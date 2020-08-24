Is Mike Lindell of My Pillow Speaking at the Republican National Convention?

Is Mike Lindell, the founder and CEO of My Pillow, speaking at the Republican National Convention this week? A popular meme that was circulating before the convention indicated that he was a featured speaker, but he’s not on the main speaker list. He spoke during the roll call vote, but he wasn’t expected to have a primetime speaking spot.

Mike Lindell Was Only Expected to Speak for His State at the Delegate Count, But Not During the Primetime Events

Despite a viral meme claiming that the “My Pillow Guy” was going to be a featured speaker at the RNC, Lindell is not on any list of key RNC speakers. The meme that had gone viral made fun of possible speakers at the RNC. Here is what it looked like:

While some of the people in the meme are indeed speaking at the convention, not all of them are. Dr. Stella Immanuel is also not on the speaking schedule, for example. Of course, the convention’s schedule could be fluid and subject to change. President Donald Trump is speaking every day, but exactly when wasn’t shared ahead of time, for example. So it’s possible that additional names will be added to the speakers’ list.

KWLM reported that Lindell was not listed as a political speaker for the convention (and, in fact, no Minnesota political leader is a key speaker at the RNC.) However, as the Minnesota chair for the Trump campaign, he was annoucning the Minnesota delegate votes during roll call, but that was his only anticipated role.

Here’s the moment when he spoke during the roll call vote.

My Pillow's Mike Lindell casts Minnesota's delegate votes for 'greatest President ever'At the Republican National Convention, My Pillow founder Mike Lindell casts Minnesota's 39 Republican delegate votes for President Trump, whom he calls the "greatest President ever." 2020-08-24T18:20:09Z

Here’s the List of Speakers

Here is the full list of speakers for the Convention this week, as shared by the Trump campaign.

Monday speakers include:

Senator Tim Scott (R-SC)

House Republican Whip Steve Scalise (LA-01)

Representative Matt Gaetz (FL-01)

Representative Jim Jordan (OH-04)

Former Ambassador Nikki Haley

Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel

Georgia State Representative Vernon Jones

Amy Johnson Ford

Kimberly Guilfoyle

Natalie Harp

Charlie Kirk

Kim Klacik

Mark and Patricia McCloskey

Sean Parnell

Andrew Pollack

Donald Trump, Jr.

Tanya Weinreis

Tuesday speakers include:

First Lady Melania Trump

The Honorable Mike Pompeo

Senator Rand Paul (R-KY)

Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds

Florida Lieutenant Governor Jeanette Nuñez

Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron

Former Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi

Abby Johnson

Jason Joyce

Myron Lizer

Mary Ann Mendoza

Megan Pauley

Cris Peterson

John Peterson

Nicholas Sandmann

Eric Trump

Tiffany Trump

Wednesday speakers include:

Vice President Mike Pence

Second Lady Karen Pence

Senator Marsha Blackburn (R-TN)

Senator Joni Ernst (R-IA)

South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem

Representative Dan Crenshaw (TX-02)

Representative Elise Stefanik (NY-21)

Representative Lee Zeldin (NY-01)

Former Acting Director of National Intelligence Richard Grenell

The Honorable Kellyanne Conway

The Honorable Keith Kellogg

Jack Brewer

Sister Dede Byrne

Madison Cawthorn

Scott Dane

Clarence Henderson

Ryan Holets

Michael McHale

Burgess Owens

Lara Trump

Thursday speakers include:

President Donald J. Trump

The Honorable Ben Carson

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY)

Senator Tom Cotton (R-AR)

House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy (CA-23)

Representative Jeff Van Drew (NJ-02)

The Honorable Ivanka Trump

The Honorable Ja’Ron Smith

Ann Dorn

Debbie Flood

Rudy Giuliani

Franklin Graham

Alice Johnson

Wade Mayfield

Carl and Marsha Mueller

Dana White

READ NEXT: The latest COVID-19 deaths, cases, and updates