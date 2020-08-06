Pennsylvania Man Fires AK-47 at Cops After Refusing to Wear Mask: Police

Adam Zaborowksi is a Pennsylvania man that Bethlehem police allege refused to wear a mask in a cigar store, walked out even though he didn’t pay for his products and shot at the clerk.

Police further allege that Zaborowski shot at them with an AK-47 when they pulled him over to arrest him on charges related to the cigar shop incident.

1. Police Allege That Zaborowski Shot At A Store Clerk And Fled The Scene

According to police, the 35-year-old Zaborowski visited a Cigars International Store in Bethlehem on July 31 without a mask, which was against both the store policy and the state’s mask mandate.

Police say that although staff told him that all customers must cover their mouths and noses, and even offered to take his order curbside, Zaborowski instead took two cigars – “two stogies” according to the Washington Post – and left the store without paying.

An unidentified staff member then followed Zaborowski and asked him to return the cigars. In response, police allege that Zaborowski fired one round from a handgun into the air and two rounds at the staff. The bullets did not injure anyone and Zaborowski left the store in a blue Dodge Dakota.

2. Zaborowski Was In A Shootout With Police Before He Was Taken Custody, Police Say

Adam Zaborowski, 35, opened fire at the staff of a cigar store after he refused to wear a mask in the store, police say. After police cornered him at his home, he shot at them with an AK-47.

According to Lehighvalleylive.com, police were waiting outside his home waiting on an arrest warrant at 9:35 p.m. on August 1. But Zaborowski instead left in his truck, according to what a witness told the paper.

Bill Rutt, a Slatington resident, told reporters that he saw the truck with officers in pursuit. According to police, Zaborowski allegedly got out and began firing at officers. Eventually, police say Zaborowski was in a shootout with seven officers, who shot back, hitting him in the leg and buttocks, the Washington Post reported.

“Police administered first aid to Zaborowski after the shooting,” the station reported, noting that no Pennsylvania state troopers were harmed and a Slatington police officer only suffered minor injuries.

Zaborowski, who was arraigned from his hospital bed with nearly two dozen charges, had his bail set at $1 million, Lehighvalleylive.com reported. He is being charged with seven counts of attempted homicide, attempted first-degree murder of a police officer, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and possession of a gun despite a felony. The station also reported that Zaborowski is facing attempted homicide as well as two counts of aggravated assault, robbery and reckless endangerment related to the cigar shop incident.

3. Zaborowski’s Lawyer Said His Client Was ‘Not Handling The Pandemic Well’

Adam Zaborowski shot at cops with an AK-47. Police shot back and gave him first aid. Breonna Taylor and her boyfriend were sleeping when police broke down their door on a no-knock raid, shot her 8 times, and left her in her hallway for 20 minutes with no medical attention. — EdgⒶr #BlackLivesMatter (@edgar_2k20) August 3, 2020

Defense Attorney John Waldron said that he spoke with Zaborowski’s father since his client was still hospitalized, according to Lehighvalleylive.com. Waldron, who said he has represented Zaborowski before, said that Zaborowski’s father told him that his son had recently lost his job and a custody battle for his child.

“He just wasn’t dealing well with the loss of his job, the loss of his child, just not handling the pandemic well. I think he was getting stretched too tight,” Waldron told the paper, adding that he wants Zaborowski to undergo mental health evaluations.

He also admitted that Zaborowski is lucky to be alive:

They’re not shooting at your foot. They’re not shooting at your buttocks. It’s kill or be killed. So the fact that he got shot twice with non-life-threatening injures when he had an AK-47 and another handgun, Adam is very fortunate he ended up the way he did.

4. Some Have Compared Zaborowski’s Encounter With Police To Incidents Where Unarmed Black People Were Killed By Police

Elijah McCain unarmed, nonviolent. compliant, and innocent dies. Murdered by police for "looking suspicious" walking home from a convenient store Adam M. Zaborowski open fired an AK-47 at officers and two store clerks over having to wear a mask and well THIS IS AMERICA pic.twitter.com/ry9TI112Yo — StanceGrounded (@_SJPeace_) August 3, 2020

Some on social media have said that Zaborowski was spared because of “white privilege,” comparing the outcome of his encounter with police to that of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor; both Floyd and Taylor were killed after encountering police and did not receive immediate medical attention, as Now This reported.

“A white man named Adam Zaborowski sprayed his AK-47 at a bunch of police officers. He was arrested alive and awaits trial,” one person tweeted. “A black man named George Floyd bought some cigarettes using a fake $20 bill. He had a panic attack, was dragged around at gunpoint, and brutally lynched.”

“White privilege saved his life. He pulled out an AK-47 and started firing at police. Police shot him in the ass and carried him in alive. Adam Zaborowski fired at police with AK-47 after arguing over mask rules, police said – The Washington Post,” another person tweeted.

Despite Waldron’s statement that he knows Zaborowski as well as both of his parents – and that “this is not his typical behavior pattern,” others have not been very sympathetic and others have taken issue with the way the incident was reported.

One person tweeted, “You’re missing the point, which is about the way this guy’s situation was described in the story, not what happened at the scene. That description reflects an assumption that when white people snap, it’s sad & due to stress. Black people rarely get similar grace from reporters.”

5. Mask-Wearing-Related Violence Has Grown As The Coronavirus Pandemic Continues

Mask wearing leads to several violent confrontationsIn Michigan, a suspect was shot and killed by police after allegedly stabbing a 77-year-old who confronted him about not wearing a mask. Another incident happened last week in Miami. 2020-07-16T00:29:06Z

Pennsylvania, like many other states around the country in response to the resurging coronavirus pandemic, has a mask mandate requiring that people wear masks indoors. The mandate came after incidents of violence against store employees began increasing when they instituted mandatory mask-wearing policies.

In Pennsylvania, Perkasie Borough police arrested a man who punched a cashier in the face after the cashier asked him to put on a mask. A woman in Dallas tossed several grocery items out of her cart after she was asked to wear a mask in a Fiesta supermarket, WFAA-8 reported.

In other incidents, a Trader Joe’s employee was beaten in New York after asking a customer to put on a mask, according to the Washington Post and in another incident, an employee at a McDonald’s in Oklahoma was allegedly shot by a customer who was turned away because she wasn’t wearing a face mask and returned with a handgun.

A Target employee in California suffered a broken arm after helping remove two customers refusing to wear masks and a security guard at a Michigan Family Dollar was shot and killed after he asked a customer to wear a mask.

