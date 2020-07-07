Nevada Fire Interactive Maps: Fires Near Me Today [July 7]

Nevada is facing a number of fires today, including the Numbers Fire that has grown to 10,000 acres in size. Here are details about Nevada fires along with interactive maps to follow for updates. Fire information is always changing, so check with your local news or government for new information about evacuations and changes.

Interactive Map of Fires in Nevada

Here’s a map of fires in Nevada provided by Nevada Bureau of Land Management. You can see the full map here. You may need to click “I Understand” and then “OK” before you can see the map.

Next is a list of the major fires in Nevada right now. The fires below are listed alphabetically. Note that 100% contained fires may actually still have some minimal flames and smoke. They are removed from Inciweb’s map once they are declared completely out.

Aurora Fire

As of July 2, the latest update from Inciweb, this fire was 280 acres and 100% contained. It was located 15 miles east of Bridgeport in Mono County and caused by lightning. It’s still listed as active on Inciweb’s map.

Brown Fire

As of June 30, the latest update from Inciweb, this fire was 8,268 acres and 99% contained. The cause was unknown. The fire’s located south of Lund, Nevada along Highway 318.

Mahogany Fire

This fire is 98% contained at 2,758 acres as of Monday, July 6. It’s located 28 miles northwest of Las Vegas.

The suspected cause of the fire was human activity.

There is minimal smoldering. Inciweb noted: “Interior hotspots south of the Deer Creek Spur Road and northeast of Angel Peak along the south flank of the fire perimeter continue to smolder. Minimal activity was observed within the Deer Creek drainage northwest of Mahogany Grove Picnic Area on the west flank of the fire. Minimal activity along the north flank south of the North Fork Deer Creek drainage.”

Inciweb shared: “Despite Red Flag Warnings Monday, minimum fire behavior was observed. Red Flag Warnings will again be present on Tuesday and smoke from burning interior islands may be present, but are not expected to threaten containment lines.”

Miller Fire

As of July 3, the latest update from Inciweb, this fire was 4,519 acres in size and 90% contained. It’s located 29 miles northeast of Pioche, Nevada and 35 miles east of Pony Springs.

Inciweb noted that planned actions include: “Suppression repair damage and rehabilitate of hand and dozer line will continue with excavators and remaining hand crews. Engines will continue to patrol the line looking for any heat near the line.”

Monarch Fire

The Monarch Fire was last updated on Douglas County’s website on June 28 when it was 97% contained at 2,324 acres. Minimal fire activity was being reported. Inciweb also last updated details on June 28. The suspected cause of the fire was lightning.

Numbers Fire

The Numbers Fire is currently at 10,000 acres and 0% containment.

An interactive map of the Numbers Fire is provided below by Mapping Support. They note: “Much larger than early this morning. Map has lots of #GIS overlay layers you can turn on/off/restack. Need help? Want legend? Click links upper left corner.” You can see the full map here.

A map of the evacuations for the Numbers Fire is below:

According to Douglas County, evacuations are in place for the following areas:

Pine View Estates

Bodie Flat

Out our Way Area

Blue Bird, Lena Way

Douglas County noted that evacuation location sites include:

Holiday Inn Express at 1659 NV-88, Minden

Carson Valley Inn, 1627 U.S. Highway 395, Minden

Douglas County Community and Senior Center at 1329 Waterloo Ln in Gardnerville

Douglas County Fairgrounds for livestock and domestic pets at Pinenut Road in Gardnerville

It’s important to know what sites you can check in order to stay updated, as news with a fire can change rapidly. Here are some good places to follow to get started.

Parson Fire

NIFC lists this fire as active, noting that it’s 48 miles northeast of Wells in Elko County. The fire is 326 acres and 84% contained.

Poeville Fire

This fire was first reported on June 26. As of July 6, it was 2,975 acres and 100% contained, Inciweb reported. This fire was on the east side of Peavine Mountain. The cause is under investigation. All evacuations were lifted.

Twin Fire

The Twin Fire was 25,781 acres and 70% contained as of July 3, the latest update from Inciweb. This fire’s cause is unknown. It started on June 25, 10 miles northeast of Alamo, Nevada.

Inciweb noted that suppression plans include: “Short duration runs anticipated within the existing perimeter engine personnel will continue securing and mopping up northeast, east and southeast portions of the perimeter. The west side of the incident within the wilderness will be monitored for the next several days to ensure that growth stays within the wilderness boundaries and inaccessible terrain.”

The fire is expected to reach 100% containment on July 11.

