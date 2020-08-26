Charlotte Pence Bond, Mike Pence’s Daughter, Is a Children’s Book Author

Vice President Mike Pence has three children, including Charlotte Pence Bond, his oldest daughter. Charlotte is a children’s book author who has been very supportive of her dad’s political career.

1. Charlotte Pence Bond Is a Filmmaker

Bond is already making a name for herself in the film industry. She was one of the directors of the documentary For the Records, which highlights the struggles of mental illness. She also was an associate producer and co-writer of Fleeced, a documentary that won nine regional Emmy awards. You can watch the trailer for Fleeced below.

She was featured in a PSA about texting while driving, which you can watch here.

According to her IMDb page, she was also the director for the short Worth Fighting For and Not Yet. She was the writer for Worth Fighting For, To Catch a Detective, and Not Yet.

She participated in a number of production interneships in college and interned at WFYI in Indiana.

2. She Volunteered on an Organic Vegetable Farm

With summer well underway, I can't help but reflect on some of our early time spent relaxing as a family.

According to her resume, in April 2015 Bond volunteered at an organic vegetable farm in Ojos, Spain called “La Era De Oxox Farm.” Her work included preparing orders and delivering to local families and businesses. She also cared for chickens and horses, cultivated plants, and painted roofs.

3. Charlotte Pence Wrote a Column Called ‘An American at Oxford’

My children played a big role in today's #INFirstLadysLuncheon. Thanks Charlotte, Audrey & Michael!

Bond isn’t just a filmmaker, she’s also a writer. She authored a column called “An American at Oxford,” covering her experiences studying at Oxford. You can read her stories on the archived pages here. In one of her columns she wrote:

…it is clear to me that the most inspired I have been while here has not been reading texts by people long gone, but rather it has been the same thing those famed writers and philosophers found inspiring in their own lives: the people.”

She also published a column on Thought Catalog called “Believing in God and Other 21st Century Burdens” You can read it here. In it, she talked about her faith and the difficulty of sometimes discussing her faith with people who believe she is misled or naive:

I cannot accept a humanity that does not possess any kind of curiosity about God, because with curiosity, then at least we were getting somewhere.”

Today, she has an Amazon page featuring the books she’s written, including Marlon Brundo’s a Day in the Life of the Vice President. She’s written a series of children’s books about a bunny named Marlon Brundo. One review says: “Mike Pence’s pet rabbit is the best thing about Washington.”

Tomorrow night, Dad takes the stage again!❤️ Read all about our family's journey up to (and throughout) 2016 here

She also wrote the book Where You Go: Life Lessons from My Father. She said she was inspired to write the book after Glamour asked her to write a story about what it was like to campaign with her dad in 2016, CNBC reported.

4. She and Her Family Are Very Close

Charlotte and her family are very close. Despite having different political views (her younger sister Audrey has said she is socially liberal), the two are very close. She once posted on Twitter that all her friends were basically a version of her sister. She shared this photo of her and her siblings on Facebook for National Sibling Day:

5. She Got Married in December 2019

Bond got married in December to Navy Lt. Henry Bond, Today reported. Her wedding had a no cell phone and pictures policy, so there aren’t a lot of pictures on social media of her special day.

She and Bond met in 2017. Her brother Michael Pence introduced them — he knew her now-husband through flight training.

If you read through her past tweets, you can see that she often likes to post jokes on Twitter.

To the person whistling the Hunger Games tune out my window and to the person responding down the street: You are why I love Boys Town.

She’s also not afraid to occasionally make fun of herself:

Attention NU Students: I am not a freshman moving in today, contrary to my confused facial expression and unnaturally small physique

