Military UFO Reports to Be Made Public

The public is going to find out a little more about unidentified flying objects, or as they are called in military circles, “unidentified aerial phenomenon, in about six months. That’s because as part of the U.S. Intelligence budget for 2021, there is now a mandate for the Unidentified Aerial Phenomenon Task Force at the Office of Naval Intelligence to create a standard for collecting and reporting unidentified aerial phenomenon.

They are to submit their report of all that collected information to the senate in 180 days from the date of the mandate, which was issued on June 17.

The bigger concern in the document isn’t so much extra-terrestrial life, it’s more about foreign nations that may have technology that the U.S. does not recognize. The order says the task force is to report “any links they have to adversarial foreign governments, and the threat they pose to U.S. military assets and installations.”

The problem, according to the document, is that there is no “unified, comprehensive process within the Federal Government for collecting and analyzing intelligence on unidentified aerial phenomena, despite the potential threat.”

While the authors of the order, including chairman of the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence, Florida’s Republican Senator Marco Rubio, say they know there may be sensitive information revealed, they say it’s necessary because information sharing and coordinating has been “inconsistent,” and “this issue has lacked attention from senior leaders.”

Rubio told CBS Miami’s Jim DeFede that he doesn’t want to speculate about what may be flying over military bases because he only knows it’s some kind of phenomenon, but he’s actually more concerned that the technology was produced on earth by an ‘adversary’ than by an extraterrestrial race. He told DeFede:

We have things flying over our military bases and places where we’re conducting military exercises, and we don’t know what it is and it isn’t ours. So, that’s the general question to ask. I would say that, frankly, that it was something of outside of this planet, that might actually be better than the fact that we’ve seen some technological leap on behalf of the Chinese or the Russians or some other adversary that allows them to conduct this sort of activity. But the bottom line is, there are things flying over your military bases, and you don’t know what they are, because they’re not yours. And they exhibit potential technologies that you don’t have at your own disposal. That to me is a national security risk and one that we should be looking into.

Rubio said he’s known of this phenomenon for about 10 years and there have been similar reports in other countries. He said:

There’s someone flying in the airspace that no one else is allowed to fly in and we don’t know who it is and it isn’t something we have. We need to know what that is. I mean that’s in my mind I mean that’s I don’t understand why we wouldn’t want to know what it is. Maybe there’s a completely sort of boring explanation for it, but we need to find out. And so that’s really what we’re asking about and we’re asking them to make public as much as possible that information, none of that really fits into the mold of classified per see.

In April the Pentagon made the decision to acknowledge three videos taken by military pilots that show them as they encounter unidentifiable flying objects. According to the Department of Defense, one video was taken in November 2004 and the other two in January 2015.

The videos had already been leaked to the public in 2007 and 2017, according to the DoD, and The U.S. Navy had claimed them publically.

The DoD said there was nothing classified in the videos so they decided to publically release them, saying, “DOD is releasing the videos in order to clear up any misconceptions by the public on whether or not the footage that has been circulating was real, or whether or not there is more to the videos. The aerial phenomena observed in the videos remain characterized as ‘unidentified.'”

Former Democratic Senator Harry Reid said he was glad the videos were released because the unidentifiable aerial vehicles could be a national security threat. He is also in bipartisan agreement with Rubio that the information on whatever the flying phenomenon are should be made public, tweeting in April that this needs to be investigated properly, and “American people deserve to be informed.”

