WATCH: Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler Overcome with Tear Gas

Video has emerged of Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler experiencing the effects of tear gas at protests in the city.

NY Times correspondent Mike Baker captured and shared the video in the early hours of July 23.

Incredible scene. Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler overcome with another volley of federal tear gas. pic.twitter.com/6eAsJX1pSx — Mike Baker (@ByMikeBaker) July 23, 2020

In the video, the Portland Mayor can be seen clutching a face mask and shutting his eyes to counteract the effects of the gas. He is seen to be wearing plastic goggles. He leans forward and periodically takes sips of water.

Wheeler starts walking past the crowd of protesters who hold cameras filming him and ask “how does that feel? How is that?”

“Take a breath, Ted,” one yells.

As the mayor walks away from the scene, protesters exclaim, “f**kin’ hypocrite,” and, “you should stay in there, Ted.”

Protests Have Been Continuing in Portland for Nearly 60 Nights

New gates and concrete barricades outside the federal courthouse in Portland this evening. #PortlandProtest pic.twitter.com/XsJzKWZQd5 — Shauna Sowersby (@Shauna_Sowersby) July 23, 2020

Protests have been ongoing in Portland since the death of George Floyd in police custody on Memorial Day.

Video was circulating online of Portland protesters throwing fireworks at the U.S. District Courthouse while Wheeler was seen in the crowd.

Meanwhile, protesters down the street have started shooting fireworks at the federal courthouse. pic.twitter.com/XVmfVI1ty5 — Mike Baker (@ByMikeBaker) July 23, 2020

Freelance photographer and journalist Shauna Sowersby said fires had been lit “over the fence near the front of the federal courthouse.”

Fire now started over the fence near the front of the federal courthouse #PortlandProtest pic.twitter.com/3j5wJzI2UQ — Shauna Sowersby (@Shauna_Sowersby) July 23, 2020

Andy Ngo, editor of The Post Millenial, shared scenes of the Courthouse ablaze:

There have been calls for Ted Wheeler’s resignation as Police Commissioner after Portland Police came under scrutiny and received criticism for their use of tear gas and physical force at protests. Wheeler has previously denounced the actions of protesters.

Wheeler recently confirmed that he will retain the Police Commissioner role.

Video from last night’s protests show the mayor entering the crowd to cries of “f**kin fascist” and “tear gas Ted has got to go.”

"He doesn't deserve to speak. He's a fucking fascist." pic.twitter.com/EEXrg918u1 — Mike Baker (@ByMikeBaker) July 23, 2020

"Tear gas Ted has got to go." pic.twitter.com/rK2DK9YBuE — Mike Baker (@ByMikeBaker) July 23, 2020

A man was also filmed at protests holding a leaf blower over Wheeler’s head.

Leaf blowers target Wheeler pic.twitter.com/YDP93qtKNW — Mike Baker (@ByMikeBaker) July 23, 2020

Wheeler Denounced the Presence of Federal Troops in Portland

Thousands here tonight as Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler takes the stage outside the JC downtown. Lots of boos & “fuck you’s” from the crowd although some cheers when Wheeler claims he will be here alongside protestors if the gas comes out #PortlandProtest pic.twitter.com/twwtLkQhJq — Shauna Sowersby (@Shauna_Sowersby) July 23, 2020

The mayor addressed the crowd, who were chanting “tear gas Ted,” and yelling “f**k you, you f**king pig.”

The reason I’m here tonight …” Wheeler starts his speech.

“Is to resign!” Someone yells.

“Is to stand with you … I stand with you no matter what, and if they launch the teargas against you, they are launching the teargas against me. We are a community.”

Mentioning the federal Government’s presence in the city, Wheeler says “they were not asked to be here, they’re not wanted here. They’re not properly trained to be here … we demand that the federal government stop occupying our city.”

The crowd were heard to shout “get the f**k out” when Wheeler confirmed he did not support defunding the police.

People in the protest crowd react to Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler saying he won't commit to abolishing the police. pic.twitter.com/R0bwOjaG5B — Mike Baker (@ByMikeBaker) July 23, 2020

A Fake Account has been Started Under the Name ‘Tear Gas Ted’

This afternoon, my campaign team is proud to unveil the next in a series of informational videos. Portland, I'm proud of what we've accomplished together. https://t.co/ggBteiQtwN — #TearGasTed (@teargasted) June 9, 2020

A fake mayoral account, #teargasted, has been created on Twitter, which it appears is being used to mobilize protesters. It includes edited parodies of Portland Police promotional videos and details of where the next protest will be happening.

