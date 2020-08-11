Kamala Harris’ Net Worth: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Kamala Harris, Joe Biden’s vice-presidential running mate, is likely a multimillionaire, according to her net worth estimates. The combined net worth of her and her husband, Douglas Emhoff, ranks in the millions. Joe Biden’s net worth, meanwhile, is estimated to be about $9 million, Fox Business reported.

1. Harris’ Net Worth Could Be as High as $6 Million

Different sources have different estimates for her net worth, going all the way up to $6 million, as estimated by Forbes in August 2019. CNN Money estimated in 2019 that Harris’ net worth could be as high as $2 million.

According to Forbes, Emhoff’s and Harris’ assets include three homes worth nearly $6 million, along with capital accounts associated with Emhoff’s law firms worth about $1 million, and retirement accounts worth about $1.4 million.

In 2015, her financial disclosure showed that she and Emhoff had holdings worth from $1.5 million to $4 million.

Fox Business reported that in 2018, the adjusted gross income for Harris and Emhoff was about $1.9 million. This was reported after Harris released her tax returns in April 2019, including her 2018 returns and 15 years of past returns.

2. Harris’ Three Homes Are Worth $5.8 Million

Harris and Emhoff have three homes in Washington, D.C., Los Angeles, and San Francisco. Combined, the homes are worth $5.8 million, Forbes reported. Once debt is factored in, the homes are worth about $2.5 million.

In total, Harris reported in 2018 that she and Emhoff had $2.8 million to $3.6 million in liabilities, including mortgages, a commercial loan, and home equity credit, CNBC reported.

Harris bought the San Francisco home — a condo — for $300,000 while she was working at the San Francisco District Attorney’s Office, Forbes reported. The home has since at least tripled in value. At the time she was making more than $140,000 a year.

She and her husband moved into a Brentwood home when they married. Emhoff had purchased the home through a family trust for $2.7 million in 2012 before they were married, Los Angeles Times reported. The 3,500-square foot home has three bedroom suites, a pool, and a spa-like master bathroom.

3. Much of Harris’ Net Worth Comes from Her Husband

Much of Harris’ net worth comes from her husband, Emhoff. Emhoff is a partner at DLA Piper, a global law firm with locations in more than 40 countries. The firm represents Fortune 500 and Global 1000 enterprises, emerging companies, and technologies, along with advising government and public sectors. He joined DLA Piper in 2017, and before that he was with Venable, where he helped oversee the firm’s West Coast expansion.

Emhoff and Harris earned about $8.2 million between the two of them from 2015-2020, Forbes reported. Most of those earnings were from Emhoff. In 2014, their joint tax return showed earnings of $1.3 million, while Harris on her own had earned about $129,000 in 2013.

Even as recently as in 2018, Harris’ income was about $157,000 as Senator, while Emhoff earned about $1.5 million, Fox Business reported.

When she served as Attorney General, Harris made $158,775 per year. According to a 2015 Senate financial disclosure form, she saved between $411,000 and $1 million in savings, retirement accounts, and mutual funds in 2014.

4. She’s Earned Money from Books She’s Written & Gives a Small Percentage to Charity

Harris has also earned money through books she has written. She recently made more than $550,000 in advance payments, and her memoir The Truths We Hold sold more than 50,000 copies, Forbes reported. In 2018, she earned about $320,000 as writer, Fox Business reported.

Harris and Emhoff do give some of their sizeable net worth to charity. According to Fox Business, they give about 1% to 3% to charity every year. There were some years while Harris was attorney general in California that she didn’t report any charitable contributions.

5. Harris Grew Up with Her Mother after Her Parents Divorced

Harris wasn’t born into money. She was born in 1964 to an Indian mother and a Jamaican father who both emigrated to the United States in the early 1960s. Harris and her sister grew up for a time in a Berkeley apartment with their mother after she and Harris’ father divorced. Her mother is a breast cancer researcher and her dad is an economist, Forbes reported. Then at the age of 12, they moved to Montreal for her mother’s job.

After high school, she attended Howard University in Washington, D.C., followed by the University of California Hastings College of the Law, where she got her J.D. In 1990 she was admitted to the California State Bar.

