Terreon Geter: 14-Year-Old Charlotte Boy Killed in Strip Mall Shooting

A 14-year-old boy has died in a shooting near an arcade in Charlotte, North Carolina, police say.

Police confirmed in an official statement the victim of the shooting was teenager Terreon Izavier Geter, who was killed after 1 p.m. on June 30 “on the 3400 block of Beatties Ford Road, near Lynchester Place,” according to officials and local news reports.

“CMPD detectives are investigating a homicide in the 3200 block of Beatties Ford Road. One person was transported to a local hospital where they have been pronounced deceased,” the tweet read.

CMPD detectives are investigating a homicide in the 3200 block of Beatties Ford Road. One person was transported to a local hospital where they have been pronounced deceased. — CMPD News (@CMPD) June 30, 2020

A later police tweet named Geter as the victim.

The shooting occurred “near the Busy Arcade inside a strip mall on Beatties Ford Road,” WSOC-TV Channel 9 reported.

WBTV Said Another Person was ‘Seriously Injured’ In the Shooting



The Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department said an “altercation” occurred at the arcade on Beatties Ford Road. Police arrived on the scene after receiving a phone call around 1 p.m. from a nearby shopping center.

According to WBTV,

two people were shot. When officers arrived, they found the boy with an apparent gunshot wound outside the arcade on Beatties Ford Road. A Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s deputy was working off duty nearby when they heard shots and ran towards it. This deputy attempted to render aid and called for more help. Police say the 14-year-old boy was pronounced dead at the hospital a short time later.

WBTV’s Caroline Hicks tweeted from a press conference with CMPD Maj. Dave Robinson, “around 1:30pm altercation took place at arcade. 2 people shot. Juvenile died. Second victim transported via private car and stopped at W Trade St where MEDIC picked victim up and took to Atrium hospital.”

CMPD: Around 1:30pm altercation took place at arcade. 2 people shot. Juvenile died. Second victim transported via private car and stopped at W Trade St where MEDIC picked victim up and took to Atrium hospital @WBTV_News pic.twitter.com/eFoJKtzjyn — Caroline Hicks WBTV (@CarolineHicksTV) June 30, 2020

The Charlotte Observer reported that the death was the third homicide within 24 hours. Official police account posts on June 29 and June 30 confirmed homicide investigations were being conducted near the 2700 block of Tuckaseegee Rd and near the 9100 block of Trinity Road.

Homicide detectives are conducting a homicide investigation near the 9100 block of Trinity Road where one person has been pronounced deceased. — CMPD News (@CMPD) June 30, 2020

@CMPD homicide detectives are conducting a homicide investigation near the 2700 block of Tuckaseegee Rd where one person has been pronounced deceased. — CMPD News (@CMPD) June 29, 2020

The eventual death toll from a Juneteenth event the week before, on June 22, also at Beatties Road, was four in total.

No arrests have been made yet in relation to the death, according to Fox News.

“No further information has been released and there is no word on what may have led to the shooting,” WBTV said.

‘He was My World:’ Geter’s Family Spoke to Fox 46

Here’s the end of a some kid’s life – crime scene tape hot humid air contrasting with the air conditioned inside of some run down arcade room and 7 evidence markers showing where shell casings landed. Sad when your life ends with a trail of brass. pic.twitter.com/v1ZCrEQm09 — Cedar Posts (@CedarPosts) June 30, 2020

The victim’s family were “seeking justice” for his death, according to Fox 46. In an interview with the outlet, the family said they were looking for answers as to why the boy was shot in the first place.

“He was my world. He was my mom’s world. He was the most caring person in the world,” Rotisha Geter, one of Terreon’s sisters. For Terreon’s family, there is shock and sadness and a real sense of loss. “I just wish I could have my brother back. I would do anything to have my brother back,” [said] Tia Geter, Terreon’s other sister. Tia and Rotisha spoke with FOX 46 about their brother, so young, just 14-years old and so loved. “He was on his way to high school. He was going to be a freshman,” Rotisha said.

Speaking with Channel 9′s Ken Lemon, Geter’s grandmother, Patricia, said she was praying for the shooter who killed her grandson, and promised, “I won’t do anything to you, but you will suffer. You will pay,”

She said she doesn’t want the shooter to die the way her grandson died, but she does want justice. “I’m hurting. I’m trying hard not to show it,” Patricia Geter said. She said she remembers the last conversation she had with Terreon last week. ”When he left out this door here, walked out and he say, ‘Grandma I love you.‘ I said I love you too Terreon,” she said. “Just a baby, 14 years old.” She said she’s not sure what happened at the strip mall that day, but she said Terreon was friendly with everyone, maybe the wrong people. “By him just being nice and kind a lot of people gathered around,” she said. “Everybody’s not your friend.” She said the violence is senseless. “Nonsense. I mean who would just shoot you in the back of the head?,” she said.

Meckleburg County Sherriff Gary McFadden Addressed the Recent Shootings in Charlotte at a Press Conference

Mecklenburg County Sheriff Gary McFadden’s remarks today on Beatties Ford Rd. during a press conference for the signing of a proclamation calling for justice for those killed in the shooting at the Juneteenth block party and for better leadership for the community. #ncpol #cltnc pic.twitter.com/RinTUBKJMb — Jeff Taylor (@jefftaylorhuman) June 29, 2020

Charlotte Observer’s Jeff Taylor reported on a June 29 press conference held by Mecklenburg County Sheriff Gary McFadden on Beatties Ford Rd.

During the conference, McFadden addressed the recent spate of shootings, including “the signing of a proclamation calling for justice for those killed … at the Juneteenth block party and for better leadership for the community,” Taylor said.

Speaking at a podium behind a “Black Lives Matter” sign, McFadden discussed the Juneteenth shootings on Beatties Road, saying, “hold your elected officials accountable. If they are not doing their job, you have the right vote them out, and that includes me.

“It seems like I’m angry; No, I’m just upset. I’m just upset at the leadership in the city.”

Sheriff McFadden’s remarks continued: “It seems like I’m angry; No, I’m just upset. I’m just upset at the leadership in the city, and you can tell them that the sheriff said it!” #ncpol #charlottenc pic.twitter.com/patd4heP4R — Jeff Taylor (@jefftaylorhuman) June 29, 2020

