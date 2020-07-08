Sky Williams: Super Smash Bros Streamer Responds to Sexual Assault Accusations

Sky Williams is a Super Smash Bros. player and streaming personality who is in the hot seat for running gaming houses accused of fostering abuse and sexual misconduct.

Williams operated “Sky Houses,” also known as “Smash gaming households” for professional streamers and others involved in the gaming community, according to CCN. The online persona said he never owned more than one house at a time and had up to 24 people living with him at once, Dot eSports added.

Some of the “biggest names of the Smash Scene” have recently been accused of grooming, sexual assault and pedophilia, Inven Global reported, all of which lived in one of Williams’ households dating back to 2014.

Among the accused are D’Ron “D1” Maingrette, Richard “Keitaro” King and Gonzalo “ZeRo” Barrios, the site continued.

Williams addressed the allegations Tuesday during an explosive 2-hour Twitch stream before he was cut off by one of his roommates, Dot eSports said.

“What you’re about to hear is something that not a soul knows outside myself. There are things I kept private as time went on for a multitude of reasons, but it has nothing to do with silencing the victims or enabling attackers,” Williams said.

Adding, “It was that I knew for the longest time that I was lying to myself, that I knew that I was completely over my head, that this house would one day explode, but never in any world did I expect or want any of this.”

Many took to Twitter to criticize the streamer’s live-streamed apology for what they interpreted as an attempt to play the victim.

Did Sky just say "I'm moving on. I have to." The victims don't fucking get to do that. Omfg… I'm so pissed. #TwitchStopSky — Kage (@Kagethewarrior) July 7, 2020

please just apologize, end the stream, seek legal counsel, and make a formal written statement. This is one of the most terrible things I've ever seen#TwitchStopSky — Ethan Edwards (@eedwards226) July 7, 2020

#TwitchStopSky @Twitch @TwitchSupport

this stream has been distasteful in so many ways.

please take it down — CHRiSCHeN (@chr1sch3n) July 7, 2020

Williams noted that his name was either the main or sole name on the Sky House leases, Inven Global said.

Here is everything you need to know about Sky Williams:

1. Williams is a Director, Stand-Up Comedian, Twitch Livestreamer & Vlogger, But he Initially Wanted to Become a Doctor

Formally Gregory Scott Williams, the streamer was born on Jan. 31, 1990 in San Jose, California, according to Famous Birthdays. Williams grew up in Gilroy and is the youngest of three children.

Gamepedia described Williams as a “very apt student,” saying he was coaxed into participating in the Gifted and Talented Education program. The Cali native first got into online gaming as a way to cope with depression, the site continued.

Williams later stated that he became “so passionate” about creating content for Twitch and Youtube, he turned down the path of becoming a doctor and declined an acceptance from Stanford University, Gamepedia said.

2. Williams Has Over 825,000 YouTube Subscribers & More Than 265,000 Twitch Followers

#slAyMA Reprise w/a bit of liquid courageThis #slAyMA was filmed a bit ago. Taking the advice of yall and just uploading no matter how i feel about it LOL. I randomly made this video when we threw a party at my place and i figured that yall might enjoy it. More constructed fun stuff soon – or at least that's what I'm aiming for. if you want to say nice things to me here is my twitter https://twitter.com/SkyWilliams see yall soon 2019-09-25T01:10:48Z

Williams is best known for his comedic content on YouTube and Twitch, in which he generally delivers rants or monologues stemming from his own personal experiences within the gaming community, Gamepedia said.

He is also a stand-up comedian, the site continued, and has provided commentary for several “Smash tournaments,” including Apex 2015 and GENESIS 3.

Gamepedia reported that Williams is “close friends with fellow League of Legends streamers VideoGameDunkey, Sp4zie, and Sunnysplosion” and typically plays with them during streaming.

3. Williams’ Comedic Career First Took Off on Reddit

Gamepedia reported that Williams moved to Los Angeles and began playing League of Legends as a hobby. He worked as a server at Applebees for six years, which lead him to hear about “a Flappers comedy competition.”

Of more than 400 comedians, Williams placed first in the competition’s semifinal and then fourth in the final, the website added.

He then made his first YouTube comedy video, which featured a rant about League of Legends players. The piece blew up on the platform as well as Reddit, Gamepedia said.

In two months, “he had become a celebrity,” it continued.

4.One of Williams’ Most Popular Videos Included a Speech About Depression, Straying From his Usual Content

A Message to the Depressed.SONG: Witness: Farewell: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NHYq-8kfUDc His twitter. Please thank him: https://twitter.com/witnessthinks Suicide hotline number: 1-800-273-TALK Email: Legal first name (cuz of confusion) is Sky Williams: Gregidot@gmail.com Twitter: https://twitter.com/SkyWilliamsTho Here is a basic list of resources/hotlines that you can call if you are feeling suicidal, or are worried about someone who is. United States: 1-800-784-2433 (1-800-SUICIDE) United States (en Espanol): 1-800-SUICIDA United States-veterans 1-800-273-8255, Veterans Press 1 Europe Wide: 116 123 (free from any number) Australia: 13 11 14 Belgium: 02 649 95 55 Brasil: 141 Canada: Numbers vary by region. Deutschland: 0800 1110 111 Denmark: 70 20 12 01, http://www.livslinien.dk[1] or Skrivdet.dk France: 01 40 09 15 22 Greece: 1018 or 801 801 99 99 Iceland: 1717 India: 91-44-2464005 0 or 022-27546669 Ireland: ROI – local rate: 1850 60 90 90 ROI – minicom: 1850 60 90 91 Israel: 1201 Italia: 800 86 00 22 Malta: 179 Japan 03-3264-4343 Netherlands: 0900 1130113 New Zealand: 0800 543 354 Nippon: 3 5286 9090 Norway: 815 33 300 Osterreich: 116 123 Serbia: 0800 300 303 or 021 6623 393; Online chat: http://www.centarsrce.org/index.php/kontakt%5B2%5D South Africa: LifeLine 0861 322 322; Suicide Crisis Line 0800 567 567 Sverige: 020 22 00 60 Switzerland: 143 UK: 08457 90 90 90 or text 07725909090 or email jo@samaritans.org Uruguay: 7pm to 11 pm – Landlines 0800 84 83 (FREE) 2400 84 83 24/7 – Cell phone lines 095 738 483 *8483 Useful Websites Dutch – http://www.113online.nl Greece – http://www.suicide-help.gr/ International – http://www.befrienders.org/index.asp Spain – http://www.telefonodelaesperanza.org/ United States – http://www.suicide.org/suicide-hotlines.html Uruguay – http://www.ultimorecurso.com/uy Song – Farewell by Witness 2014-08-12T02:58:51Z

On Aug. 11, 2014, Williams posted a motivational support video on the topic of depression — which has amassed over three million views, Gamepedia said.

The video details Williams’ personal experiences with the illness in an “effort to help those in need,” site added. The website said the video’s inspiration was partly motivated by the suicide of famed actor Robin Williams.

The video was covered heavily online, including by The UK Telegraph and The Huffington Post.

5. During His Recent Apology Stream, Williams Did Not Have the Victims’ Consent, CCN Says

This live stream is featuring the allegations and stories of sexual assault and harassment survivors without their consent.#TwitchStopSky pic.twitter.com/AUTB2FMgni — s u a r (@PG_suar) July 7, 2020

The website, as well as users on Twitter, claimed the streamer did not have consent to discuss the details surrounding the victims’ accusations against members from the Sky Houses.

“Having their abuse dragged up by Sky Williams without their prior consent was a colossal mistake, and something he should have known better to avoid,” CCN Author William Worrall said.

The hashtag #TwitchStopSky quickly went viral on Twitter following Williams’ apology, CCN noted.

Williams has yet to respond to the above claims that he did not have the victims’ consent.

