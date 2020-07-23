When Is Taylor Swift’s New Album Folklore Being Released?

Taylor Swift surprised fans by announcing she’s releasing a new album, her 8th studio album, saying, “the times we’re living in keep reminding me that nothing is guaranteed. My gut is telling me that if you make something you love, you should just put it out into the world.” But when is it being released?

The answer: July 23 at midnight. Swift wrote:

Most of the things I had planned this summer didn’t end up happening, but there is something I hadn’t planned on that DID happen. And that thing is my 8th studio album, folklore. Surprise 🤗Tonight at midnight I’ll be releasing my entire brand new album of songs I’ve poured all of my whims, dreams, fears, and musings into. I wrote and recorded this music in isolation but got to collaborate with some musical heroes of mine; @aarondessner (who has co-written or produced 11 of the 16 songs), @boniver (who co-wrote and was kind enough to sing on one with me), William Bowery (who co-wrote two with me) and @jackantonoff (who is basically musical family at this point). Engineered by Laura Sisk and Jon Low, mixed by Serban Ghenea & Jon Low. The album photos were shot by the amazing @bethgarrabrant. Before this year I probably would’ve overthought when to release this music at the ‘perfect’ time, but the times we’re living in keep reminding me that nothing is guaranteed. My gut is telling me that if you make something you love, you should just put it out into the world. That’s the side of uncertainty I can get on board with. Love you guys so much ♥️

One thing that surprised fans about the announcement: It comes less than a year after Swift’s last album release, Lover. There weren’t hints it was coming, either, until this morning.

Swift made the shock announcement on her Instagram page on the morning of July 23, 2020, writing, “folklore will have 16 songs on the standard edition, but the physical deluxe editions will include a bonus track called ‘the lakes.’ Because this is my 8th studio album, I made 8 deluxe CD editions and 8 deluxe vinyl editions that are available for one week😄 Each deluxe edition has unique covers, photos, and artwork. Available exclusively at taylorswift.com.”

Within 50 minutes, the post had more than 600,000 likes on Instagram. What appeared to be the album cover said “folklore,” and then listed song names, including Cardigan and the Last American Dynasty.

Here’s what you need to know:

A New Music Video for the Song ‘Cardigan’ Is Also Coming Out

Swift also teased the release of a new music video associated with the album.

“The music video for ‘cardigan’ will premiere tonight, which I wrote/directed,” she wrote. “A million thank you’s to my brilliant, bad ass video team – cinematographer Rodrigo Prieto, producer Jil Hardin, executive producer Rebecca Skinner, AD Joe ‘Oz’ Osbourne, editor Chancler Haynes, special effects wizards David Lebensfeld & Grant Miller, and set designer Ethan Tobman. The entire shoot was overseen by a medical inspector, everyone wore masks, stayed away from each other, and I even did my own hair, makeup, and styling.”

The news excited fans who woke up to the surprise. Jenna Piwowarczyk is a 15-year-old high school student from Wisconsin who has been a Taylor Swift fan since she was 4 years old. She woke up to alerts on her phone and saw that Swift had posted a series of black-and-white pictures of trees, some without captions. When she saw those pictures, she knew instantly what it meant even before reading the captions: A new album.

“I literally dropped my phone and I just there and thought, ‘Oh my God, Oh my God,'” she said. “I went upstairs and woke my dad up and told him Taylor Swift is releasing an album! Taylor Swift is my idol. I have been in love with her music since I was 4, and she never releases music like this. It was completely out of the blue. It’s something that’s very, ‘Wow.’ it’s very surprising.”

She said she’s a little nervous to see the lyrics because “She’s gone very political recently. So I’m very nervous if the album is going to be political or not. But I’m just excited in general that there’s an album coming out. No one saw it coming. I follow a bunch of Taylor Swift fans on Instagram and everyone’s freaking out.”

Here’s the setlist:

“The 1”

“Cardigan”

“The Last Great American Dynasty”

“Exile” (featuring Bon Iver)

“My Tears Ricochet”

“Mirrorball”

“Seven”

“August”

“This is Me Trying”

“Illicit Affairs”

“Invisible String”

“Mad Woman”

“Epiphany”

“Betty”

“Peace”

“Hoax”

“The Lakes” (Bonus Track).