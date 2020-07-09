Former Glee Stars Naya Rivera & Mark Salling Dated In Real Life

Former Glee Stars Naya Rivera & Mark Salling had a real-life romantic relationship.

People Magazine reported in 2018 that the pair dated for three years while starring in the hit show Glee.

Rivera hit the headlines again when she was reported missing on July 8 following a boat ride on Lake Piru with her 4-year-old son, Josey Hollis Dorsey. Her son was found asleep in the boat, but Rivera has not been located. She is presumed dead.

The Ventura County Sherriff’s Department confirmed the missing person had been identified as Rivera.

The missing person at Lake Puru has been identified as Naya Rivera, 33, of Los Angeles. SAR operation will continue at first light. @VCAirUnit @fillmoresheriff @Cal_OES pic.twitter.com/bC3qaZS3Ra — Ventura Co. Sheriff (@VENTURASHERIFF) July 9, 2020

Fox L.A.’s Elex Michaelson said on Twitter, Rivera’s son has said his mother was “swimming but couldn’t make it back on board.”

#BREAKING @FOXLA has learned GLEE star @NayaRivera is missing in Lake Piru. She and her 4 year old son rented a boat this afternoon. 3 hours later, someone discovered the boat with the child asleep. The boy says his mom was swimming but couldn't make it back on board. pic.twitter.com/6lsIPPgBCA — Elex Michaelson (@Elex_Michaelson) July 9, 2020

Robert Kovacik, a reporter for NBC LA, said while her son was wearing a life-vest, Rivera was not.

#BREAKING: @Actress @NayaRivera is presumed dead, per @VENTURASHERIFF. The actress/singer and her four year old son were on a rented pontoon boat on #LakePiru and were swimming. The son got back on the boat, his mom did not. He was wearing a life-vest, she was not. pic.twitter.com/sSZ3UmeT2t — Robert Kovacik (@RobertNBCLA) July 9, 2020

‘People’ magazine reported that Salling and Rivera dated for three years until Salling dumped her in 2010 on the advice of his publicist.

Rivera Wrote About her Relationship With Salling in a Tell-All Book

Rivera played Santana, a cheerleader in the musical-comedy “Glee” that aired from 2009-2015. Rivera appeared in 113 episodes of the series and dated co-star Mark Salling, who killed himself in 2018 after pleading guilty to child pornography charges. https://t.co/oRrZpvwX1D — Lynn Shaw (@LynnShawProd) July 9, 2020

33-year-old Rivera wrote about her relationship with Salling in her 2016 memoir, Sorry Not Sorry: Dreams, Mistakes and Growing Up.

The actress, who was best-known for her role as cheerleader Santana Lopez on the FOX hit series Glee, said Salling, who played the role of bad-boy Noah “Puck” Puckerman in the show, dumped her after his publicist said she was bad for his image.

Rivera went on to marry Ryan Dorsey in 2014. They divorced in 2018. Rivera was at one point accused of domestic battery against Dorsey, but Dorsey later decided against pursuing charges. The couple have one child together. Rivera was also engaged to rapper Big Sean when she was 27, but she found out the engagement was off when Sean announced it online. Big Sean later went on to date singer Ariana Grande.

Brad Ellis, a.k.a. “Brad the piano player” from Glee, described Rivera and Salling’s relationship as “stormy.”

Salling Killed Himself While Awaiting a Verdict on Child Porn Charges

Is there a curse on the Glee cast? Cory Monteith-drug overdose, Mark Salling-suicide, and now – ‘Glee' actress Naya Rivera is missing at a lake in Californiahttps://t.co/IWaFYH13RY — Gregory Kleckner (@klecknergregory) July 9, 2020

In February 2018, ‘People’ reported Salling’s “apparent suicide at the age of 35 … just one month before he was to be sentenced to prison for possession of child pornography.”

Salling was found hanging from a tree near a riverbed in the Sunland area of Los Angeles, TMZ said.

In her 2016 memoir, Rivera said she wasn’t entirely surprised when the news emerged about Salling.

“When Mark dumped me, I thought it was the worst thing ever, but can you imagine if that didn’t happen? And I was laying there in bed when the battering ram came through the door?” she said.

“I think everyone should have that one relationship where you look back and ask yourself, ‘What the hell was I thinking?’ You’ll learn something and you won’t regret it. Unless, of course, that relationship was with someone who had a sizable stash of child porn on his computer. Then, by all means, regret everything.”

Salling’s 2018 death was not the first of the Glee stars. Corey Monteith, who played Finn Hudson, died of a drug overdose in 2013, aged 31.

