Mason Sheppard & Nima Fazeli: British Man & Florida Man Charged In Twitter Hack

Two more individuals were charged for their roles in the high-profile Twitter hack on July 15. Mason Sheppard, a 19-year-old British citizen, and Nima Fazeli, a 22-year-old Florida resident, were charged in the Northern California District, the Department of Justice announced on the afternoon of July 31.

Sheppard, 19, is based in Bognor Regis, the U.K. He was charged with “conspiracy to commit wire fraud, conspiracy to commit money laundering, and the intentional access of a protected computer,” according to a statement released by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of California.

Fazeli, a 22-year-old from Orlando, Flordia, was charged together with Sheppard. His charges include “aiding and abetting the intentional access of a protected compute,” the authorities said.

According to Law.com, Sheppard “faces up to 20 years in prison if sentenced for both the money laundering and wire fraud charges,” while Fazeli’s charge “carries a maximum five-year prison sentence.”

The third individual involved in the case is 17-year-old Graham Ivan Clark, and the Department of Justice has referred him to Andrew Warren, the State Attorney for the 13th Judicial District in Tampa, Florida, where the juvenile is a resident. Clark was arrested on July 31 and Warren filed 30 felony charges against him.

The hackers created “a scam Bitcoin account,” and compromised about 130 Twitter accounts, which they used to post messages that directed victims to send Bitcoins to the scam account, promising double payments in return, according to prosecutors. The three individuals reaped $117,457 in Bitcoin from 426 transfers, one of the arrest affidavits shows.

Brian C. Rabbitt, Acting Assistant Attorney General of the Justice Department’s Criminal Division accused the hackers of scamming “both the account users and others who sent money based on their fraudulent solicitations.”

“There is a false belief within the criminal hacker community that attacks like the Twitter hack can be perpetrated anonymously and without consequence,” U.S. Attorney David L. Anderson for the Northern District of California said in a news release.

“Today’s charging announcement demonstrates that the elation of nefarious hacking into a secure environment for fun or profit will be short-lived. Criminal conduct over the Internet may feel stealthy to the people who perpetrate it, but there is nothing stealthy about it. In particular, I want to say to would-be offenders, break the law, and we will find you,” he added.

Twitter said it appreciated the “swift actions of law enforcement” and promised to be transparent and provide updates about the incident.