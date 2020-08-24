Is Mike Lindell of My Pillow Speaking at the Republican National Convention?

Is Mike Lindell, the founder and CEO of My Pillow, speaking at the Republican National Convention this week? A popular meme that was circulating before the convention indicated that he was a featured speaker, but he’s not on the main speaker list. He spoke during the roll call vote, but he wasn’t expected to have a primetime speaking spot.
Mike Lindell Was Only Expected to Speak for His State at the Delegate Count, But Not During the Primetime Events
Despite a viral meme claiming that the “My Pillow Guy” was going to be a featured speaker at the RNC, Lindell is not on any list of key RNC speakers. The meme that had gone viral made fun of possible speakers at the RNC. Here is what it looked like:
While some of the people in the meme are indeed speaking at the convention, not all of them are. Dr. Stella Immanuel is also not on the speaking schedule, for example. Of course, the convention’s schedule could be fluid and subject to change. President Donald Trump is speaking every day, but exactly when wasn’t shared ahead of time, for example. So it’s possible that additional names will be added to the speakers’ list.
KWLM reported that Lindell was not listed as a political speaker for the convention (and, in fact, no Minnesota political leader is a key speaker at the RNC.) However, as the Minnesota chair for the Trump campaign, he was annoucning the Minnesota delegate votes during roll call, but that was his only anticipated role.
Here’s the moment when he spoke during the roll call vote.
Here’s the List of Speakers
Here is the full list of speakers for the Convention this week, as shared by the Trump campaign.
Monday speakers include:
- Senator Tim Scott (R-SC)
- House Republican Whip Steve Scalise (LA-01)
- Representative Matt Gaetz (FL-01)
- Representative Jim Jordan (OH-04)
- Former Ambassador Nikki Haley
- Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel
- Georgia State Representative Vernon Jones
- Amy Johnson Ford
- Kimberly Guilfoyle
- Natalie Harp
- Charlie Kirk
- Kim Klacik
- Mark and Patricia McCloskey
- Sean Parnell
- Andrew Pollack
- Donald Trump, Jr.
- Tanya Weinreis
Tuesday speakers include:
- First Lady Melania Trump
- The Honorable Mike Pompeo
- Senator Rand Paul (R-KY)
- Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds
- Florida Lieutenant Governor Jeanette Nuñez
- Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron
- Former Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi
- Abby Johnson
- Jason Joyce
- Myron Lizer
- Mary Ann Mendoza
- Megan Pauley
- Cris Peterson
- John Peterson
- Nicholas Sandmann
- Eric Trump
- Tiffany Trump
Wednesday speakers include:
- Vice President Mike Pence
- Second Lady Karen Pence
- Senator Marsha Blackburn (R-TN)
- Senator Joni Ernst (R-IA)
- South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem
- Representative Dan Crenshaw (TX-02)
- Representative Elise Stefanik (NY-21)
- Representative Lee Zeldin (NY-01)
- Former Acting Director of National Intelligence Richard Grenell
- The Honorable Kellyanne Conway
- The Honorable Keith Kellogg
- Jack Brewer
- Sister Dede Byrne
- Madison Cawthorn
- Scott Dane
- Clarence Henderson
- Ryan Holets
- Michael McHale
- Burgess Owens
- Lara Trump
Thursday speakers include:
- President Donald J. Trump
- The Honorable Ben Carson
- Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY)
- Senator Tom Cotton (R-AR)
- House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy (CA-23)
- Representative Jeff Van Drew (NJ-02)
- The Honorable Ivanka Trump
- The Honorable Ja’Ron Smith
- Ann Dorn
- Debbie Flood
- Rudy Giuliani
- Franklin Graham
- Alice Johnson
- Wade Mayfield
- Carl and Marsha Mueller
- Dana White
