the latter half of 2017. These included Lil Baby’s Harder Than Hard track “Ride or Die,” the full-length Lil Baby collaboration 2 the Hard Way, and a solo mixtape entitled The Wire. Additionally, he had two slots on the number five Billboard 200 entry Control the Streets, Vol. 1, featured with Lil Baby and Gucci Mane on “The Load” and showcased alone on “Live Like Dis,” the finale. Within six months of 2018, Marlo was behind two more solo tapes, 9th Ward God and The Real1. The next year, he branched out with a verse on Yella Beezy’s “Big Shit” and connected with City Girls and Offset for “Soakin Wet,” a preview of Control the Streets, Vol. 2.

Lil Marlo Last Posted on Social Media on July 5 & He Also Posted on Father’s Day a Video of Him With His Daughter

Lil Marlo’s last social media post was on July 5 and it was an advertisement for a show he was performing that night at the Cosmopolitan Premier Lounge in Atlanta. He wrote, “Pull up on my Game & Support Da Kid Whole Westside Wit Me.”

On Father’s Day, Lil Marlo posted a video of him with his daughter. He wrote, “Thanks For Making Me Y’all Father I Wouldn’t Trade Y’all For Da World #kemora #Rihanna #Marlo #Rudy Da Johnson Family”

Lil Marlo’s Fans Took to Social Media to Share Their Tributes

After the news of Lil Marlo’s apparent death started circulating on social media, fans posted tributes to the rapper.

BREAKING: Atlanta rapper Lil Marlo has been found dead at age 27. Rest in peace 💔 #anotheryoungstargonetosoon 👼 pic.twitter.com/dQ8B1d1zvq — Jayy2Cole 🥶 (@LkAliveThanLkD1) July 12, 2020

Friend of Lil Baby / Rapper Lil Marlo is killed exactly 33 months 3 days after his mixtape “The Hard Way” with Lil Baby is released. Marlo is reported dead exactly 666 days after his album “The Real 1” is released… #Gematria https://t.co/zVUdpZA3L0 pic.twitter.com/ohtdGyVu8g — 6ixlinks (@6ixlinks) July 12, 2020

Another Talented Rapper shot dead. RIP Lil Marlo pic.twitter.com/T6pyKLdi5G — 🦅M.yaro (@m_yaro_) July 12, 2020

MARLO MY DAWG THATS FOSHO WE WONT FALL OUT ABOUT SHIT ESPECIALLY NOT ABOUT NO BITCH😔 #RIPMARLO 🕊 pic.twitter.com/qUxZk1RwTb — Lil Baby Fan Page 🐐 (@LilBabyRaps) July 12, 2020

