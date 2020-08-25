Jacob Blake Paralyzed After Being Shot in the Back by Cops

Jacob Blake, the black man shot seven times in the back Sunday by a white Kenosha, Wisconsin police officer is paralyzed from the waist down, the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

The news came from Blake’s father of the same name. It’s too soon to say whether the paralysis is permanent, but either way, Blake’s road to recovery is bound to be a difficult one.

A viral video showed the 29-year-old Blake walking around a car being followed by police with their guns drawn. When he opened the car door, an officer grabs him by the bottom of his shirt and fires his gun into Blake’s back. Seven shots can be heard.

Witnesses told Kenosha News that Blake had been trying to break up a fight between two women before police arrived. According to the Kenosha Police Department, the agency was called to a domestic incident where they encountered Blake, but the statement makes no mention of the women who may have been fighting or how the scene unfolded.

According to the police statement, after shooting Blake, police “provided immediate aid to the person.”

Blake’s Dad Said There are ‘8 Holes’ in his Body

Blake’s father told the Chicago Sun-Times he is headed from his home in Charlotte, North Carolina, to see his son in the hospital, who he said has “eight holes” in his body after being shot by police.

“I want to put my hand on my son’s cheek and kiss him on his forehead, and then I’ll be OK,” his father told the paper. “I’ll kiss him with my mask. The first thing I want to do is touch my son.”

The younger Blake is a father to six kids, according to a Go Fund Me that has raised nearly $1 million in 24 hours. Three of those children were in the car when Blake was shot, according to Blake’s father who said, “What justified all those shots? What justified doing that in front of my grandsons? What are we doing?”

The Officer Who Shot Blake Has Yet to Be Named as the Wisconsin Department of Justice Investigates

According to the Kenosha Police Department, the case was handed over to The Wisconsin Department of Justice, Division of Criminal Investigation to be investigated.

In a statement released by the agency on Monday, Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul said:

The Wisconsin Department of Justice is vigorously and thoroughly investigating yesterday’s officer-involved shooting in Kenosha. As with all investigations we conduct, we will unwaveringly pursue justice in this case. I hope for a full recovery for the man fighting for his life. He and his family are in my thoughts, as is the entire Kenosha community. In most cases, including this case, Wisconsin state law grants primary prosecutorial authority to the district attorney, who decides whether to file charges. We will work closely with the Kenosha County District Attorney’s Office throughout this case.

The events that lead up to the shooting haven’t been confirmed by law enforcement, but reports from witnesses say that Blake was tasered prior to walking to his car. It’s unclear why he was in a confrontation with police at all if as witnesses say he was breaking up a fight, but more details are sure to emerge in the coming days and weeks.

Kenosha County District Attorney Michael Graveley told CNN, “We’re asked to make two determinations. One, did any office, in this case, commit any crimes, and two, are there any crimes that we believe were committed that we can prove beyond a reasonable doubt?”

“If it’s a yes on both counts, charges against police will be filed,” Gravely said.

