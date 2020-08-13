COVID-19 Stimulus Checks 2: Could a Deal for $1,200 & $3,400 Checks Happen This Week?

A lot of Americans are waiting for news on whether they will get a second COVID-19 stimulus check. People got their hopes up because of news reports that Republicans and Democrats in Congress support a second check. However, then they couldn’t reach a deal and, on August 8, President Trump left stimulus checks out of his four executive orders on stimulus relief.

That means that, if a second stimulus check is going to happen, people are going to have to rely on Congress coming back to the table and reaching an agreement. The reason it fell apart before was not because of stimulus checks; it as because they were part of a larger package and both parties could not agree on things like the overall cost of it. Republicans and Democrats have generally agreed on the concept of a second round of stimulus checks, which would follow the same guidelines as before, netting qualifying Americans $1,200 each or $3,400 for a family of four. However, they haven’t actually passed it because the checks were part of the overall package that they couldn’t agree on.

How likely is it that negotiations will start anew and when?

There was a promising comment made by Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin on August 11 for those wanting another stimulus check. He indicated that if Democrats come to the table, a deal could happen “this week,” and said Republicans are willing to offer more money to get it done. He also said a second round of stimulus checks would be part of the deal.

However, Democrats have yet to indicate where they stand on the matter, although they have strongly criticized Republicans’ offers in the past as being too “meager” and not doing enough to help Americans in need. Thus, as the days pass, it appears less and less likely that a deal could be reached that fast; however, both sides have indicated they hope to reach one. Politico is reporting, though, that a deal is unlikely to happen anytime soon.

Here’s what you need to know:

Mnuchin Says a Deal Could Happen ‘This Week’ But Another Report Says It’s Unlikely

The Treasury Secretary has been in the thick of negotiations for weeks. Thus, he’s in the know.

According to en.as.com, Mnuchin on Monday said a coronavirus aid deal could be reached “as soon as this week, but Democrats said the two sides have not spoken since talks collapsed last Friday.”

Mnuchin said that the White House is willing to get the deal done by sweetening the pot. “The president is determined to spend what we need to spend. … We’re prepared to put more money on the table,” he said on CNBC.

“Again, if we can get a fair deal we’re willing to do it this week,” Mnuchin said, but didn’t say when Democrats and Republicans would actually start negotiating.

However, Politico reported that White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows is out this week and a deal is unlikely to happen anytime soon. “we are told it could be weeks before any serious talks resume,” the site reported, saying Republicans think they have Democrats in a “pickle” because they will look bad to hurting Americans if they fight Trump’s executive orders.

Trump Tweeted That Democratic Leaders Know His Phone Number

“So now Schumer and Pelosi want to meet to make a deal. Amazing how it all works, isn’t it,” President Donald Trump tweeted Monday August 11, referring to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Democratic U.S. Senator Chuck Schumer. “They know my phone number.”

Democrats have questioned the legality of Trump’s executive orders.

“They don’t give another $1,200 payment to people,” Chris Wallace, host of Fox News Sunday, told Treasury Secretary Mnuchin on August 9, of Trump’s executive orders.

On that show, both Nancy Pelosi and Mnuchin said they would be willing to negotiate again. Mnuchin indicated that the White House would like Democrats to agree to a piecemeal deal to get various provisions done, like stimulus checks.

“Any time they have a new proposal, we’re willing to listen,” said Mnuchin of Democrats. “We agreed with the Democrats. We both want to send more checks to the American workers…we’ve said let’s pass legislation on the things we agree on and knock these off one at a time, and they’ve refused to do that.”

“Democrats repeat our call to Republicans to return to the table, meet us halfway and work together to deliver immediate relief to the American people,” a statement read from Pelosi and Democratic U.S. Senator Chuck Schumer.

Pelosi strongly criticized Trump’s executive orders, calling them “unconstitutional slop.” She said the orders give the “illusion” of helping people. The orders provided a payroll tax holiday, suspended evictions and student loans, and provided $400 weekly extra unemployment benefits, down from $600 before the enhanced benefits expired.

She also slammed Republicans in Congress for supporting a bill that she believes didn’t do enough to help the “millions of children in our country” who “are food insecure.” She also argued that “nothing the president does” addresses schools.

However, when Wallace asked, “Are you ready to go back into talks?” Pelosi indicated that, “We have to reach an agreement.” She decried the “weakness of the president’s executive orders” and said, “Let’s put money in the pockets of American people.”

She said Democrats are willing to shave $1 trillion off their $3 trillion package if Republicans come up from their $1 trillion proposal. “We said meet us halfway.”

Pelosi stressed that both sides “need to come to an agreement” and said Democrats “care so much about the fact people are in need. What we have in the bill addresses the needs of the America people.”

However, there were no talks on Monday, The Chicago Tribune reported.