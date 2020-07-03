When Is Trump’s Mount Rushmore Fireworks Event? See Time & Details

President Donald Trump is speaking at a pre-Fourth of July fireworks event at Mount Rushmore tonight. Read on to find exactly what time the event starts and to learn more about what’s happening.
The Event Runs from 4-10 PM MST
According to the event’s official website, the entire program will last from approximately 4 p.m. MST to 10 p.m. MST, with the fireworks happening at approximately 9:30-9:45 p.m. MST.
In other time zones, this means that if you’re watching online, the event will last from 5 p.m.-11 p.m. Central (with fireworks at 10:30-10:45 p.m. Central), 6 p.m.-12 a.m. Eastern (with fireworks from 11:30-11:45 p.m. Eastern), or 3 p.m.-9 p.m. Pacific (with fireworks from 8:30-8:45 p.m. Pacific.)
Live coverage of the Mount Rushmore Fireworks event in South Dakota begins at 4 p.m. Mountain time (5 p.m. Central/6 p.m. Eastern) today, Friday, July 3, according to the official website for the event. You can watch a live stream provided by the event itself below.
However, it’s worth noting that the main events may start later, including Trump’s speech. This broadcast from Fox News isn’t expected to go live until 8 p.m. Eastern, which is a couple of hours after the live broadcast from Mount Rushmore’s website is going live. There’s a chance it might start earlier, though.
If you want to make sure that you don’t miss anything, including Trump’s speech, then you’ll likely want to start tuning in around 6 p.m. Eastern/5 p.m. Central/4 p.m. Mountain/3 p.m. Pacific. That way, even if the part you want to watch starts later, you won’t miss anything.
According to the FAQ, event parking opened at 1:30 p.m. MST and the program is officially beginning at 4 p.m. MST. But ticketholders must be in the park no later than 6 p.m. MST (7 p.m. Central/8 p.m. Eastern) and security checkpoints will shut down right at 6 p.m. MST.
Actual attendance to this event was limited to a lottery that closed on Monday night, June 8. So only 7,500 people will be there with tickets. Mount Rushmore is closed to the general public today because of the event and reopens tomorrow at 5 a.m. Mountain time.
Masks also aren’t required, although they will be available for anyone who wants them. The website reads:
Please take personal responsibility seriously when attending this event. We encourage everyone to follow CDC guidelines, especially those in the vulnerable category. We are looking forward to a safe and successful event.
There will also be security checkpoints for people attending. The website notes:
There will be several security checkpoints for ticket-holders upon arrival. Ticket-holders will receive further communication via email regarding prohibited items and what to expect at the screening location. All vehicles, including the vehicle storage areas, will be searched for prohibited items.
Some of the prohibited items include alcohol, aerosols, ammunition, animals other than service animals, backpacks and bags over 18″x13″x7″, bicycles, balloons, coolers, drones, explosives, firearms, glass/thermal/metal containers in Zone 1, laser pointers, mace/pepper spray, packages, motorized mobility devices (in Zone 2), selfie sticks, signs greater than 20″x36″x1/4″, toy guns, and more.
