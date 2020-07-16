Trump ‘Wants to Sacrifice Your Child’ For His Re-Election New Ad Claims

New York Times Bestselling Author Don Winslow started a campaign against the Trump administration’s mandate to open schools across the country during the ongoing spread of coronavirus. He created a video called #NotMyChild and posted it to youtube and Twitter, saying that President Donald Trump “wants to sacrifice your child so the country can appear to be open and working. But it’s not working. It’s getting worse,” the ad says.

Winslow tweeted that he was hoping to get the ad to be the number one trend on Twitter saying, “Donald Trump wants you to hurt your own child for his re-election. Join the fight and say #NotMyChild.”

The hashtag made it to the number one spot, so far garnering over 112,000 tweets.

Dear @PressSec My video on this subject trended at #1 today because parents know that Donald Trump cares more about his re-election than he does children's lives. You can threaten parents and schools but you're not going to win.#NotMyChild https://t.co/PnRfbct7gf — Don Winslow (@donwinslow) July 16, 2020

Reactions to the video on Twitter exploded, mostly from worried parents, accusing the Trump administration of putting political gains ahead of the well-being of the nation’s school-aged children and school staff.

Trump and Education Secretary Betsy DeVos have pushed diligently for kids to go back to ‘brick and mortar’ schools, saying it was the best thing for children’s development and that kids have not been hit hard by coronavirus.

Critics of the mandate say that it’s unsafe at this stage in the pandemic because classroom and school settings and the nature of children make it very difficult to continually practice the CDC guidelines for an entire school day.

Vice President Mike Pence has recently said CDC guidelines shouldn’t stand in the way of schools opening.

DeVos told CNN “the rule should be that kids should go back to school this fall….this is a matter of their health…their emotional well-being, their mental well-being…It really is paying attention to good hygiene.”

Some Studies Show Children Do Not Easily Spread COVID-19 & Usually Have Mild Symptoms

In a commentary article published in Pediatrics, the official peer-reviewed journal of the American Academy of Pediatrics, the authors say that according to what they know so far school-aged children are not big drivers of the spread of coronavirus. They wrote, “Almost 6 months into the pandemic, accumulating evidence and collective experience argue that children, particularly school-aged children, are far less important drivers of SARS-CoV-2 transmission than adults.”

The authors say for that reason, schools should open with safety strategies in place because the risk for spread seems to be low, and it’s important to prevent “potentially profound adverse social, developmental, and health costs that our children will continue to suffer” until there is a treatment or vaccine for COVID-19.

Science Daily reports several other studies that found the role of children in spreading COVID-19 was minimal.

Yet numbers and statistics aren’t very meaningful when it comes to people’s kids. Parents of children who have died or become very sick from COVID-19 are quick to remind people that “The numbers are low until it’s your child,” as reported by the Washington Post.

Doctors Say the Idea That Coronavirus Is Not Dangerous to Children is ‘Just False’

With much still not fully known about coronavirus, what is known is that it has not harmed children as much as it has harmed older populations. Yet it has killed children and caused some to become very ill.

According to Lawrence C. Kleinman, professor and vice-chair for academic development and chief of the Department of Pediatrics’ Division of Population Health, Quality and Implementation Science at Rutgers Robert Wood Johnson Medical School, “The idea that COVID-19 is sparing of young people is just false. While children are more likely to get very sick if they have other chronic conditions, including obesity, it is important to note that children without chronic illness are also at risk. Parents need to continue to take the virus seriously,” Science Daily reported.

Dr. Fauci said in a May 12 Senate hearing, “The more and more we learn, we’re seeing things about what this virus can do that we didn’t see from the studies in China or in Europe. I think we better be careful if we are not cavalier in thinking that children are completely immune to the deleterious effects,” according to the Tampa Bay Times.

And in some cases, there have been inexplicable ongoing symptoms.

One such case comes from a Florida mom who posted her family’s story on Facebook. She said her whole family of five tested positive for COVID-19 in March except for her youngest son — her 8-year-old, whose test came back negative.

According to Stacia Kelly, her 8-year-old had the mildest symptoms, yet as of July 10th Kelly posted that her son still had fevers every day — 108 days later.

The 8-year-old has horrid headaches, Kelly says. He cannot sustain walks or bike rides without feeling like he’ll pass out. He’s lost 10 pounds, and when he tries to get in the pool with his siblings, in Florida’s 90-something degree heat, he gets too cold and has to go get under blankets after only a few minutes. Car rides make him nauseous.

Kelly said an extensive battery of medical testing has come back normal, except for one clue – “peribronchial thickening indicative of COVID”, Kelly wrote.

She said she shared her family’s story, “because I’m sick of hearing people complain about wearing a mask or rattle off a talking point about children not being affected by COVID. It’s true that children are not dying at a high rate. What’s not true is that children have not died. And what is also categorically false is that children are not affected. I’m seeing it with my own eyes.”

Kelly pointed out, “We don’t know if our son’s illness will last another week or if this is now a chronic condition. No one can tell us. No one has the answers. The truth is, we don’t know what this disease does yet. We have only just begun to understand how COVID-19 acts in the early phases. We are clueless as to what this virus does to our bodies and our children’s bodies in the long run.”

Kelly said while her son was negative, due to the findings in the lungs doctors believe it was a false negative and he may now be suffering from pediatric inflammatory response, a condition found in some children who get COVID-19.

Reactions on Twitter to the #NotMyChild campaign are Emotional As Kayleigh McEnany Says ‘The Science Should Not Stand in the Way’ of Kids Going Back to School

With preliminary scientific studies coming out every day regarding coronavirus, experts are still learning about the disease. In a White House Press briefing on Thursday Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany said Trump wants kids to go to school fully, every day as normal, and “science should not stand in the way of this.”

Still, many on Twitter in support of the #NotMyChild campaign say they are adamantly against sending their kids back into schools this fall.

