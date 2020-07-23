WATCH: Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler Overcome with Tear Gas

WATCH: Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler Overcome with Tear Gas

Twitter/ @ByMikeBaker Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler experiences the effects of tear gas at protests.

Video has emerged of Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler experiencing the effects of tear gas at protests in the city.

NY Times correspondent Mike Baker captured and shared the video in the early hours of July 23.

In the video, the Portland Mayor can be seen clutching a face mask and shutting his eyes to counteract the effects of the gas. He is seen to be wearing plastic goggles. He leans forward and periodically takes sips of water.

Wheeler starts walking past the crowd of protesters who hold cameras filming him and ask “how does that feel? How is that?”

“Take a breath, Ted,” one yells.

As the mayor walks away from the scene, protesters exclaim, “f**kin’ hypocrite,” and, “you should stay in there, Ted.”

Here’s what you need to know:

Protests Have Been Continuing in Portland for Nearly 60 Nights

Protests have been ongoing in Portland since the death of George Floyd in police custody on Memorial Day.

Video was circulating online of Portland protesters throwing fireworks at the U.S. District Courthouse while Wheeler was seen in the crowd.

Freelance photographer and journalist Shauna Sowersby said fires had been lit “over the fence near the front of the federal courthouse.”

Andy Ngo, editor of The Post Millenial, shared scenes of the Courthouse ablaze:

There have been calls for Ted Wheeler’s resignation as Police Commissioner after Portland Police came under scrutiny and received criticism for their use of tear gas and physical force at protests. Wheeler has previously denounced the actions of protesters.

Wheeler recently confirmed that he will retain the Police Commissioner role.

Video from last night’s protests show the mayor entering the crowd to cries of “f**kin fascist” and “tear gas Ted has got to go.”

A man was also filmed at protests holding a leaf blower over Wheeler’s head.

Wheeler Denounced the Presence of Federal Troops in Portland

The mayor addressed the crowd, who were chanting “tear gas Ted,” and yelling “f**k you, you f**king pig.”

The reason I’m here tonight …” Wheeler starts his speech.

“Is to resign!” Someone yells.

“Is to stand with you … I stand with you no matter what, and if they launch the teargas against you, they are launching the teargas against me. We are a community.”

Mentioning the federal Government’s presence in the city, Wheeler says “they were not asked to be here, they’re not wanted here. They’re not properly trained to be here … we demand that the federal government stop occupying our city.”

The crowd were heard to shout “get the f**k out” when Wheeler confirmed he did not support defunding the police.

A Fake Account has been Started Under the Name ‘Tear Gas Ted’

A fake mayoral account, #teargasted, has been created on Twitter, which it appears is being used to mobilize protesters. It includes edited parodies of Portland Police promotional videos and details of where the next protest will be happening.

