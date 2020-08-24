Is Dr. Stella Immanuel Speaking at the Republican National Convention?

A popular meme was circulating weeks before the Republican National Convention claiming that a number of well-known people, including Dr. Stella Immanuel, would be speaking at the RNC. But if you’re watching the RNC live, then you might notice that Immanuel isn’t there. Is she speaking at all?
Dr. Stella Immanuel Is Not on the List of RNC Speakers
Despite what the meme advertised, Immanuel has not appeared on any list of RNC speakers. The meme that had gone viral made fun of possible speakers at the RNC. Here is what it looked like:
But as is the case with many memes, it wasn’t based on actual facts. While some of the people in the meme are indeed speaking at the convention, not all of them are. The “My Pillow Guy” for example, Mike Lindell, is expected to only be speaking when announcing his state’s delegate votes, but he doesn’t have a spot listed at any other time during the convention.
As for Dr. Stella Immanuel (who is listed on the mem as “the demon sperm doctor”), her name doesn’t appear anywhere on the speaker list for the convention either. (She’s called the “demon sperm doctor” because her website had odd medical claims, including the idea that issues like infertility and endometriosis were caused by having dream sex with witches and demons (“spirit husband” and “spirit wives”), the Daily Beast reported. On her website, she said: “We call them all kinds of names —endometriosis, we call them molar pregnancies, we call them fibroids, we call them cysts, but most of them are evil deposits from the spirit husband.”
Because of the meme’s popularity, many people expected Immanuel to actually be a speaker at the convention. But a quick look at the daily speaker list shows her name not included.
Of course, the convention’s schedule seems fluid and things are always subject to change. President Donald Trump, for example, announced that he would speak at the convention every day, but exactly when was not revealed. He addressed the convention in the early afternoon on August 24, even before the prime time show. So it’s certainly possible that additional names will be added to the speakers’ list or unexpected people will appear. But at this time, there is no record that Immanuel is scheduled to speak.
Here’s the List of Speakers
Here is the full list of speakers for the Convention this week, as shared by the Trump campaign.
Monday speakers include:
- Senator Tim Scott (R-SC)
- House Republican Whip Steve Scalise (LA-01)
- Representative Matt Gaetz (FL-01)
- Representative Jim Jordan (OH-04)
- Former Ambassador Nikki Haley
- Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel
- Georgia State Representative Vernon Jones
- Amy Johnson Ford
- Kimberly Guilfoyle
- Natalie Harp
- Charlie Kirk
- Kim Klacik
- Mark and Patricia McCloskey
- Sean Parnell
- Andrew Pollack
- Donald Trump, Jr.
- Tanya Weinreis
Tuesday speakers include:
- First Lady Melania Trump
- The Honorable Mike Pompeo
- Senator Rand Paul (R-KY)
- Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds
- Florida Lieutenant Governor Jeanette Nuñez
- Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron
- Former Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi
- Abby Johnson
- Jason Joyce
- Myron Lizer
- Mary Ann Mendoza
- Megan Pauley
- Cris Peterson
- John Peterson
- Nicholas Sandmann
- Eric Trump
- Tiffany Trump
Wednesday speakers include:
- Vice President Mike Pence
- Second Lady Karen Pence
- Senator Marsha Blackburn (R-TN)
- Senator Joni Ernst (R-IA)
- South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem
- Representative Dan Crenshaw (TX-02)
- Representative Elise Stefanik (NY-21)
- Representative Lee Zeldin (NY-01)
- Former Acting Director of National Intelligence Richard Grenell
- The Honorable Kellyanne Conway
- The Honorable Keith Kellogg
- Jack Brewer
- Sister Dede Byrne
- Madison Cawthorn
- Scott Dane
- Clarence Henderson
- Ryan Holets
- Michael McHale
- Burgess Owens
- Lara Trump
Thursday speakers include:
- President Donald J. Trump
- The Honorable Ben Carson
- Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY)
- Senator Tom Cotton (R-AR)
- House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy (CA-23)
- Representative Jeff Van Drew (NJ-02)
- The Honorable Ivanka Trump
- The Honorable Ja’Ron Smith
- Ann Dorn
- Debbie Flood
- Rudy Giuliani
- Franklin Graham
- Alice Johnson
- Wade Mayfield
- Carl and Marsha Mueller
- Dana White
READ NEXT: The latest COVID-19 deaths, cases, and updates