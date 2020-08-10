Biden Favored to Win Against Trump in Presidential Election Betting Odds

Current presidential betting odds have Joe Biden poised to beat President Donald Trump in the November election. Biden’s betting odds for winning give him a slight advantage over Trump — odds that have stayed fairly stable over the last 30 days.

Here are the latest updates on predictions and betting odds, including updates from August 10, but they may change as the day progresses. Betting odds don’t necessarily translate to actual results, but they can provide insight into bettors’ current views on political situations.

PredictIt Shows Biden Favored to Win the Presidential Election

As of Monday, August 10, Biden’s and Trump’s betting odds for winning the 2020 presidential election were separated by 11 cents.

“Yes” shares for Biden to win the election were priced at 56 cents. This represents a 56% chance that he would win the election, according to bettors’ predictions. Trump’s “yes” shares were at 45 cents. Of course, betting odds can and do frequently change.

You can see the latest results on PredictIt here.

Kamala Harris is tied with Hillary Clinton in the betting odds at 3 cents, followed by Mike Pence at 1 cent.

Charts comparing Trump and Biden over the last seven days give you a better idea of how things pretty much stayed the same, odds-wise, with Biden decreasing ever-so-slightly.

A look at the last 90 days, provided by PredictIt, is more revealing. Back in mid-May, Trump had higher betting odds that Biden for winning the election, but that has changed over the course of the last few months.

Here are PredictIt’s rules for the election betting odds:

The individual identified in the question shall be the winner of the 2020 U.S. presidential general election. PredictIt may determine how and when to settle the market based on all information available to PredictIt at the relevant time. PredictIt reserves the right to wait for further official, party, judicial or other relevant announcements, reports or decisions to resolve any ambiguity or uncertainty before the market is settled. Markets may stay open or incur a delay in settlement well past the date of the contest in certain circumstances. If there is any change to an event, or any situation arises, that is not in PredictIt’s view addressed adequately by the market rules, PredictIt will decide the fairest and most appropriate course of action. PredictIt’s decisions and determinations under this rule shall be at PredictIt’s sole discretion and shall be final.

Election Betting Odds Puts Biden in the Lead Too

Meanwhile, Biden is ahead of Trump on ElectionBettingOdds.com too. The odds here are compiled from Betfair and FTX.com. Biden is at 57.6% as of the afternoon of August 10, and Trump is at 39.2%. Clinton is in third at .9% followed by Harris at .5%.

The chart for Trump vs Biden since 2017 is telling. Biden had a big spike once he got the presumed nomination, right around mid-March. Of course, Biden wasn’t even ranking on the charts much in 2017 or 2018 when he hadn’t announced his candidacy yet.

Odds also favor Democrats getting Senate control in the 2020 election with 60.2% versus Republicans’ 39.7%. House control is predicted to go to Democrats at 83.6% versus Republicans 16.3%.

You can see the current presidential odds on ElectionBettingOdds here.

OddsShark Places Biden in the Lead

OddsShark also lists Biden as the favorite for winning the election. Bovada showed Biden’s betting odds at -160 versus Trump who is at +135. Clinton, meanwhile, is at +5000 and Michelle Obama is at +10000. Kanye West is ranked next to Obama with +10000.

Odds Watch Has a Live Betting Tracker for the Presidential Election

Odds Watch has an interesting live tracker for betting odds regarding Trump and Biden from Betfair. It’s auto-generated and shows the current percentage chance (via bettors) that Biden will win. You can change the dropdown menu to indicate the odds of Trump winning too if you prefer.

The betting odds were at a 58% chance on Betfair on August 10 that Biden will win the election. You can see that between February and March, Biden had a huge spike in odds that has continued to climb.

Trump odds are at 39% according to Odds Watch.

You can track the results live here. The odds are updated every 15 minutes or so.

READ NEXT: The latest COVID-19 deaths, cases, and updates