Crabtree Mall: Shooting Scare Prompts Lockdown in Raleigh

Reports of a shooting sent people running from Crabtree Valley Mall in Raleigh, North Carolina, prompting a police response and a lockdown. Raleigh Police Department confirmed there were no shots fired, no one was injured and no charges were forthcoming.

Witnesses on Twitter said they heard shots fired and saw people running. Raleigh Police Department released a statement saying they responded to a report of a shooting at the mall at about 6:30 p.m. Saturday, August 22, 2020, and determined no shots were fired.

“At approximately 6:30 p.m. today, Raleigh Police officers responded to a report of shots fired at Crabtree Valley mall. Follow-up investigation has determined that there were no evidence of shots being fired. There are no injuries and no charges,” police said.

CBS 17 reported a “stampede” of people fled the mall, and security guards told people to leave, locking the mall doors. Raleigh Police Department responded to the scene at about 6:30 p.m. Saturday, August 22, 2020.

Twitter Users Reported Running Out of The Mall & a Mall Spokesperson Said No Shots Were Fired

Twitter users who said they were at the Crabtree Valley Mall in Raleigh, North Carolina said they ran from the mall. Some said there was a fight and a shooting, while others said there was an active shooter, but those accounts were not accurate. A mall spokesperson told CBS 17 no shots were fired.

“Just had to run out of Crabtree Mall from some sort of active shooter situation…life is wacky man,” one person wrote on Twitter.

“Mfs was just shooting in Crabtree bruh . glad I’m strapped fr . Cus this ain’t it !” another person wrote.

“what’s going on around 18:30 in Crabtree valley mall? Why everyone are running?????? @shopcrabtree,” another person wrote.

A person replied, saying, “I don’t know… I was trying shoes in Belk, then I saw people are running out… a young couple told us just run, maybe someone was shooting. I asked someone else, but no one knows what’s happened..”

Another person wrote, “Just fled Crabtree Valley Mall with a friend. I thought I heard shots. Does anyone have confirmation of anything?”

“oh dear. glad you are safe,” a person replied.

“Thank you!” she answered. “I’m grateful to the shoe store employees who let us flee through the back exit.”

A CBS 17 reporter who was on the scene during the shooting scare said a “stampede” of people ran through the mall toward exits. Some people tried to enter the mall after the scare, but security guards locked the doors and told them to leave “for their own safety.”

Leslie Himley, marketing and business development director for Crabtree Valley Mall, released a statement on the incident to CBS 17.

“Thank you to the Raleigh Police Department for their timely response to tonight’s incident,” the statement said. “The safety and security of our guests, employees and retailers remains our top priority. For additional questions please contact the Raleigh Police Department.”

After Reports of Shots Fired in July, Police Also Said That Shooting Report Was False

It was not the first time that report of shots fired at Crabtree Valley Mall was inaccurate. On July 18, 2020, Raleigh Police Department responded to a shots fired call, and quickly determined no shots had been fired. Police did not immediately release a statement on the August 22, 2020 shooting reports.

“At approximately 4:40 p.m. today, Raleigh Police officers responded to a report of shots fired/active shooter at Crabtree Valley mall. Follow-up investigation has determined that there was no active shooter/no shots fired. There are no injuries and no charges at this time,” Raleigh Police wrote on Twitter in July.

“Preliminary information has revealed that some of the people involved in a fight at the mall may have had fireworks,” police added on Twitter.

In that case, which also occurred on a Saturday, several pre-arranged fights between juveniles broke out in the mall around 4:40 p.m., and witnesses reported shots were fired near the H&M store, according to ABC 11.

Raleigh Police Department released a similar statement following Saturday’s incident.

“At approximately 6:30 p.m. today, Raleigh Police officers responded to a report of shots fired at Crabtree Valley mall. Follow-up investigation has determined that there were no evidence of shots being fired,” police said. “There are no injuries and no charges.”

