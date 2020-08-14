Jake Cefolia, United Airlines Senior Vice President, Reported Missing

An executive with United Airlines, Jake Cefolia, has been missing for more than a week. His car was found in an area where he was known to frequently jog, but there has been no sign of Cefolia.

1. Jake Cefolia Was Last Seen on August 6

Cefolia, 49, is senior vice president of worldwide sales for United Airlines where he leads a 725-person sales team. He was last seen on Thursday evening, August 6, Chicago Sun-Times reported. He wasn’t reported missing until August 8, ABC 7 reported.

More details about when Cefolia was last seen and the circumstances around that have not been released.

More than 100 people searched for Cefolia on Friday, but no signs of him or leads were discovered.

2. His Car Was Found Parked at Waterfall Glen Forest Preserve

Cefolia’s car was found at Waterfall Glen Forest Preserve near Lemont, Illinois, Chicago Sun-Times reported. Waterfall Glen Forest Preserve is in DuPage County. Waterfall Glen has a limestone-surfaced trail that loops around the entire park, according to the website. The preserve has rock ridges, ravines, and wetlands in the 700-acre forest. The trail is popular among hikers, walkers, cyclists, and even horseback riders. The preserve has three parking areas, one on the north side, one on the southeast end, and one on the southwest side. Lemont Road takes you to the southwest parking area.

3. Police Said He Often Runs at the Preserve & Is Athletic

GBTA Board Series: Jake Cefolia 2019-08-07T20:14:50Z

Police said that Cefolia was known for running at the preserve, ABC 7 reported.

Chief David Peterson of the Forest Preserve District of DuPage County said: “He commonly ran, we have 9 or 10-mile loop here at the forest preserve, so he’s an athletic 49-year-old gentleman. We don’t know for sure he’s still at the forest preserve, but at this point there’s been no contact with family or friends.”

Cefolia’s profile on Facebook indicates that he enjoys running.

4. Cefolia Has Been with United Since 2007

GBTA Industry Voices: Jake Cefolia, Vice President of Sales – Americas, UnitedUnited's Jake Cefolia shares what's in store for United with GBTA's Nancy Tudorache at GBTA Convention 2016. 2016-07-25T20:08:33Z

United Airlines told Chicago Sun-Times that Cefolia oversees “sales programs, services, relationships and revenue with corporations, travel management companies and distributors around the world.” He’s worked with United Airlines since 2007.

In 2018, Cefolia was promoted to senior vice president of worldwide sales, PR Newswire reported. Before that, he was vice president of sales for the Americas.

In a statement, United Airlines wrote: “Our friend and colleague, Jake Cefolia, SVP of Worldwide Sales, was last seen Thursday evening, August 6th. We’re concerned about his well-being and have been in touch with Jake’s family over the last couple of days to offer them our support. At the request of the family, we won’t be releasing any additional details at this time.”



You can see a letter penned by Cefolia on United’s website here, where he introduced United for Business, a customer-focused sales team.

Cefolia did a Q&A with View from 36K in 2019. He said they were excited for 2019 and offering more options for travelers across the world.

Cefolia graduated from Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University with a management degree, according to PR Newswire.

Cefolia Last Posted on Twitter in November 2019

Thanks for the confidence and kind words Holly! It’s a great time to be selling @United! https://t.co/oJEffxMESS — jake cefolia (@cefolia) November 18, 2019

Cefolia doesn’t share public posts frequently on Facebook or Twitter. His Facebook page last had a public post in 2015, where he often posted photos of his world travels. He last posted on Twitter in November 2019.

According to his LinkedIn profile, he had worked at Northwest Airlines prior to United Airlines, and before that he was an account manager for British Airways from 1996-1999.

His LinkedIn description reads: “Global sales leader focused on driving value for customers and instilling a culture of service and support. Experienced in building highly motivated teams, developing strategy and driving execution.”

