1 Police Officer Shot Dead, Another Hospitalized in Bothell, Washington

1 Police Officer Shot Dead, Another Hospitalized in Bothell, Washington

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Police officer shot

One police officer is dead and another is in hospital following a fatal shooting in Bothell, Washington.

Official reports have confirmed that two police officers were shot. The suspect is still at large.

The shooting occurred on the 9900 block of Northeast 180th Street in Bothell, WA.

The Bothell Fire Department tweeted on July 14 that “two officers are down after pursuit in Bothell. At least one patient has been transported to area hospital, conditions are unknown.”

Bothell Police also confirmed the incident, and said on Twitter a suspect was at large following an officer-involved shooting.

A press conference was held today regarding the shooting, where Bothell PD Captain Mike Johnson confirmed one officer was dead.

“The police activity behind us is in response to an officer-involved shooting. I can confirm that one of our officers has been hit, and is at Harborview being treated, and another officer is deceased. At this time we’re not identifying that officer.

“The suspect is still at large. He is armed and dangerous. We’re asking anyone with any information to please call 911 … the suspect is described as a Black male wearing a grey tank top, baggy sweatpants … [and] he is armed with a handgun.”

One witness took to Twitter and recounted seeing the suspect “run right past me full sprint. I’m trying to ascertain if the officer down is okay. The medics were fast on the scene.”

Another recounted seeing the shooting victim pulled from gray sedan near Bothell Landing Park.

There were reports of the shooter being seen at the Baskin Robbins store near the University of Washington.

A helicopter was at one point sent to assist with the search for suspects, according to photojournalist David Nelson.

More information will be posted as this story develops.

Read More
, , ,