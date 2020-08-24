Postmaster General Louis DeJoy faces his second Congressional hearing today, this time with the House Oversight Committee. His wife is Aldona Wos, who has recently been nominated by President Donald Trump to be the ambassador to Canada.

Here’s what you need to know about Wos.

1. She’s a Retired Doctor Who Headed North Carolina’s Department of Health & Human Services

VideoVideo related to louis dejoy’s wife, aldona wos: 5 fast facts you need to know 2020-08-24T09:03:43-04:00

Aldona Wos was head of the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services from 2013-2015, NPR reported. Wos worked for two years as an internal medicine and pulmonary medicine physician.

Wos resigned as secretary of North Carolina’s Department of Health and Human Services in August 2015, Charlotte Observer reported. She helped the department gain financial stability, and Gov. Pat McCrory said she brought passion to her job. However, she was also accused of paying excessive salaries and other questions were brought up about her tenure.

She was known as a tough boss who saw a lot of turnover during her tenure, Charlotte Observer noted. She hired an executive who was on leave from DeJoy’s company as her senior adviser, paying him $310,000 for 11 months. She made a lot of changes to the state’s Medicaid services, including how doctors and hospitals cared for patients on Medicaid. She was known for working long hours at the job.

News Observer reported that during her tenure in North Carolina, Wos helped control Medicaid spending, but was also threatened with federal sanctions regarding food stamp failures. During her tenure, a computer error led to nearly 49,000 children receiving the wrong Medicaid card, WRAL reported. This led to some Democrats calling for Wos to step down.

2. She Was the Ambassador to Estonia & Trump Nominated Her to be the Ambassador to Canada

Wos is formerly the ambassador to Estonia and has been nominated by the Trump administration to be the ambassador to Canada, NPR reported. A Certificate of Demonstrated Competence for her Canada nomination was issued in March 2020.

In May 2017, President Donald Trump appointed her as Vice Chair of the President’s Commission on White House Fellowships.

She’s a native of Poland, according to her bio, and graduated from Warsaw Medical Academy. She also served two terms as the appointee to the United States Holocaust Memorial Council.

3. She & DeJoy Have Made Many Donations to Republicans

Salon reported that DeJoy had made several donations to Trump’s campaign before his wife’s nomination, including $360,600 to the Trump Victory PAC. He also gave $35,000 to the National Republican Senatorial Committee the day after Trump’s announcement that he was nominating Wos. Concerns were raised about conflicts of interest surrounding her appointment because two senators who would help decide her ambassadorship had also taken money from either DeJoy or Wos.

Wos has assets from UPS and J.B. Hunt valued at $116,003 to $315,000, and assets from XPO Logistics valued between $30 million and $75 million, USA Today reported.

In 2017, the Triad City Beat reported that Wos and DeJoy had hosted Trump at their $4.8-million-home for a fundraiser that cost $2,700 a person.

4. Wos & DeJoy Run the DeJoy Wos Family Foundation

Aldona Z. Wos, Former US Ambassador to Estonia"Using Cultural Diplomacy to Share Our Vision Abroad" A lecture by Amb. Aldona Z. Wos, Former US Ambassador to Estonia The International Symposium on Cultural Diplomacy in the USA 2012 A Global Dialogue about Cultural Diplomacy, National Security and Global Risks The Institute for Cultural Diplomacy (Washington D.C, June 26th-28th, 2012) The Center for Cultural Diplomacy Studies – Publications Institute for Cultural Diplomacy http://www.ccds-berlin.de http://www.culturaldiplomacy.org Follow us on Facebook http://on.fb.me/ZfCwv0 2012-08-12T21:49:35Z

DeJoy and Wos run the DeJoy Wos Family Foundation. The foundation was created in 2005 to invest in organizations that help individuals advance in education and career opportunities, according to the website. The foundation provides grants and scholarships, along with capital campaign gifts. It also participates in a number of projects in the community, such as sponsoring the PGA’s Wyndham Championship and sponsoring the Winston-Salem Open. It supports a number of non-profit organizations too, like InnerVision and Cone Health. The foundation is also involved in public policy, such as supporting the Victims of Communism Memorial Foundation and Duke University’s Program in American Grand Strategy.

5. She & DeJoy Have 2 Children

Louis DeJoy and Aldona Wos have two children: twins Ania and Andrew. They live in Greensboro, North Carolina.

READ NEXT: The latest COVID-19 deaths, cases, and updates