Melania Trump’s Eye-Catching Lime Green Dress Was Designed by Valentino

First Lady Melania Trump got a lot of attention on Thursday night when she appeared wearing an eye-catching lime green dress. Many wondered who designed the dress, and it appears to have been designed by Valentino.

The Lime Green Dress Is Designed by Valentino

The floor-length lime green dress caught everyone’s eye when she appeared on President Donald Trump’s arm on Thursday night just before he delivered his acceptance speech.

Kate Bennett of CNN said the dress was designed by Valentino.

Here is the dress’s listing on Lyst, where it costs $2,750.

According to the description, the dress was seen on the runway. It’s called a “Caped-Shoulder Pleated-Crepe Dress” and it has an A-line skirt with a fitted bodice.

Here are more photos of Trump wearing the dress.

Some people on Twitter joked that the dress might be used as a green screen, so maybe the color was a dangerous choice.

Why is Melania wearing a green screen as a dress? That seems like an invitation for trouble. — Kevin M. Kruse (@KevinMKruse) August 28, 2020

Uh oh Melania green screen challenge in 3 2 1… — Sarah Cooper (@sarahcpr) August 28, 2020

The internet looking an Melania's green screen dress pic.twitter.com/dmqwJpMFdp — Adam Sheehan 🔜 V-CRX (@neumaverick) August 28, 2020

Her dress really stood out tonight.

Melania in her green dress as seen from the International Space Station pic.twitter.com/FRFuRgX1g6 — Rob Hoey (@RobHoey) August 28, 2020

But some people have already turned the dress into a green screen.

On the bright side, @FLOTUS 's green screen dress has brought me small joy tonight. pic.twitter.com/XWGdo8vj1m — KellyGirl 😷❄️♿️ (@KellyGirlonFire) August 28, 2020

To see more green screen tweets, see Heavy’s story here.

She Wore a Dress by Jason Wu & a Jacket by Alexander McQueen on Previous Nights

When she delivered her speech two nights earlier, she wore a green military jacket of a very different shade. Kate Bennett of CNN shared that it appeared to be a jacket by Alexander McQueen. The jacket was also once worn by Kaia Gerber.

. @FLOTUS jacket tonight appears to be this @McQueen – (also worn by Kaia Gerber) pic.twitter.com/rkoXhJOPuo — Kate Bennett (@KateBennett_DC) August 26, 2020

Hunter Schwartz of Yellow Zine added the helpful information on Twitter that the jacket normally costs $2,450 but is currently on sale at Far Fetched for 40% off, costing “only” $1,470.

Her outfit included a military jacket and a pleated-back pencil skirt. Reports said that she was wearing Christian Louboutin heels.

The reactions to her jacket were mixed. Some people on Twitter thought it was beautiful, and others though it gave off too much of a military vibe. Melania Trump has worn green jackets before that have gotten attention on social media. InStyle reported that in October 2018, she wore a $595 Veronica Beard military-style green jacket while on a week-long tour in Africa. She had previously worn the same jacket in September 2017.

Prior to that, she wore a green Zara jacket that read “I really don’t care do u?” while visiting immigration centers in Texas. She later said in an interview that she wore the jacket “for the people and for the left-wing media who are criticizing me. And I want to show them that I don’t care,” CNN reported.

Last night at the convention, she wore a hot pink, formal dress with black bow accents.

The pink dress she wore on the third night of the convention was designed by Jason Wu, Today reported. She wore the dress with Manolo Blahnik heels. The dress had a bateau neckline, concealed pockets, and a gathered waist. You can see the dress’s listing here. According to the listing, it is sold only at Saks and is currently sold out. The pink dress is made of silk.