COVID-19 Stimulus Checks Second Round Amount: Could You Get $4,000?

Although other amounts have also been floated, a group of Republican senators has proposed a compromise during negotiations for the second stimulus relief plan. Their proposal, if approved, would give all Americans $1,000 COVID-19 stimulus checks. Because the checks would apply to all Americans, regardless of age, that means that a family of four could net $4,000 in a second round of stimulus checks.

Although the amount for a single person is lower than the $1,200 checks being touted by others, including Republican leadership and President Donald Trump, it would be larger for people with lots of kids. That’s because the checks would go to more people than those who received the first round of checks. Another change: The plan would include adult dependents. That means a lot of college students would get the checks. Many of them missed out last time because their parents declare them as dependents on tax forms.

The final amount is going to depend on how negotiations turn out in the Republican-controlled Senate and with Democrats in Congress. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell recently said that could take weeks to unfold, not days, which could push a second stimulus check into September. Democratic and Republican representatives met over the weekend but didn’t come to an agreement. The challenge: Dissent within the GOP’s own ranks over spending and other details, and continued clashes with Democrats over their desire for a more expansive relief plan.

According to a press release sent out by the GOP senators who are floating the $1,000 plan, the $1,000 checks would go to Americans “regardless of age or dependent status.”

“The Coronavirus Assistance for American Families Act would provide payments of $1,000 for adults and children with Social Security numbers (SSNs). A family of four would receive an additional $600 more than under the CARES Act,” a press release from U.S. Senators Bill Cassidy, M.D. (R-LA), Steve Daines (R-MT), Mitt Romney (R-UT), and Marco Rubio (R-FL) reads.

Here’s what you need to know:

The Plan by the GOP Senators Would Result in a Family of Four Receiving $4,000

Because people would get $1,000 for each child, a family of four would get more money under this plan. The Republican senators pushing it are touting it as “family-focused,” and their press release says: “A family of four would receive an additional $600 more than under the CARES Act.”

“Much of the burden of the pandemic has fallen on parents and children. This legislation prioritizes their needs by providing resources for school supplies, childcare, and other unexpected expenses,” said Senator Cassidy, who is a medical doctor.

Their plan would:

Disburse Economic Impact Payments of $1,000 for both adults and children with SSNs equally, $2,000 if filing jointly. A family of four would receive $4,000.

Includes eligibility for adult dependents, including those with disabilities or college students.

Includes eligibility for US citizens married to foreign nationals but does not include eligibility for foreign nationals or ITIN filers.

The Formal GOP Plan Calculates Amounts a Bit Differently

According to Fox Business, the formal Republican plan, as opposed to the countering one by the group of Senators, would give many Americans another $1,200 check using almost the same guidelines as last time. Those earning under $75,000 would qualify for the $1,200, whereas those earning up to $99,000 would get gradually smaller amounts.

This plan also treats dependents differently than the first round of checks, however.

According to Fox Business, this time, families who have adult dependents (those over age 17) would get an extra $500 for each dependent. This would allow parents of adult college students, for example, to get the payment for each child, as long as they remain an adult dependent.

“A married couple with two children could receive up to $3,400,” Fox explained.

There was another big sign that a second round of stimulus checks could bring more money to people. President Donald Trump said in a recent interview in Texas that the checks might be “way higher” than the $1,200 sent out to many Americans last time. “The Democrats are holding back the $1,200 to $3,400 (family of four) checks that were ready to be sent out!” Trump tweeted on July 31.

The key language that would mean some Americans could see more than $1,200: “A dependent of any age” would qualify a person for the extra $500.

According to CJNet, in the first round of checks, “the cutoff to receive a $500 dependent check was age 16 and younger and college students under 24 were not eligible to receive a check.”

Trump Told a Texas Journalist That the Second Stimulus Checks ‘May Go Higher’ Than $1,200

Trump made comments on July 29 indicating the checks could go even higher as the U.S. Senate continues to debate the provisions of a second relief package for coronavirus, which is expected to contain a second round of direct payments to Americans. After Trump landed in Texas, he sat down for a one-on-one interview with a local television station, YourBasin.com. That’s when he made the remarks about stimulus checks.

When the journalist asked Trump, “Is $1,200 dollars enough?” the president replied, “We’re going to see it may go higher than that actually.”

The Democratic-controlled House previously passed a plan that would give many Americans a second stimulus check. However, the plan still needs to make it through the Republican-controlled Senate, which has experienced some dissent among Republican ranks over the amount of spending in the broader relief plan. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell put the blame on Democrats for the delay in approving a plan in a tweet, writing, “Democrats are holding up urgent help for struggling people over completely unrelated liberal wish-list items, like massive tax cuts for rich people in blue states. Economists across the spectrum say it’s a terrible idea. This is how serious they are about these negotiations.” Democrats have challenged some Republican stances on the relief plan, such as their desire to cut the $600 weekly unemployment benefit approved to deal with the pandemic.

The journalist also asked Trump how big he thinks the stimulus checks should be. “Where would you like to see it at?” she asked.

“I’d like to see it be very high because I love the people I want the people to get it you know the economy is going to come back we just had tremendous job numbers as you know it was just announced we had great retail sales numbers so this is all coming back we had the greatest economy we’ve ever had and we had to close it up because you know we had to do it we saved millions of lives by doing that but now we’re bringing it back and now it’s going to come back we gotta take care of the people in the meantime,” Trump told YourBasin.com.

