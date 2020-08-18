Michelle Obama’s Vote Necklace Is a Big Hit: Here’s Where to Get It

Michelle Obama delivered a stirring speech for the first night of the Democratic National Convention, talking about empathy and the importance of the upcoming election. But one part of her speech that caught many people’s attention was the VOTE necklace she was wearing. Read on to learn who made the necklace and how you can get a similar one.

Her Necklace Was Made by ByChari

Here’s a closeup of the necklace.

Michelle Obama’s VOTE necklace is made by ByChari, shared Vanessa Friedman of the New York Times. Friedman is also the INYT fashion director. She wrote on Twitter: “For all those who want to know, Michelle Obama’s V-O-T-E necklace is from By Chari.”

For all those who want to know, Michelle Obama’s V-O-T-E necklace is from By Chari. — Vanessa Friedman (@VVFriedman) August 18, 2020

Meena Harris, Kamala Harris’ niece, also shared how to get the necklace.

People can’t stop talking about the necklace on social media. One person tweeted that Joe Biden’s campaign could raise a lot of money if they sold the necklace.

Psst, Biden team: start selling that vote necklace @MichelleObama is wearing and you'll fund ads for the next 77 days. — Christina Reynolds (@creynoldsnc) August 18, 2020

ByChari shared a post about a similar necklace that also says VOTE on their Facebook page in 2018.

ByChari has a Spaced Letter Necklace for sale on its website, where you can pick the number of letters you want and what you want the necklace to say.

The description reads: “Undoubtedly our best selling style. Nothing spells luxe like something made just for you. This piece will grow with you, is always in style, on trend and age appropriate. Customize your heart out and get it in the worlds finest metals.”

There’s another version with larger letters too. This is called “The Original Spaced Letter Necklace – Large.” If you’re looking for the same necklace, this might be closer. The webpage for the necklace is here.

There are many different versions, like an asymmetrical initial and diamond necklace. There’s also a MOMMY necklace.

On Twitter, some people found a similar necklace that costs less on Etsy.

Doubt she got it here, but found this on Etsy https://t.co/CxkZ6EOe0M — Donna "MASK ON" May (@Donna12May) August 18, 2020

The necklace is definitely a big hit on social media.

The Top She Was Wearing Is By Nanushka

Friedman also confirmed that the top Obama was wearing during her speech is by Nanushka. You can get it here.

Yup — Vanessa Friedman (@VVFriedman) August 18, 2020

ByChari, the maker of the VOTE necklace, has a webpage devoted to helping the community, including links to petitions for George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, and Ahmaud Arbery, and links to where you can donate to their families. It also includes links to where you can donate to Black Lives Matter, the Minnesota Freedom Fund, NAACP, the Equal Justice Initiative, and where you can register to vote.

ByChari put the page up in June, accompanied by this note:

When this was first posted, ByChari also said they were donating 25% of their profits over that weekend to the NAACP, Black Lives Matter, and other organizations.

READ NEXT: The latest COVID-19 deaths, cases, and updates